Leapmotor has revealed the B05, an electric hatch that will arrive early next year as a rival to the Volkswagen ID 3.

Revealed at the Munich motor show by the Stellantis-backed Chinese brand, the new B05 sits between the T03 city car and the recently revealed B10 crossover – the latter of which is due here in the coming months.

The B05 is effectively a lower-slung and more affordable version of the B10. It measures 4430mm long, 1520mm tall and 1880mm wide – which Leapmotor claims makes it the broadest in its segment.

Leapmotor describes the B05 as a “sporty-looking hatch” that has been designed “for the new generation of urban trendsetters”.

This “futuristic but grounded” design language is showcased by the car’s frameless doors and 19in ‘Swift-Wing’ alloys, said Leapmotor.

Speaking previously, Leapmotor vice-president Cao Li said the B05 is a "gift" for young people worldwide. "We want to build a dream car for young people who refuse to settle, conform or be ordinary," he added.

Leapmotor has yet to confirm any technical specifications for the B05, but it is likely to mirror what is offered by the technically identical B10.

The crossover, which sits on the new Leap 3.5 platform, draws power from either a 56.2kWh or 67.1kWh battery pack and offers up to 260 miles of range. It is powered by a 215bhp single motor on the front axle.

For the B05, these figures line it up neatly as a rival to versions of the popular ID 3, MG 4 EV, BYD Dolphin and Renault Megane.

Inside, it is likely to look all but identical to the B10 (below), having a minimalist cockpit that majors on digital functionality – with a 14.6in touchscreen and 8.8in instrument display handling all the main infotainment and control functions.