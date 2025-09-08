BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Leapmotor B05 revealed as sub-£30k VW ID 3 rival
UP NEXT
Stellantis: Revise CO2 rules by 2026 or 'crash the car industry'

Leapmotor B05 revealed as sub-£30k VW ID 3 rival

New hatch is latest addition to growing Leapmotor line-up; will be twinned with incoming B10 crossover

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 September 2025

Leapmotor has revealed the B05, an electric hatch that will arrive early next year as a rival to the Volkswagen ID 3.

Revealed at the Munich motor show by the Stellantis-backed Chinese brand, the new B05 sits between the T03 city car and the recently revealed B10 crossover – the latter of which is due here in the coming months.

The B05 is effectively a lower-slung and more affordable version of the B10. It measures 4430mm long, 1520mm tall and 1880mm wide – which Leapmotor claims makes it the broadest in its segment.

Leapmotor describes the B05 as a “sporty-looking hatch” that has been designed “for the new generation of urban trendsetters”. 

This “futuristic but grounded” design language is showcased by the car’s frameless doors and 19in ‘Swift-Wing’ alloys, said Leapmotor. 

Speaking previously, Leapmotor vice-president Cao Li said the B05 is a "gift" for young people worldwide. "We want to build a dream car for young people who refuse to settle, conform or be ordinary," he added.

Leapmotor has yet to confirm any technical specifications for the B05, but it is likely to mirror what is offered by the technically identical B10.

The crossover, which sits on the new Leap 3.5 platform, draws power from either a 56.2kWh or 67.1kWh battery pack and offers up to 260 miles of range. It is powered by a 215bhp single motor on the front axle.

For the B05, these figures line it up neatly as a rival to versions of the popular ID 3, MG 4 EV, BYD Dolphin and Renault Megane.

Inside, it is likely to look all but identical to the B10 (below), having a minimalist cockpit that majors on digital functionality – with a 14.6in touchscreen and 8.8in instrument display handling all the main infotainment and control functions.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews

Back to top

Pricing has yet to be announced, but as the larger C10 starts at £32,750, expect the B10 to start from just under £30,000 and the B05, therefore, from around £27,000.

The B05 will be the fourth of six Leapmotor cars that are planned to be on sale in the UK by 2027. It will be followed next year by the A10, a small crossover conceived as a rival for the Volkswagen ID Cross, and the A05, a circa-£20k hatchback.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Toyota Aygo 2005-2014 cars for sale

 Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-h Icon Touring Sports CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,440
59,488miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£19,338
30,341miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Corolla 2.0 VVT-h GR SPORT CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£24,640
5,667miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota RAV4 2.0 V-Matic Invincible Multidrive S 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2015
£9,749
99,445miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Icon E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,698
33,738miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-trend Euro 6 5dr (Safety Sense)
2021
£10,102
22,014miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Icon E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,498
22,470miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-trend Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,791
12,029miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Corolla 2.0 VVT-h GR SPORT CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£22,320
18,078miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 13285 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Neil2129 8 September 2025

"1880mm wide – which Leapmotor claims makes it the broadest in its segment".

Cars in this segment are already too wide. This immediately rules it out for me.

SolidState 8 September 2025

From the side the front end looks exactly like a mk8 Golf.......hmmmm

Latest Reviews

Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews