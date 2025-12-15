The ID Polo is a sister car to the Cupra Raval we met recently, sitting on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB+ platform for small electric cars and sharing the same battery and motor tech. It’s a hugely significant project, giving the Volkswagen Group’s mainstream brands access to the fast-growing and vital segment of the EV market.

This is quickly becoming a crowded, competitive field though, led by the excellent Renault 5 and with other strong contenders including the Mini Cooper, Kia EV3 and Ford Puma Gen-E.

As part of synergies to accelerate development and share costs, Cupra has led platform and chassis development of all four MEB Entry EVs – the Raval and ID Polo hatchbacks and ID Cross and Skoda Epiq crossovers – and they will be built on the same line at the Seat plant in Martorell, Spain.

But Volkswagen insists the ID Polo isn’t a badge-engineered Raval: Volkswagen set key parameters for the ID Polo's chassis to define its handling and claims the suspension tuning, chassis refinement and styling are pure Wolfsburg.

So what is the key quality that Volkswagen's designers and engineers claim they’ve proudly infused into the ID Polo? Nerdiness. The team took with aplomb the task of making a small hatch that looked, felt and drove like a true Volkswagen, because they insist they’re all self-styled long-time Volkswagen fans who know what such a car should be, both in terms of styling and dynamics.

Even clothed in snazzy wrap, it’s clear that the ID Polo is remarkably close in design to the ID 2all concept that served as CEO Thomas Schäfer and design chief Andreas Mindt’s statement of intent for reviving the brand. There are recognisable Volkswagen design cues all over it, such as the chunky C-pillar and wheel arches. It already looks familiar.