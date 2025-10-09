Ferrari’s first electric car will be launched next year with around 1000bhp from four motors, stunning acceleration, wild new chassis technology and active suspension from the F80 - but bosses say it won’t be a supercar.

The four-door four-seater – which will be Maranello's seventh stand-alone model line – is described instead as more of a GT car, positioning it as an indirect successor to the likes of the old V12-engined FF and GTC4 Lusso.

Unusually, the long-awaited EV – codenamed Elettrica – is being revealed in three different stages, beginning here: first come the technical details of the entirely bespoke chassis, radical quad-motor powertrain and huge 122kWh battery, then in early 2026 Ferrari will reveal the car’s official name, before the final unveiling by the middle of the year. "When you have a lot of innovation, like in the case of the Elettrica, you have to show step by step what is in the car,” explained CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Camouflaged prototypes of the new car – designed in partnership with iPhone designer Jony Ive’s agency Lovefrom – have given away few details, but it is clear it will ride higher than a traditional four-door GT and have a rakish, aero-optimised silhouette. No dimensions have been given, either, but previous mules were based on the Maserati Levante, which suggests it will be around five metres long - similar to the V12-engined Purosangue.

Vigna acknowledged that the market for premium and sporting electric cars is turbulent, but said now is the right time for Ferrari to launch its first EV – even as rivals including Aston Martin, Bentley and Lamborghini delay their own – because the brand needs to move fast to embrace and develop new technologies, a mandate he says was established by company founder Enzo Ferrari in 1947.