BMW 3 Series review

From £40,220

BMW keeps its big-selling business saloon relevant with a dose of extra electric range for the PHEV, and the enforced demise of the diesels

Even BMW probably didn’t anticipate just how radically the BMW 3 Series would change its fortunes.

It'll be five decades next year since the original ‘E21’ replaced the dainty 02 Series; and, over that time, more than 15 million Threes have been sold across seven model generations. Even in a global market increasingly populated by SUVs and crossovers, only a select few BMW models have ever consistently outsold it. Since its 1975 introduction, the 3 Series has not only become the Munich-based manufacturer’s meat and potatoes, but also the benchmark by which all other contenders in the compact executive class are measured in so many ways.

Dual tailpipes lend themselves nicely to the 3 Series’ identity as one of the more athletic contenders in the segment
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

The current-generation 'G20' car came along in 2018, picking up on a story of meteoric recent commercial success. The BMW 320d in particular became one of those cars that you can use to help define the cultural and political zeitgeist of the first couple of decades of the 21st century. The suggestion, ten years ago, that BMW might actually quietly remove the model from the 3-Series UK showroom lineup without instantly bonfiring the car’s commercial fortunes would have seemed entirely ridiculous.

And yet it has come to pass. With the 2024 model year update that the company announced earlier this year, the last remaining 3-Series diesel has been removed from the UK price list entirely. What remains is an engine lineup that takes in an entry-level, mild-hybrid, 181bhp 320i; an upper-tier, six-cylinder, 369bhp M340i xDrive petrol sport saloon; and the car that has replaced the 320d as BMW’s darling of the company car fleet - the 289bhp 330e PHEV.

For trim levels, buyers choose between Sport, M Sport and M Performance (a byword for the M340i xDrive, in this case) versions of the car. For bodystyles, there's the evergreen saloon and the added-practicality Touring. Plus ca change, etc. So, six years into its life, how is this car holding up for competitiveness in a field of younger rivals?

DESIGN & STYLING

8
BMW 330e review 2024 02 front tracking

The BMW 3-Series had a fairly significant facelift back in 2022, on which this model year update builds. Some new paint colours and alloy wheel rim designs have been added to the car; its bumpers and sills have been subtly redesigned; and there have been some subtle suspension and steering calibration changes too, to which we’ll come.

The 330e plug-in hybrid has received the most thorough attention of all derivatives. The car's drive battery has almost doubled in terms of usable capacity, up to a little under 20kWh in all; now also being capable of 11kW AC charging. While it doesn’t make for any hike in power or performance, EAER electric range jumps to as much as 63 miles, depending on equipment level and trim. That may not be enough to guarantee a particularly low benefit-in-kind tax rate for a great many years to come, thanks to Rachel Reeves’ late-announced budget plans; but it does put this car on more level terms with its key competitors for electric-only running potential.

Power for the 330e primarily comes from a longways-mounted 181bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The electric motor is an AC synchronous electric motor sandwiched between that gearbox and the back of the piston engine, which is connected via a system of electronically controlled clutches. It can contribute up to 107bhp into the driveline, and it can power the car by itself at speeds of up to 87mph. The total system output is now 289bhp with both pistons and electrons working flat out, with peak combined torque pegged at 310lb ft.

Further aft in the car, greater redesign occurred for the G20-generation 330e. Whereas the previous, F30-generation 330e had a conventionally placed fuel tank under the back seat cushions and a 7.6kWh drive battery and power inverter living outside of the wheelbase and under the boot floor, BMW switched the components around in this new one. The latest 330e’s 22.3kWh lithium ion drive battery is sited under the back seats, and its 40-litre fuel tank is to be found immediately above the rear axle. And so, over the space of less than a decade, 330e usable drive battery has doubled - and, now, doubled again - as battery technology has improved.

Looking at the 3 Series more widely, the car’s classic three-box saloon profile is present and correct, and despite the fact that some of our testers detected a whiff of Lexus about the styling detail, you couldn’t fail to identify it as anything other than a BMW. The G20 3 Series is a larger, wider and taller car than the F30 that preceded it: something that may just put off those who value an abiding sense of compactness about cars of its ilk. At 4.7 metres nose to tail, it’s now 85mm longer than its forebear, and just 66mm shorter than the influential ‘E39’ 5 Series. A wheelbase that has been extended by 41mm, however, pays dividends in terms of rear passenger space.

Significant chassis upgrades were implemented for the G20 generation to ensure the 3 Series retained its dynamic edge. Its front and rear tracks were widened, and negative camber angle for the front wheels increased. Its body was stiffened, and the introduction of new ‘lift-related’ dampers gave BMW’s engineers even greater scope to further hone the Three’s body control and ride.

More lately, BMW stiffened the car's rear strut top mounts to improve suspension isolation, and recalibrated its dampers and steering to enhance its comfort levels. The extent to which you may appreciate that gain will depend, as ever, on particular model specification. Most M Sport models still come with lowered suspension and quickened-up ‘variable sport’ power steering to deliver a dose of extra handling dynamism. But the 330e remains the odd one out on that score, sticking with BMW’s standard springs and steering even as an M Sport model (adaptive dampers and variable sport steering can both be added as options, however).

INTERIOR

8
BMW 330e review 2024 07

The 3 Series now looks and feels like a ‘proper’, fully fledged BMW from within. In previous decades, you had to go all the way up to a BMW 5 Series to get that impression. Now, however, the 3 Series looks and feels like a really solidly built, classily appointed and technologically replete car; and, in 2024-model-year form, even moreso.

Sitting low, and with legs and arms outstretched, remains a key 3 Series selling point. At the wheel, you feel thoroughly well rooted in the car, and space for your arms and legs is generous. Second-row passengers are made a little less comfortable, but no less so than the mid-sized saloon executive class average; and adult-four-seat practicality never used to be a strong suit.

As part of the car's latest facelift, its instrumentation layout has been updated with a ‘curved display’ installation made up of seamlessly juxtaposed all-digital instruments; a wider, taller main central multimedia display; and an optional colour head-up display. 

That the extra digital real estate has been used as an excuse to take away physical switchgear is regrettable from a usability point of view; but at least the heater controls are permanently displayed at the base of the screen, and the car’s iDrive physical cursor controller has been retained, with plenty of physical buttons for important functions surrounding it. BMW has added a new quick-access, top-layer menu navigation system to its 'Operating System 8.5' multimedia software, and it is a useful aid to usability; although you do have to set up a user ID account on BMW's Connected Drive system to get the best out of the system.

You also get a new steering wheel design (a bit sportier-looking, especially with M Sport trim) and new-look air vents. The cabin’s ageing well, and still feels fairly upmarket and expensive as a place in which to spend time, as well as decently roomy and suitably long-distance-comfortable.

In the boot, you can find anything from quite a lot of available space (500 seats-up litres up to the window line in conventionally-powered Touring models) to a slightly shallow space in 330e saloons (in which the hybrid system eats into cargo space somewhat, and so you only get 375 litres).

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
BMW 330e review 2024 05

The 330e’s hybrid powertrain takes a little bit of getting used to. The car has a multifaceted character that will seem overly complicated to those who like a car that’s simple to use; and if you’re not inclined to engage with the complication at least a little bit, you simply won’t experience this car at its best. But those who are prepared to explore the several dimensions of this car’s persona will find that it can be really convincing in so many different ways.

The column of little buttons adjacent to the gear selector, which in any other 3 Series would let you flick between Comfort, Sport and Eco-pro driving modes, are labelled differently here. There’s a Sport button among them, but otherwise there’s a host of new options.

One of its precious few demerits, rolling comfort on suboptimal B-road surfaces, can be addressed by adopting adaptive dampers, or sticking with standard suspension
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

The car defaults to Hybrid mode, in which it will run electrically where it can until its drive battery is depleted before switching to run on a mix of combustion and electric power. This now takes somewhere between 45- and 50 miles; a great improvement on the 25- or so you would get from a pre-updated G20, and enough, certainly, to boost your economy return and make charging up seem worthwhile.

Use Electric mode instead and a little more grunt is made available from the AC motor. It’s enough to deal with urban motoring on busy streets with a little performance to spare, although it begins to feel a bit meagre above 50mph.

Choose Sport mode or, better still, XtraBoost mode (which is the only one in which all 289bhp of power is available before you hit the accelerator pedal’s kickdown switch) and the 330e takes on an altogether more sporting flavour. It is not just hot hatch fast in outright terms but is also really responsive to part-throttle.

That sense of ever-ready responsiveness is clearest if you use the gearbox’s manual mode and ease the burden of that transmission to decide for itself whether to stick with its selected ratio or pause and downshift. The gearbox generally does a better job of quickly picking and then sticking with ratios than many plug-in hybrid (PHEV) transmissions we’ve tested, but if you really want to engage with the 330e, there’s no better way than picking gears for yourself.

At its most sporting, this car has overtaking torque to spare and revs fairly keenly beyond 5000rpm; not with the sweetness of an old BMW straight six, but with plenty of urgency and range. Brake pedal progression and feel, meanwhile – still where so many hybrids fall down – are generally good.

We've yet to test the very latest M340i derivative. The entry-level 320i uses a mild hybrid system that allows it to shut its engine down quite regularly at low speeds. Its 181bhp feels a little modest out of town, but engine refinement is good, and there's enough performance here to cope with daily driving easily - if not, perhaps, to have a great deal of fun with.

RIDE & HANDLING

BMW 330e review 2024 01

The derivative line-up of the current 3 Series is something of a maze when it comes to rolling chassis specification. For example, passive M Sport suspension doesn’t appear on any 330e, even as an option, as it would on a like-for-like 320i.

But that omission does the car no harm at all. Running on standard 18in wheels, our 330e M Sport test car had the quietly compelling blend of settled comfort and effortless body control you’d hope for in a sport saloon, which combined with its characteristically low-couched driving position and rear-driven handling manners to great effect. There is plenty of athleticism apparent about the way this car steers and corners, and little evident dynamic penalty for excessive weight.

Thanks to those slightly light-touch suspension rates, the 330e certainly feels like one of those old-school, lower-level 3 Series sport saloons in which less always used to mean more. Our test car had good roll control, steering keenly and with natural poise, and it felt agile and was absorbing to drive.

Motorway stability is excellent, handling precision is uncommonly good, and lateral grip levels are generally high – but not so high that they can’t be probed or even overreached at the rear axle with the car’s cleverly tuned electronic stability controls disengaged. Thus, the rear-driven handling charisma we would expect of a BMW 3 Series shows up for inspection, and your general delectation.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
BMW 330e review 2024 01

The 330e has been behind key competitors for UK benefit-in-kind-tax qualification for a few years; and now that it's hit back, the UK tax rules are changing, in the run-in to 2028, to gradually erode the case for running a PHEV as a company car. But even so, the strides that this car has taken on electric range are clear and commendable, even for retail buyers who spend their own money on fuel.

BMW claims up to 63 miles of electric range for the new car, and that's a little ambitious judged against real-world use. But even so, we saw between 45- and 50 miles of electric range during our test drive. That's about double what the previous 330e offered, and would certainly be enough to take care of short-range commuting, and should make driveway charging pay off over a typical ownership period.

Real-world economy will depend largely on how much charging you can do - but in range-extended running, you should expect about 40mpg from the 330e, and 35- to 40- from a 320i.

VERDICT

9
BMW 330e review 2024 09

The BMW 330e has long been one of Autocar's preferred PHEV executive options, and now that BMW has updated the car's hybrid system and returned it to a competive position within its class for electric range, it has reclaimed its old perch on top of our compact executive PHEV class.

Unlike so many of its electrified rivals, this car hides the complexity of powertrain so well. It continues to handle like a powerful, poised, rear-driven sports saloon no matter how hard you care to push it. It has plenty of sporting character, and can be as quick across the ground as almost any other 3 Series, and as engrossing to drive, too, in its own way.

BMW’s one-time default-choice exec is now as recommendable as a 330e as ever it was as a 320d. We may miss the diesels; but at least we needn't mourn them too hard.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

And yet it can also play the near-silent, urban electric cruiser. As unused to it as BMW owners may be, there’s almost as much appeal to gliding serenely along in this car, watching your fuel economy readout improve, as there is to driving it in any other way. And now that there's up to 50 miles of electric range in which to do this, and improved recharging speed, there's simply more to enjoy about this car.

Best of all, when you simply press the starter button and stick it in ‘D’, the 330e is really all slickness and normality. To keener drivers, it deserves recommendation among its particular rivals almost without caveat – so that’s what we’re giving it.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

