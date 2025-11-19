The Jeep Recon will be launched in the UK and mainland Europe late next year as the unofficial electric equivalent of the Wrangler.

The rugged SUV is the first electric Jeep to be built primarily for off-road use, following the Wagoneer S SUV and Avenger crossover.

Indeed, Jeep claims the new Recon is the only fully off-road-capable EV on the market, although some will also regard the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ as fitting that description.

Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf has claimed the Recon's 670bhp, 620lb ft dual-motor powertrain proves that "electrification isn't just compatible" with off-roading but "it can elevate it" too.

To that end, he cited the instant torque, control and importantly, when it comes to being in a natural setting quietness that electric power makes possible. Irrespective of the type of powertrain, Jeep has designed the Recon to be a capable off-roader.

As standard, it offers 34deg approach, 34.5deg departure and 23.5deg breakover angles – metrics that are only slightly down on the Wrangler's.

The Recon's suspension – a double-wishbone arrangement up front and an integral link at the rear – has been set up for maximum tyre contact and responsiveness while away from the Tarmac, said Jeep.

Coupled with chunky 33in off-road rubber (standard on the US-only Moab trim), it gives the Recon 238mm of ground clearance.

It also gets an electric locking differential and the same Select-Terrain traction system as most other Jeeps but with the addition of Rock mode, underscoring its hardcore off-road positioning.

The Recon's 100kWh battery (identical in capacity to that used by its Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008 Stellantis cousins) is protected by a steel underbody.