Jeep Recon revealed as Wrangler-like EV with 670bhp

New electric 4x4 will be of a similar size to Wrangler; due in UK late next year

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
19 November 2025

The Jeep Recon will be launched in the UK and mainland Europe late next year as the unofficial electric equivalent of the Wrangler.

The rugged SUV is the first electric Jeep to be built primarily for off-road use, following the Wagoneer S SUV and Avenger crossover.

Indeed, Jeep claims the new Recon is the only fully off-road-capable EV on the market, although some will also regard the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ as fitting that description.

Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf has claimed the Recon's 670bhp, 620lb ft dual-motor powertrain proves that "electrification isn't just compatible" with off-roading but "it can elevate it" too.

To that end, he cited the instant torque, control and importantly, when it comes to being in a natural setting quietness that electric power makes possible. Irrespective of the type of powertrain, Jeep has designed the Recon to be a capable off-roader.

As standard, it offers 34deg approach, 34.5deg departure and 23.5deg breakover angles – metrics that are only slightly down on the Wrangler's.

The Recon's suspension – a double-wishbone arrangement up front and an integral link at the rear – has been set up for maximum tyre contact and responsiveness while away from the Tarmac, said Jeep.

Jeep Recon wheel articulation

Coupled with chunky 33in off-road rubber (standard on the US-only Moab trim), it gives the Recon 238mm of ground clearance.

It also gets an electric locking differential and the same Select-Terrain traction system as most other Jeeps but with the addition of Rock mode, underscoring its hardcore off-road positioning.

The Recon's 100kWh battery (identical in capacity to that used by its Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008 Stellantis cousins) is protected by a steel underbody.

Jeep claims it offers up to 280 miles of range via the US's strict EPA metric - about 330 miles when converted to WLTP. The STLA Large platform's 400V electrical architecture enables rapid-charging speeds of up to 160kW.

With an eye on what Jeep describes as "pure open-air freedom", it also features removable doors and folding front and rear windows – another first for an EV. Unlike with the Wrangler, the roof can't be removed; instead a large sunroof is fitted.

The Recon adopts Jeep's traditional form-follows-function design ethos but adds touches that allude to its modern electrical underpinnings – notably a light-up front grille.

Jeep Recon viewed from the front

Despite the exterior's back-to-basics ruggedness, Jeep has made the cabin quite digital and notably different from that of the button-heavy Wrangler.

At its heart is a new 14.5in infotainment touchscreen, which houses most of the car's controls, including those for the climate control. This is paired with a 12.3in digital instrument cluster. There's also a wireless phone charging bay.

Physical controls remain for only the volume, radio tuning and ESC control.

Where the Recon matches the Wrangler's rugged interior is with its materials: the cabin is clad in hard, scuff-resistant panels. There's also a host of grab handles.

"The 2026 Jeep Recon is a bold step forward for the brand," said Broderdorf, adding that it takes "Jeep enthusiasts into the future without compromising the legendary performance they expect".

Sales will begin in Jeep's home market of the US in the coming months. Full specs for European and UK cars will be revealed in late 2026; expect a starting price of around £75,000.

tuga 19 November 2025
Putting all functions on a screen is already a bad idea imo, but doing it in a car that's supposed to live in the dirt/dust/mud is #chefskiss

