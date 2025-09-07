BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Skoda Epiq gears up to take on Renault 4 next year at £25k
First look at production Cupra Raval hot hatch

New Skoda Epiq gears up to take on Renault 4 next year at £25k

Kamiq pricing for Skoda's Fabia-sized electric SUV, which packs a big boot and a 264-mile range

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
7 September 2025

Skoda's new baby electric SUV, the Epiq, is edging closer to a 2026 launch with the unveiling of a near-production show car at the Munich motor show.

Giving a "concrete glimpse" of Skoda's answer to the Renault 4, the Epiq concept was revealed alongside the Volkswagen T-Cross and Cupra Raval with which it will share a platform, powertrain and production line.

Skoda revealed the first Epiq concept last year, but this heavily evolved second iteration is expected to arrive in showrooms mostly unchanged.

At 4.1m long, the Epiq will be the smallest of Skoda's electric SUVs – sitting underneath the 4.4m Elroq – and effectively the electric equivalent to the Fabia. But it is said to still seat five "comfortably", have a 475-litre boot and offer a range of 264 miles.

Based on the same MEB Entry architecture as the other small VW Group EVs – also including the new ID Polo – the Epiq will have a 208bhp motor on the front axle as standard. A hot vRS version, twinned with the ID Polo GTI, is possible and could ramp that up to 223bhp.

It is described as the first car designed completely according to Skoda's minimalist new Modern Solid design principles - first deployed on the updated Elroq and Enyaq – both inside and out. 

To that end, it wears Skoda's new 'Tech Deck' face, T-shaped light signatures, chunky bumpers and a distinctive new shade of 'Cashmere' paint, which contrasts with the grey lower bodywork. The cabin is visually separated from the rest of the car by an accentuated shoulder that Skoda refers to as a 'tornado line'. 

The interior, in keeping with Skoda tradition, majors on practicality and everyday usability, with 'simply clever' features like bag hooks, fasteners and hidden cubbies dotted throughout. The touchscreen will be the main control interface, but physical buttons and haptic scrollers feature as part of an emphasis on intuitive utility. 

Skoda says the Epiq will be priced to match its petrol-powered counterpart, the Kamiq, which starts at £25k. The firm says "this further underlines Skoda's commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable and accessible mobility solutions".

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda, said: “It embodies the essence of Skoda: modern solid design, a spacious interior within a compact footprint, user-friendly, intuitive digital interfaces, and simply clever details that ensure a seamless experience – and above all – at an attractive price point. 

"With the Epiq, we’re taking another step towards making electric cars a practical and compelling choice for everyday drivers."

The final production version will be revealed in mid-2026, at around the time Skoda is set to add a large seven-seat electric SUV based on 2023's Vision 7S concept – serving as an EV equivalent to the Kodiaq.

