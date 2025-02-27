Kia EV2 concept previews £25k SUV due next year

The Kia EV2 will arrive next year as one of the brand’s smallest and most affordable electric cars yet.

Previewed by the EV2 concept, the small SUV will be priced from around €30,000 (£25,000), positioning it as a rival for the Renault 5 and Renault 4 siblings and the Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

Technical details remain under wraps, but the EV2 is expected to utilise the entry-level 400V version of the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP architecture, which also underpins the larger Kia EV3 and EV4.

It's therefore likely to offer a similar assortment of powertrains as its siblings, which pair a 201bhp motor with a choice of 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh battery packs. The former gives the EV3 a range of 270 miles, while the latter yields 375 miles.

It's possible, however, that the EV2 may be restricted to the smaller pack to incentivise upgrading to a more expensive model and to reflect its junior billing.

It could also get the 43.3kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery used in the larger but related new PV5 van to cut costs, although Kia has yet to confirm any details.

In any case, a range of around 270 miles would put the EV2 ahead of its rivals. The 4, for example, manages 250 miles from a 52kWh pack.

Visually, the EV2 represents the next step in Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy. The most obvious developments are its smooth exterior surfaces and front lighting treatment, with an extra set of claw-like running lights mounted inboard of those that bracket the faces of the EV2’s larger siblings. At the rear end, its lights are mounted especially low and have a more rounded design than those on Kia’s existing EVs.