The Lotus Esprit Series 1 has been reimagined with a redesigned carbonfibre body and a new V8 powertrain by a start-up consisting of former Hethel staff, almost 40 years after the sports car went off sale.

The new Series 1 has been created by Chelmsford-based Encor, which plans to make 50 examples priced from around £430,000.

Chief engineer Will Ives said the brief was to “refine” the classic analogue driving experience that made the Series 1 Esprit so popular in the 1970s and then pair it with modern technology to make it more usable today. He added that the car had been “improved in almost every way”.

According to Ives, the team “wanted to respect the original but not be handcuffed by it”, admitting that “while we love the car, there was just so much opportunity to improve it”.

Although the new Encor Series 1 is a reimagining of the first Esprit, its base is actually the Series 4 V8 – the final version of the model, from 1994. This was chosen because it used a more advanced version of the chassis with a stronger structure.

Despite that, chief designer Dan Durrant – who was responsible for the exterior design of the Lotus Emira – said the team still had a “responsibility” to be as faithful to the original as they could.

And while Encor hasn’t worked with Lotus on its Series 1, co-founder and commercial director Simon Lane hoped “they see it as kind of complementing what they’re doing”.

Powertrain

The biggest change from the Esprit Series 1 is the powertrain. Encor said the original Type 907 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine lacked the characteristics and emotion needed for such a car in the modern era.

Instead, the company opted to give it the power “it should have had” by opting for the Type 918 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged, flatplane V8 from the Esprit Series 4.

The engine has been rebuilt using new pistons, turbochargers and injectors. Power is boosted by 50bhp to 400bhp at 6200rpm and torque by 60lb ft to 350lb ft at 5000rpm, which means Encor’s Series 1 puts out 240bhp and 210lb ft more than the original Esprit.

Weighing just 1200kg wet, this gives Encor’s model a power-to-weight ratio of 333bhp per tonne – the same as the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage.