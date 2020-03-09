Top 10 best sports cars 2020

That Maserati got so many of the basics right with its GranTurismo coupé makes the car’s remaining few failings all the more frustrating. How difficult could it have been to get the seating position right, for example? Or to fix the odd trim fit defect, or perfect the adjustable damping? We’ll never know now that the car has been discontinued, with the very last unregistered examples shortly to disappear from showrooms for good.

More complex, and thus more forgivable, is that just occasionally we wish the GranTurismo’s V8 engine hit a little harder, for all its aural splendour; and that its gearbox felt a little less clunky and antiquated.

While we can’t ignore such troubles in our overall rating, we would be the first to admit the GranTurismo remained a truly desirable and exotic-feeling sporting GT even in its dotage. It’s a car you no longer need to make excuses to buy or to own, especially now that it’s a case of now or never: and, while it’s now a way off the sports car class’s prevailing dynamic standards, it’s still a pleasure to drive.

The last few years have been transformative ones at the Morgan Motor Company Ltd. Having been family owned and operated until its 110th anniversary, the firm is now majority owned by private equity, and has just launched it first ground-up new car in almost two decades: this, the Plus Six.

Built on an all-new box-section aluminium monocoque chassis of double the rigidity of that of the old Aero-series Plus Eight, the car uses the same BMW-sourced turbocharged straight six petrol engine that you’ll find in a Toyota GR Supra. And since the 335bhp that it produces is motivating a car that weighs fully half-a-tonne less than a Jaguar F-Type, you can believe that this car is quick.

It’s pretty dynamically sophisticated too, albeit qualified by the fact that it’s a Morgan – and that would have made it a critical mistake to tune this car to feel particularly modern or well-behaved. Electromechanical power steering makes the Plus Six lighter on the rim and easier to handle than Morgans of old, while apparent structural integrity feels pretty good over sharper lumps and bumps, and better again than Morgans of old – though still quite a way from Porsche territory.

The car still delivers greater motive and charm and sense of occasion than outright grip and handling agility – perhaps just as it should. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience, however – and in a market increasingly fond of restomods, is well placed to deliver as much business to Pickersleigh Rd as it feels it’s right to supply.

The 4C should have been the car to rocket Alfa Romeo back into the headlines and restore its reputation as a maker of world-class driver’s cars. That it took the Giulia saloon to actually achieve that, arriving a few years later than the 4C, says most of what you need to know about this car – production of which has now officially ceased.