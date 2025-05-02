Renault reckons the new Renault 4 is a thorough reinvention that retains all the versatility of the old model.

And in some respects the french manufacturer is right. This new car is versatile. It’s longer than the new Renault 5 it shares a platform with and has more occupant room. Boot space - at 420 litres - is 100 litres larger than that car and it’s larger than most of its rivals too, plus it has an underfloor compartment for the cables. Good bit of ground clearance too.

Yet. In some respects, this new R4 is a world away from the old model in terms of versatility. The old R4 sold more than 8 million units, was made in 18 countries and earned the nickname of ‘blue jeans car’ because of its ubiquitousness.

It is a car that gave a good deal of the world personal mobility, much like the Mini or Fiat 500. It is a car with a simple range of robust four-cylinders that can survive 30,000 miles without a service and easily nudge past the 500,000-mile mark. If you go to North Africa it is still one of the most common cars on the road.

Whereas the new car will only be built in France - with a lot of its parts also being assembled there too. And while there are plans to sell in Europe, South America and Japan the lack of electric infrastructure hinders its sales elsewhere in the world. So it’s pretty different from the original.