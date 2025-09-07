BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen ID Cross previews chunky Puma Gen-E Rival
New Skoda Epiq gears up to take on Renault 4 next year at £25k

Volkswagen ID Cross previews chunky Puma Gen-E Rival

Supermini-sized crossover concept will make production as a £25k sibling to the ID Polo

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
7 September 2025

The new Volkswagen ID Cross concept previews a chunky, supermini-sized electric crossover that will arrive at the end of next year priced from around £25,000.

The new model, which is in effect a raised version of the incoming ID Polo hatch, is described as a city-friendly yet long-distance-capable five-seat SUV that will slot into the range beneath the ID 4.

The EV has been named to position it clearly as an electric counterpart to the T-Cross, said VW, and is part of a new naming strategy that will see well-known badges adorn EVs in place of the numerical system that has been in use since the ID 3 was revealed in 2018.

The ID Cross is one of four small EVs the Volkswagen Group is preparing to launch on its MEB Entry electric platform within the next 18 months, alongside the ID Polo, Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq.

At 4161mm long, 1839mm wide and 1588mm tall, and with a 2601mm wheelbase, the ID Cross is very close in size to the existing internal-combustion-engined T-Cross. It is 108mm longer, 23mm wider and 53mm taller than the ID Polo.

The new SUV is styled to be “clear, authentic and likeable”, with a rugged, off-roader appearance, VW styling boss Andreas Mindt told Autocar. Its “smiling” 3D front light signature is intended to give it an “approachable personality”, he added. Recognisable design cues include distinctive C-pillars that echo those of the ID Buzz.

VW ID Cross rear quarter

The cabin mirrors that of the smaller ID Polo: VW has moved away from the glossy plastics of current ID models, and instead almost every visible surface is wrapped in pale fabric, giving the cabin a lighter, lounge-like appeal.

The dashboard is reduced to a single horizontal band running the width of the car, broken only by two digital displays: an 11in digital instrument panel ahead of the driver and a 13in central touchscreen. Physical controls have been pared back to a small row of touch-sensitive climate control buttons.

Latest Reviews

XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
vw t cross review 2024 01 front cornering

Volkswagen T-Cross

Latest update bolsters the strengths of VW’s versatile if slightly strait-laced crossover supermini

Read our review
The steering wheel has been simplified too, adopting a squared-off shape and touch-panel controls in place of conventional stalks.

The boot has a capacity of 450 litres, supported by a small 25-litre frunk under the bonnet. This matches larger cars, such as the Volvo EX40. Volkswagen says all seats can fold completely flat.

Like other cars using the MEB Entry, power comes from a front-mounted electric motor that produces 208bhp, and sends drive to the front wheels. VW quotes a top speed of 109mph and a range of up to 261 miles.

VW ID Cross interior

The production version of the ID Cross will be revealed next summer before entering UK showrooms during the second half of 2026.

Volkswagen has yet to confi rm exact pricing, but the ID Cross is expected to start at around £25,000 – £3000 more than the smaller ID Polo but significantly less than the larger ID 4, itself scheduled to be heavily facelifted next year.

It is set to be built at VW’s Pamplona factory in Spain alongside the Skoda Epiq.

Peter Cavellini 7 September 2025

Looks a nice tidy design, not sure about the detail behind the rear doors though,sort of there for the sake of it.

