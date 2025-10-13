BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaecoo 8 SUV due in UK next year as Skoda Kodiaq rival

Flagship SUV goes big on interior tech and kit; likely to undercut European rivals on price

13 October 2025

The Jaecoo 8 family SUV will arrive in the UK next year as a rival for the Volkswagen Tayron and Skoda Kodiaq.

A spokesperson confirmed the launch of the new model, which will sit above the existing 5 and 7 SUVs in the Chinese brand’s line-up, after a handful of UK dealers published advertisements for it online.

Specifications for the UK have yet to be confirmed, but in Australia (another right-hand-drive market), the 8 gets a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 245bhp and 284lb ft of torque.

The 8 is either front-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, depending on the trim level. Both variants use an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Range-topping cars also get adaptive suspension.

As with the 5 and 7, the 8 majors on technology. It is fitted with a 12.3in digital instrument display and a matching infotainment touchscreen powered by the same Qualcomm processor that is deployed in several Volvo and Polestar models.

It also gets a head-up display, a massaging driver’s seat and a 14-speaker Sony sound system. Ambient LED lighting also runs around the dashboard and doorcards. 

In various global markets, the 8 is offered with either a five- or six-seat interior, with the latter featuring three rows of two seats.

Prices have yet to be announced, but the 8 is likely to be notably more expensive than the 7, which starts from £30,115.

Crucially, it is likely to undercut the likes of the Kodiaq, which is priced from £39,905.

Peter Cavellini 13 October 2025

Isn't that a Range Rover?, well I've certainly seen a few of this brands other model and I have to say it looks nice,whether it's any good I don't know, the West should be on there guard here I think.

