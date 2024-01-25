New Audi RS5 estate set to rival AMG C63 with hybrid V6

The new Audi RS5 Avant is due in 2025 as a fearsome sports estate that will kick off a move into electrification by the Audi Sport performance division.

The first plug-in hybrid from Audi Sport is a successor to today's pure-V6 RS4 that takes a new name in line with Audi's plan to give odd numbers to combustion cars and evens to EVs. The equivalent electric model, badged RS4 E-tron, is expected to launch by 2026.

The new RS5 Avant has now been spotted testing for the first time, with the yellow warning sticker and visible charging flap giving away its electrified innards.

While it gets a new name and a new look inside and out, Audi's fast family wagon is set to keep its 2.9-litre V6, but with the addition of an electric motor boosting output beyond the 444bhp and 443lb ft of today's version.

The next-generation A5 will continue to use the VW Group's MLB platform, but with modifications to allow plug-in hybrid versions – including the RS5 – to accommodate a larger, 14.4kWh battery, which gives the current A6 PHEV an electric range of 45 miles.

Notably, the Mercedes-AMG C63 – one of the RS5's closest rivals – has also made the switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain and now produces a colossal 671bhp and 752lb ft to match the outright pace of its V8-engined forebear.

BMW will provide a rival in the form of the next-generation M5, which will also use a plug-in hybrid powertrain and offer an estate body for the first time since 2007.

Audi's first take on the fast PHEV will wear its performance billing on its sleeve, with heavily flared arches and huge, five-spoke sports wheels covering large-diameter drilled brake discs.

There is also a prominent air outlet behind the front wheel arches, and the front end looks to have been sculpted with an eye on optimising engine cooling and airflow.