Bovensiepen Zagato: Alpina founder reveals 603bhp coachbuilt GT

Bovensiepen family launches a new coachbuilding outfit with a Zagato-styled Bentley Conti GT rival

Autocar
News
1 min read
24 May 2025

The Bovensiepen family, founders of legendary BMW tuning house Alpina, have launched their own coachbuilding business with the unveiling of a new 600bhp super-GT at the Villa d'Este Concorso d'Eleganza.

With Alpina now owned by BMW itself, the Buchloe-based family is shifting its focus to become "a manufacturer of outstanding automobiles that embody the ambition of fine driving". 

The first post-Alpina project from the outfit – named simply Bovensiepen – is an imposing two-door grand tourer called Zagato, in reference to the famous Italian design house responsible for its styling.

Zagato has previously collaborated with Aston Martin, Ferrari, Bentley, Maserati and Alfa Romeo, and its first effort for Bovensiepen is described as "a harmonious composition of individual design" which "features and bears the unmistakable signature of the traditional Milanesedesign studio".

Based on the BMW 8 Series, the Bovensiepen Zagato features a 3.0-litre straight six engine that produces 603bhp and 516lb ft for a 0-62mph time of just 3.3 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 186mph, Bovensiepen claims.

Full details to follow. 

