Toyota Land Cruiser review

From £77,8458

Rejuvenated icon promises better on-road manners without compromising off-road capability

Find Toyota Land Cruiser deals
Other Services
Sell your car
84% get more money with

Toyota Land Cruisers have an aura. It’s one earned from habitually being the wheels of choice for tough people in tough parts of the world, where dependability is all and salubrious alternatives aren’t considered. Because what’s worse when you’re in the back of beyond: a bit of scratchy plastic trim or electrical gremlins?

The challenge for Toyota now, and especially in Europe, is that people want it all. Since Land Rover reinvented the Defender and demonstrated that truly car-like road manners could be delivered with little to no compromise to off-road ability, and that an off-roader’s cabin can be both hard-wearing and a little luxurious, everyone else has had to rapidly up their game.

Jeep’s Wrangler now steers more accurately than ever and has a cabin of surprisingly high quality compared with what went before. Ford has had huge success with the V6-engined Ranger Raptor – an extra-fruity, extra-capable take on its extremely popular, utilitarian pick-up.

Meanwhile, in the time since the Land Cruiser was last meaningfully updated, an entirely new company has sprung up, offering the quintessential old-world Defender experience but with modern manufacturing to underpin it and juicy, BMW-sourced drivelines. You’ll know a lot about Ineos Automotive and its Grenadier by now, and that car will be of particular interest to would-be owners of the latest Land Cruiser. The two cost an almost identical amount, at just under £80k, and are billed as no-bull machinery.

So the new fifth-gen, ‘J250’ Land Cruiser enters a different world to that of its predecessor (which, if you can believe it, went on sale in 2009). As such, it’s quite a different car – one whose lauded design overhaul is the only visible part of some major revisions aimed at modernising the LC experience while retaining its raison d’être (fear not, the car still uses body-on-frame construction). Is the result worth celebrating? Is this still the chariot you would want in the Gibson Desert? Let’s find out.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Toyota Land Cruiser rear uphill

Some context might be useful here because Toyota deploys the Land Cruiser name liberally. There are three strands: Heavy Duty, Light Duty and Station Wagon. In the UK, we’ve always been able to discard the first of those. Heavy Dutys are the ones you often see in Africa and the Middle East – angular ‘J70’ cars that have been in production since the 1980s but don’t meet European emissions regulations.

It’s the other two models that UK buyers have often had access to, with the Light Duty most notably represented by the old Land Cruiser Colorado and the larger Station Wagon given the Amazon suffix. Back in the 1990s and 2000s they were mechanically separate, but a degree of convergence has since taken place. Today, the 250 Series Land Cruiser tested here (Light Duty) and the epic 300 Series (Station Wagon) both use the same GA-F platform and are similar in footprint and off-road ability. This is just as well given that only the 250 is currently available in the UK.

So what are we dealing with here? A full-size off-roader, for one thing. In length and height the Land Cruiser 250 sits between the Jeep Wrangler and the monumental Defender 110, and is closer to the Land Rover. The striking geometry of the body (straight lines are useful when you’re off-roading but also reference the early Land Cruisers) only enhances the size of the 250, though look closely and you’ll see that the corners are to some extent chamfered, to improve manoeuvrability.

Even so, the Toyota generally trails its close rivals when it comes to approach and departure angles, especially with that chunky rear overhang. To improve visibility, the A-pillars are also more upright than on this car’s predecessor, and the beltline is stepped, dropping at the front. A number of the body panels are made to be deformable, too, so that they can stand up to being bashed about, and if the bumper does need replacing, it can be done in sections.

Mechanically the Land Cruiser remains what you might call ‘proper’. It still has a ladder-frame chassis (now 50% more torsionally rigid than before, thanks to 84 extra spot welds and plenty of new adhesive bonding) and a live rear axle, but it’s no Luddite and borrows some innovations from the 300, as well as carving its own technological path forward. This is the first Land Cruiser to use electric power steering, which ought to make it easier to place on the road. It also has a disconnectable front anti-roll bar, which can increase wheel articulation by 10% (to add to the 10% by which the new car already improves on its predecessor).

Elsewhere, four-wheel drive still comes courtesy of a Torsen centre differential, while the electric locking rear diff has not only been strengthened but also now uses a solenoid-type actuation instead of a motor, which makes for an 85%-quicker response time and improved reliability.All of this does not come lightly. With its 80-litre tank brimmed, our test car trod the scales at 2503kg. In fairness, this is only 103kg more than the Land Cruiser D-4D LC5 we tested in 2009 (this for the first outing of the 250’s forebear), despite the newer car carrying far greater levels of equipment.

Advertisement

INTERIOR

7
Toyota Land Cruiser 2025 Review dash 29

Climb up into the cabin (this really is one of those SUVs that makes you grateful for the side steps) and things are a magnitude more modern than in the outgoing car.

Here you’ll find a pair of 12.3in screens and generally a fresh feel, with strong lines and a clear layout. It is not luxurious, and perhaps should feel a little more special given the asking price, but neither is it cheap or unpleasant. Crucially, you needn’t nanny the place – the finishings are generally soft but any mud or grit will easily wipe off. You’ll also find the usual A-pillar grab handles and kneepads, as well as padded sills atop the door cards (ideal for a resting forearm), which set the tone.

Toyota says it was important to maintain buttons for all the essential functions, so that you can still operate them when wearing gloves or while being jostled off road. That approach begins with the proper ‘shove it backwards and forwards’ lever for the gearbox, dotted about which you’ll find the car’s myriad off-road switchgear. There’s also an array of physical switchgear for the climate controls, as well as the heated and ventilated (and very comfortable) seats, which now have slimmer backs to yield more second-row leg room.

The multimedia is Toyota’s usual unit, which offers smartphone pairing and feels very slick inside a car of this rugged ilk. The digital gauge cluster, too, is familiar from other Toyotas, and is clear and configurable, if a bit fiddly to adjust, particularly concerning the ADAS.

Having grown slightly in length, the Land Cruiser offers even more generous rear seat space and an electrically operated third row of seats that give surprisingly generous leg room, though adults are still unlikely to appreciate being stashed away back here for anything more than local journeys.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6
Toyota Land Cruiser front downhill

The Land Cruiser’s engine takes the form of a 2755cc four-cylinder turbo diesel with just 201bhp but 369lb ft of torque, all of it available from 1600rpm.

It’s paired with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox with a multi-plate lock-up clutch aimed at improving drivability and economy. There’s a lock-up control function, too, that can be used at low speeds to give the driver greater control over the flow of torque. To that end, this gearbox also has a new ‘dynamic damper structure’ that reduces torque fluctuations to the driveshaft, again improving control, especially when off road.

So, too, has Toyota closed up the gear ratios compared with the outgoing car, to improve both straight-line performance and smoothness as the ’box shifts between gears (the rev drops are notably smaller). Shifts are also said to be 25% quicker than before.

Even so, the Land Cruiser will feel a bit agricultural to anybody coming from, say, a six-pot Defender. The diesel motor has a rugged burble to it and the gearbox is effective but ponderous compared with less serious SUVs, as you would expect.

In any case, there’s reasonably good drivability here, and so the sense of rusticity that pervades is easily chalked up as a necessary by-product of having a driveline that is functional to its core, being designed to propel the Land Cruiser over nearly any terrain without added complication. Just don’t be under any illusions. A driveline this tough is always going to give you the odd jolt in low-speed manoeuvring, and isn’t immune to shunt even when you’re up and running. It’s the price you pay for rock-solid mechanicals.

The lack of performance isn’t quite so easy to justify at this price, and may prompt habitual owners to look back wistfully at V8-fired Land Cruisers of the past. The new car, with its 86bhp per tonne, needs 10.3sec to reach 60mph and feels predictably laboured under full throttle. But what about all that torque? The 10.8sec time for the 30-70mph dash in fourth gear is slower than all its direct rivals, though access to 369lb ft at just 1600rpm makes light work of towing and other arduous tasks, and history suggests this ‘1GD-FTV’ unit should be bulletproof in terms of reliability.

For all its on-road limitations, off road there isn’t much the Land Cruiser can’t handle. With 4WD low-range engaged (via a neat new rocker switch) and the systems in Mud mode, you can turn on Crawl Control. The latter is effectively off-road cruise control that tries to maintain a set speed, which you can vary by twisting the drive mode switch. So configured, the Land Cruiser drags itself up and down slopes and through water troughs while you simply steer. The hardcore off-road enthusiast may enjoy the lever-pulling in an old Defender, but for everyone else this is mighty convenient.

Traversing axle-articulating courses, wading deep water and negotiating steep, slippery slopes, the Land Cruiser feels slightly more effortless than even the bigger-lunged Ineos Grenadier, and matches the capabilities of the world-class new Defender in most ways, except perhaps wading, where its 700mm potential is dwarfed by the air-sprung Brit’s 900mm, and approach/departure angles. The disconnectable front anti-roll bar also makes a meaningful difference in terms of maintaining traction when one of the front wheels is at an extreme level of climb.

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Toyota Land Cruiser jump

This is again a story of two halves, where the drawbacks experienced during on-road driving are repaid with interest once you get into the rough stuff. Nonetheless, one has to imagine that Land Cruisers in the UK will be driven mostly on sealed surfaces, so it matters how well, or otherwise, the car handles unadventurous environments.

The positives here are that the handling is good enough for the driver to feel confident putting the car down any road at reasonable speed. Indeed, for a proper body-on-frame creation, the latest Land Cruiser represents something of a high-water mark in this respect, not least because its light, electrically assisted rack-and-pinion steering is well sped and decently responsive. It’s a world away from the vague, inconsistent helm of the Grenadier, if not quite so smooth and intuitively weighted as that of the new Defender (which now benefits hugely from an aluminium monocoque, similar to that of the Range Rover, no less).

Body control is relaxed, with plenty of heave to contend with, especially on undulating roads. Toyota offers the Land Cruiser with adaptive dampers in other markets, but UK cars get passive dampers and, with so much suspension travel in the mix, there are limits to what can realistically be achieved in terms of vertical control. Given the otherwise high specification of UK cars, the lack of a cleverer damper seems a glaring omission. As for air springs, as the Defender gets? Not tough enough, Toyota reckons.

When you combine the car’s roll and heave with a somewhat brittle secondary ride (expect a degree of crashing and shimmying over poorly surfaced roads) and a rigid back axle that doesn’t always feel entirely obedient through direction changes, the result is a car that feels quite a bit less cohesive than the Defender, and certainly your mainstream SUVs. You need to dial into its size and pronounced movements, and get some feel for how it likes to be tipped into bends and fed out of them. It takes some acclimatisation, but do this and the Land Cruiser proves comfortable and controllable for a car of its type. Pick-up truck owners looking for something a little more refined would do well do try the Toyota out.

As for noise, that workhorse diesel motor, an upright windscreen and vast, square wing mirrors ensure the Land Cruiser isn’t what you would call quiet at speed. At 70mph we recorded a 65dBA noise reading, which is notably louder than even the Defender Octa with all-season BF Goodrich tyres (our test Land Cruiser wore road-leaning Dunlops). However, the Toyota is better mannered than the Grenadier, and makes decently short work of long journeys on smooth motorways, where its eight-way power-adjustable seats (which also have good lumbar support) and fine forward visibility come to the fore.

Toyota Land Cruiser news

Autocar magazine 3 April: on sale now
Autocar magazine 3 April: on sale now
Toyota Land Cruiser V8 prices announced
Toyota Land Cruiser V8 prices announced
Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
Toyota Land Cruiser 2025 Review front corner 8

Toyota offered an early run of rather charming First Edition cars that had circular headlights and a contrast roof to reference the original Land Cruiser 40. These are now sold out, and the only trim is Invincible, which also comes very well equipped, as you would hope it to, with a starting price of £78k.

That price puts the Land Cruiser on a par with the Grenadier, but makes it a notably more expensive option than a six-cylinder MHEV diesel Defender in a sensible trim level. A 110 D250 X-Dynamic, with a Meridian sound system and panoramic roof, costs around £69k, and makes a tempting alternative for anybody who isn’t a Land Cruiser diehard. Jeep’s Wrangler Rubicon (no longer offered in diesel form), with its removable doors and fold-down windscreen, undercuts both the Landie and the Toyota. You might also consider Toyota’s Hilux, which isn’t as lavish inside, and with a leaf-sprung rear is less sophisticated, but a double-cab version can be had for less than £40k and there aren’t many places from which the Land Cruiser will extricate you that the Hilux won’t.

As for economy, the long and short of it is that we expected a little better from the car at speed, particularly given the unromantic approach Toyota has taken in regard to engine format, and the eight-gear overdrive proudly outlined in the official literature.

An as-tested touring economy of 30.7mpg results in a generous motorway range of 540 miles, though only because of the 80-litre tank. The ‘everyday’ economy is better: you can expect at least 35mpg in typical daily use. That said, in our experience, six-cylinder alternatives deliver similar figures, and with greater refinement – plus, of course, performance when you need it. 

Advertisement

VERDICT

8
Toyota Land Cruiser 2025 Review front static 14

Again we’re left wondering how to contextualise Toyota’s formidable, much-loved off-roader when it comes to an Autocar star rating.

The truth is that, if you really do need a tool that will get you out of any sort of trouble one moment but carry off the school run with reasonable panache the next, the J250 Land Cruiser is perhaps a five-star car. It has oceans of authenticity, with upgraded hardware to help it along the meanest off-road trails, and yet it brings easier drivability to the party too. For blending ruggedness with creature comforts, there’s arguably no better 4x4.

And yet, next to a Defender, the Toyota feels rudimentary, but costs notably more. If you’re not planning on maximising the Land Cruiser’s off-road ability, or don’t necessarily need its profound toughness, it’s hard to justify – if also as easy as ever to love.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel (or, these days, a yoke).

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

New Toyota Land Cruiser cars in stock

 Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (LWB)
£78,995
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (LWB)
£78,575
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (LWB)
£78,575
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (LWB)
£78,575
5miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 4 cars
In partnership with