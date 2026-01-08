BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First look at crucial DS No7 SUV
UP NEXT
Dacia names new UK brand director

First look at crucial DS No7 SUV

New video reveals No7 to be boxier counterpart to No8; due later this year

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 January 2026

DS has published the first images of its forthcoming No7 family SUV and they indicate that it will effectively serve as a more conventional counterpart to the rakish No8 flagship.

A video posted by DS design director Thierry Metroz shows a digital rendering of the No7 in camouflage, revealing it to share several key design cues with the No8, such as headlights with three main projector beams. 

The rear end of the No7 is not shown in the video, but it is also likely to mirror the No8, barring the extended rear window and higher roofline.

It will be underpinned by the same DS-specific variant of the STLA Medium platform used by the No8, which offers single- and dual-motor electric powertrains with as much as 345bhp and electric ranges of up to 466 miles. The No7’s range is likely to be compromised slightly by its boxier shape, but it should still comfortably tip the 400-mile mark.

Inside, it is expected to be all but identical to the No8 up front, with the same quirky aluminium dashboard panel and wide range of material choices. In the rear, the higher roofline should bring improved second-row comfort, as well as more boot space than the No8’s 560 litres. It is possible that the No7 could also offer a small third row, given this is an option in the closely related Peugeot 5008.

The No7 is due in the UK later this year, following the launch of the No8. In replacing the DS 7, the brand’s best-selling model in recent years, it will be crucial in determining the future success of the brand.

Given its lower positioning in the DS line-up, the No7 is expected to be slightly cheaper than the No8 – despite being roomier inside. It is possible that it could start at just under £50,000, so that entry-level versions sidestep the Expensive Car Supplement (often referred to as the luxury car tax).

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral
Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 DS 7 E Tense 4x4 360 2023 RT lead driving front

DS 7

Stellantis luxury brand adds performance range-topper to facelifted SUV

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Cupra Born cars for sale

 Cupra BORN 58kWh V2 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£22,499
 Cupra Born 58kWh V3 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£17,371
 Cupra Born 58kWh V3 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£21,700
 Cupra Born 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£17,300
 Cupra Born E-Boost 79kWh VZ First Edition Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£34,795
 Cupra Born 58kWh V3 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,795
 Cupra BORN 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,499
 Cupra Born 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,995
 Cupra Born E-Boost 58kWh V2 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,995
View all 293 cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral
Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi

View all car reviews