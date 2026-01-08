DS has published the first images of its forthcoming No7 family SUV and they indicate that it will effectively serve as a more conventional counterpart to the rakish No8 flagship.

A video posted by DS design director Thierry Metroz shows a digital rendering of the No7 in camouflage, revealing it to share several key design cues with the No8, such as headlights with three main projector beams.

The rear end of the No7 is not shown in the video, but it is also likely to mirror the No8, barring the extended rear window and higher roofline.

It will be underpinned by the same DS-specific variant of the STLA Medium platform used by the No8, which offers single- and dual-motor electric powertrains with as much as 345bhp and electric ranges of up to 466 miles. The No7’s range is likely to be compromised slightly by its boxier shape, but it should still comfortably tip the 400-mile mark.

Inside, it is expected to be all but identical to the No8 up front, with the same quirky aluminium dashboard panel and wide range of material choices. In the rear, the higher roofline should bring improved second-row comfort, as well as more boot space than the No8’s 560 litres. It is possible that the No7 could also offer a small third row, given this is an option in the closely related Peugeot 5008.

The No7 is due in the UK later this year, following the launch of the No8. In replacing the DS 7, the brand’s best-selling model in recent years, it will be crucial in determining the future success of the brand.

Given its lower positioning in the DS line-up, the No7 is expected to be slightly cheaper than the No8 – despite being roomier inside. It is possible that it could start at just under £50,000, so that entry-level versions sidestep the Expensive Car Supplement (often referred to as the luxury car tax).