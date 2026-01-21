Omoda has announced the 5 SHS-H as its first ever full hybrid.

The new electrified SUV is the third variant of the smallest model in the Chinese brand's UK line-up, joining the petrol 5 and electric E5.

The 5 SHS-H (standing for 'Super Hybrid System - Hybrid') will go on sale in March, priced from £25,740, which is just under £2000 more than the standard SUV and £5000 cheaper than the Nissan Qashqai E-Power.

It won't be the first electrified model that Omoda offers here, as the larger 7 and 9 SUVs offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

While the new 5 uses the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine as the 7, its electric motor is powered by a 1.83kW battery that's charged by the engine, instead of a 18.3kWh pack that needs to be charged externally.

Omoda said the SHS-H system is designed to aid efficiency and reduce emissions rather than provide a large amount of engine-off driving. As such, it doesn’t quote an electric-only range for the 5 SHS-H, instead highlighting an efficiency figure of 53mpg, up from the 34mpg of the petrol 5.

The system is a traditional full-hybrid one like Toyota’s, with the engine and motor working in tandem (at a combined 201bhp) to power the front wheels.

Some rivals, such as the Qashqai E-Power, instead work as series hybrids, meaning drive is provided solely by an electric motor while the engine acts exclusively as a generator for the battery.

The move has been described as a “significant milestone” moment for Omoda by UK boss Victor Zhang.

Visually, the 5 SHS-H is identical to the petrol 5 both inside and out.

Kit offered as standard includes dual 12.3in displays with wireless phone mirroring and 18in alloy wheels.

The more expensive Noble trim (£29,240) adds an overhead parking camera, heated and vented seats and an eight-speaker Sony audio system.