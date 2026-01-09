Hyundai is going after the Kia PV5 and Ford E-Tourneo Custom with an electric version of its bold Staria MPV - and it's planned to come to the UK.

The futuristic Staria was launched in 2021 as a large van-shaped MPV based on the same platform as the Santa Fe SUV. It has been offered in various other European markets since launch with diesel power - but has now gained an electric powertrain, which has been given the green light to cross the Channel.

Shown for the first time at the Brussels motor show on Friday, it measures 5255mm long and 1990mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2375mm. It also offers the option of seven or nine seats, making it comfortably Hyundai's largest EV yet.

The Korean manufacturer cites large families, shuttle service fleets and people with "active lifestyles" as its target markets.

The Staria Electric features an 84kWh lithium ion battery, expected to be good for up to 249 miles of range, powering a 216bhp motor on the front axle.

Hyundai hasn't quoted a 0-62mph time (around 8.0sec seems likely) but claims it will top out at 114mph and cope with towing loads of up to two tonnes.

Unusually for an EV based on an ICE platform, it features 800V electrical hardware (like Hyundai's latest bespoke electric cars), meaning it can be charged from 10-80% in just 20 minutes. This suggests it can sustain charging speeds of 180kW on average.

Aside from a lightly tweaked front end, the EV is identical to the recently facelifted ICE Staria, sharing its monolithic silhouette, twin sliding doors, distinctive wraparound LED front light bar, huge side windows and cavernous interior with a flat floor and a high ceiling.