BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bold Hyundai Staria MPV goes electric – and gears up for UK launch
UP NEXT
Kia bolsters performance car range with hot EV3, EV4 and EV5

Bold Hyundai Staria MPV goes electric – and gears up for UK launch

Hyundai's biggest EV yet revealed with up to nine seats and a maximum range of 249 miles

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
9 January 2026

Hyundai is going after the Kia PV5 and Ford E-Tourneo Custom with an electric version of its bold Staria MPV - and it's planned to come to the UK.

The futuristic Staria was launched in 2021 as a large van-shaped MPV based on the same platform as the Santa Fe SUV. It has been offered in various other European markets since launch with diesel power - but has now gained an electric powertrain, which has been given the green light to cross the Channel.

Shown for the first time at the Brussels motor show on Friday, it measures 5255mm long and 1990mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2375mm. It also offers the option of seven or nine seats, making it comfortably Hyundai's largest EV yet. 

The Korean manufacturer cites large families, shuttle service fleets and people with "active lifestyles" as its target markets.

The Staria Electric features an 84kWh lithium ion battery, expected to be good for up to 249 miles of range, powering a 216bhp motor on the front axle.

Hyundai hasn't quoted a 0-62mph time (around 8.0sec seems likely) but claims it will top out at 114mph and cope with towing loads of up to two tonnes. 

Unusually for an EV based on an ICE platform, it features 800V electrical hardware (like Hyundai's latest bespoke electric cars), meaning it can be charged from 10-80% in just 20 minutes. This suggests it can sustain charging speeds of 180kW on average. 

Aside from a lightly tweaked front end, the EV is identical to the recently facelifted ICE Staria, sharing its monolithic silhouette, twin sliding doors, distinctive wraparound LED front light bar, huge side windows and cavernous interior with a flat floor and a high ceiling.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral

View all car reviews

Back to top

However, Hyundai says it has tweaked the suspension and added sound-deadening materials to optimise refinement. 

The dashboard is familiar from other Hyundai models, housing a pair of 12.3in displays and a healthy array of physical controls for key functions, while the drive selector is on the steering column to free up space in the centre console. 

Hyundai will start offering both the standard Luxury version, with seven seats, and the four-row Wagon variant in Europe in the first half of this year - but has yet to confirm whether that will be the case in the UK as well. 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Kia cars for sale

 Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi MHEV GT-Line S DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£17,498
 Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi Maxx Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,298
 Kia RIO 1.25 1 Air Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£2,097
 Kia NIRO 64.8kWh 2 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,000
 Kia SPORTAGE 1.6 T-GDi 4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,495
 Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line S Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£35,498
 Kia XCeed 1.0 T-GDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,608
 Kia Ev6 77.4kWh GT-Line Auto AWD 5dr opens in a new tab
£26,019
 Kia Niro 1.6 GDi 4 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£16,928
View all 14468 cars

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
superstevie 9 January 2026

Look at all those lovely buttons! The rear reminds me of the Mercedes Vaneo that was based on the A-Class

Latest Reviews

Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral

View all car reviews