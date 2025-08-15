BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: GMA reveals wild V12 special editions inspired by McLaren F1
UP NEXT
Classic Aston Martin DBS reinvented as 805bhp hot rod

GMA reveals wild V12 special editions inspired by McLaren F1

Two new bespoke V12 cars signal the fi rm’s move into rarefied territory

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
15 August 2025

Gordon Murray Automotive has revealed a longtail reworking of the T.50 and a reimagining of the Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR LM as the first two cars from its new Special Vehicles at Monterey Car Week in California.

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) is the Surrey firm’s answer to Bentley’s Mulliner and Lamborghini’s Ad Personam divisions. Its brief is to create one- and few-off special editions with their own styling and mechanical make-ups and enable greater scope for customisation.

GMSV will have three product lines: SV Design will create limited-run special editions; Bespoke will handle unique customer-commissioned one-offs; and Heritage is for continuation-style reworkings of cars originally designed by company chairman Gordon Murray.

Le Mans GTR

GMSV Le Mans GTR – front

The GMSV Le Mans GTR is based on GMA’s T50 hypercar, but aside from its powertrain, “almost every other element of the car” has been modified.

So it keeps the T50’s naturally aspirated 4.0-litre V12 and six-speed manual gearbox but wraps the running gear in a completely bespoke bodyshell that’s inspired by the legendary ‘longtail’ racers that dominated at Le Mans for decades – including such icons as the Matra-Simca MS660, Porsche 917, Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/3 and Murray’s own McLaren F1 GTR.

A defining characteristic of longtail racers, as the name suggests, is a dramatically extended rear deck that boosts downforce and aerodynamic efficiency – particularly important attributes on on the high-speed Le Mans circuit, where a slightly higher top speed could be the difference between winning and losing the 24-hour race.

So inspired, GMSV’s first production car has been designed with a rigid focus on minimising drag and maximising downforce. It features a long, low and streamlined silhouette adorned by prominent splitters, skirts and diffusers that “generate maximum ground effect aerodynamics” – plus a huge fixed rear wing. As a result, the GTR is able to forgo the ground-sucking fan that’s fitted to the T50.

GMSV Le Mans GTR – rear quarter

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf
Volvo XC60 used review dynacmis
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
7
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
aston martin valhalla prototype 2025 front corner 26
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin Valhalla

View all car reviews

Back to top

Between the two channels of the substantial rear diffuser are the dual exits of a re-engineered exhaust system that has been designed to “deliver a deep and balanced V12 soundtrack”. A new roofmounted air intake “adds to the orchestral cabin experience as owners explore the full 12,100rpm rev range”.

The GTR also receives a heavy chassis overhaul that bolsters its on-track potential with stiffer, lighter suspension components, a wider track, larger tyres and new solid engine mounts that, GMA says, boost dynamics while avoiding the noise and vibration that usually come with such an arrangement.

The interior is more trackfocused than the T50’s, but GMA emphasises that “interior quality is retained”. The dashboard, clocks, controls, pedals and seat cushions have all been redesigned and customers are able to fully personalise the colour scheme and materials to their tastes.

Development of the GTR is already under way ahead of the first cars being delivered next year. Prices haven’t been disclosed but are likely to be higher than the £3.1m T50S Niki Lauda track car – and all 24 examples have already been sold, through supercar dealer Joe Macari.

S1 LM

GMSV S1 LM – front quarter

GMSV’s second creation – from the Bespoke line – is designed as a tribute to the Murray-designed McLaren F1 GTR LM that won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1995 Called the S1 LM, it apes several defi ning design elements of the racer that JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya piloted to victory 30 years ago. These include a central aerofoil, a roof-mounted air intake, split-level rear wing and circular rear light lenses that flank a bespoke quad-pipe exhaust exit.

GMA says it has been designed for “track agility over comfort and cruising”, gaining a substantial chassis overhaul to go with its beefy aero kit, but it remains road legal.

Notably, the S1 LM also has a bespoke engine – still a Cosworth atmo V12, like the T50 and Le Mans GTR, but boosted from 4.0 to 4.3 litres and with a target output of more than 690bhp. It still has a screaming 12,100rpm redline and still sends its reserves to the road through a six-speed manual.

Advertisement
Back to top

GMSV S1 LM – rear quarter

The cabin is “raceinspired yet designed with a precision that belies its track focus”, GMA says, adding that the S1’s interior “explores new lightweighting concepts, utilises the fi nest materials, and showcases bespoke design quality at every touchpoint”.

The S1 is even more exclusive than the GTR, with just five cars being built – for one unnamed client. No price has been given.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used BMW 3 Series 2012-2014 cars for sale

 BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d Luxury Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£5,990
108,051miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d M Sport XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£10,995
49,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d ED EfficientDynamics Business Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£4,490
113,289miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 318d SE Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£3,850
125,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d M Sport Touring Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,995
106,534miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d M Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£8,690
82,370miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 316d Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£5,995
66,619miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 3.0 335i Luxury Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2012
£7,500
113,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d ED EfficientDynamics Business Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£5,999
69,827miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 4449 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Ravon 15 August 2025

Certain reminds me of what a brilliant designer Peter Stevens is , his original F1 was such a brilliant work . Wonder if this update is from his hand ? 

Latest Reviews

01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf
Volvo XC60 used review dynacmis
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
7
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
aston martin valhalla prototype 2025 front corner 26
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin Valhalla

View all car reviews