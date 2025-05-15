Toyota has revealed a stretched, off-road-focused variant of its bZ4X electric SUV that brings more space and more power.

The bZ4X Touring will arrive in the UK next spring and, as the name suggests, it is an off-Tarmac estate version of the three-year-old EV that adds 140mm in length, 20mm in height and a host of rugged design elements.

Clearly a twin of the new Subaru Trailseeker - both use the same e-TNGA platform – the Touring gets more boot space than its standard SUV equivalent, with an increase of 148 litres to 600 litres. This takes it above the likes of the similarly sized Volkswagen ID 5 and BYD Sealion 7 to make it one of the most cavernous on the electric car market.

What’s more, thanks to Subaru’s push for the Trailseeker to feature two identical motors on either axle for better off-road balance (going against Toyota’s previous philosophy of a bigger rear motor), the new Touring puts out 376bhp, up from the SUV’s 338bhp. This cements it as the most powerful electric Toyota available. A 221bhp single-motor set-up is also offered.

Power is drawn from a new 74.4kWh (usable) battery, up from the recently updated car’s 73.1kWh pack. A range figure has yet to be disclosed, but the standard SUV offers up to 318 miles in its most efficient form.

Visually, the Touring is more of a rugged proposition than the standard SUV. While it adopts the new front-end look of the recently updated bZ4X SUV, the Touring also features the Trailseeker’s thicker rear light bar and chunkier rear bumper. In addition, it gains roof rails, blackened wheel arches and an exclusive Brilliant Bronze paint scheme.

Inside, the Touring adopts the same interior as the latest bZ4X, which features a new centre console and 14.0in infotainment screen. For the Touring, a City Moss colour has been added.