Geely-owned Zeekr has launched the sleek 7GT in mainland Europe ahead of a planned entry into the UK market later this year.

First revealed last year in its home market of China, where it is called the 007 GT, and now launched in EU-spec at the Brussels motor show today, the electric estate is 4817mm long, 2070mm wide, and 1456mm tall, making it a rival for the likes of the Volkswagen ID 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

However, like compatriot brands, Zeekr has priced the 7GT to significantly undercut those rivals, with a starting price of €45,990 (£40,000). It tops out at €57,490 (£50,000).

Zeekr also believes the car can win over continental buyers with its design and dynamics. While it is built in Hangzhou, China, it has been designed in Europe and engineered for European roads, says the brand.

The 7GT sits on parent Geely’s PMA2+ platform and is available in three guises: Core rear-wheel drive, Long Range rear-wheel drive and Privilege four-wheel drive.

Electricity is drawn from either a 75kWh (entry spec) or a 100kWh battery pack. The 7GT offers a top-end range of 413 miles.

The car is based on an 800V architecture that allows charging speeds of up to 450kW. This means a 10%-80% top-up can be achieved in just 13 minutes via a suitable charger.

With its most potent AWD set-up, the 7GT gets 637bhp and can hit 62mph in just 3.3sec, with a claimed top speed of 130mph.