Cupra Born review

The Cupra Born comes with a single 201bhp rear motor as standard. E-Boost models actually use the same motor, though it can put out 26bhp more for a short time. That boost is triggered either by pressing the throttle past the kickdown switch, or by pressing the ‘Cupra’ button that the steering wheel of e-Boost cars sprout.

The performance of our standard 201bhp car was nearly identical to that of the ID 3 we tested in 2021. The Cupra was marginally faster, but that was most likely thanks to more favourable conditions rather than any mechanical differences. The Born reached 60mph in 6.7sec and 100mph after 20.7sec, at which point it runs into its limiter. A Hyundai Kona Electric takes exactly the same time to reach 60mph, and would pull away from the Cupra after that; but the Born would likely close the gap in its more powerful forms.

For something that’s supposed to be a bit sporty, you might expect more that the standard car offers. Fitting the 227bhp motor to the standard version of the Born might well have been just the thing to differentiate it from the ID 3, even if we suspect that the additional power and 0.7sec-quicker 0-62mph time will be an incremental rather than a transformative performance improvements.

Even so, and as expected for an EV, the Born feels pleasantly brisk, especially below 40mph. The regenerative braking adjustment options are very limited. In D, the car varies the amount of regen depending on the speed limit, the level of traffic and whether a corner is coming up. It generally does so in a reasonably astute way, but is not infallible and on occasion can give you less retardation than you might have anticipated.

Some testers preferred the B mode, which ups the regen to a constant but still relatively mild level. It can be slightly too harsh on the motorway, but in most situations, and with a bit of anticipation, you can avoid using the brake pedal most of the time. It stops short of offering one-pedal driving, however, since the car will never come to a stop by itself. Autohold can be toggled in the settings.

When you do need to use the left pedal, it feels reassuringly solid and the two braking methods are intuitively blended. In an emergency stop from 70mph, the Cupra will pull up in a distance that is two metres shorter than the Kona Electric, despite its rear drum brakes.