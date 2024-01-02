BACK TO ALL NEWS
What is Apple CarPlay and how does it work?

We explain everything you need to know about Apple's in-car smartphone mirroring software
News
Jack WarrickCharlie Martin Autocar
5 mins read
18 September 2024

Apple CarPlay is a software package that mirrors your iPhone's apps and services on your car's infotainment screen.

It was launched in March 2014 and has since become a piece of tech that many drivers consider integral to their car ownership experience. Some won’t even consider buying a car unless CarPlay is included as standard. 

But what actually is CarPlay, and what does it allow drivers to do? We’ve put together a comprehensive guide right here so you can clue up on one of the automotive world’s most-used pieces of software.

What is Apple CarPlay?

An alternative to Android Auto for iPhone owners, CarPlay helps you to stay connected when on the move, allowing you to legally take phone calls, use your favourite sat-nav app and play your favourite music.  

Thanks to its slick and familiar interface, many drivers prefer to use CarPlay over the operating system (OS) included in their car as standard.

Similarly to Android Auto, CarPlay is controlled through large icons on your car's infotainment screen. Most cars nowadays have a touchscreen, but those that don’t let you use the software via a physical control. 

Car makers clearly understand the value of the product, with some 600 car models around the world using the software.

Does my phone have Apple CarPlay?

Do you own an iPhone? If you do, you can most probably use Apple CarPlay. The software is compatible with iPhones produced from 2012, so that’s the iPhone 5 and onwards. 

CarPlay comes as standard on all iPhones carrying at least Apple’s iOS 7.1 software, launched in 2013. Apple launched iOS 18 in September 2024. 

Android phones don't have access to CarPlay, instead relying on Google’s own Android Auto system, which largely offers the same functions. .

How do I open Apple CarPlay?

Once you’ve made sure your car is one of the 600-plus models compatible with CarPlay, there are a few ways you can connect to it. Here's a list of them

The most common connection method is by using a USB cable, although some newer cars offer wireless CarPlay, which uses Bluetooth and wi-fi for the connection. 

If your iPhone is previous to the iPhone 15, you will need to use a lightning-to-USB cable. All newer iPhones use the universal USB-C cable. 

How to connect to Apple CarPlay

First, locate the relevant USB port on your car. This is usually below the infotainment screen, in the central storage bin or somewhere on the centre control. 

Plug in your iPhone and a message should appear after a few seconds asking if you want to start CarPlay. Simply press ‘yes’ and the service will start on the car's screen. 

If your car supports both wired and wireless CarPlay connections, this will also register your iPhone to use the service wirelessly on future drives. You will be prompted to start CarPlay when you start the car in close proximity to your iPhone.

If your car supports only a wireless connection (or you don’t want to use a cable), the connection process is slightly more complicated, and the procedure varies from car to car. 

Some require you to plug your phone in for the first time before connecting wirelessly every time afterwards. Others act as a wi-fi hotspot to which you can connect your phone.

Apple CarPlay in 2024

CarPlay received a big update in September 2024 to coincide with Apple's iOS 18 software update. 

It added a larger number of accessibility features, including new background and text colours, new voice commands and sound recognition, while Siri (Apple's voice-control assistant) was made more effective. 

The messages app will now display a profile image for each of your contacts, plus a new weather app will appear on the homescreen. 

A larger update, dubbed CarPlay 2, is set to arrive this year, bringing with it a far more customisable interface. Aston Martin and Porsche will be the first brands to use this next-generation software.

What apps can I use through Apple CarPlay?

Not all apps are supported by CarPlay, but those that do will display on your car’s screen while you’re connected. Here’s a list of some of our favourites that are supported.

Spotify A popular music, podcast and audiobook streaming service.

Messages Apple’s Siri software will read out your received texts and allow you to send messages back via voice control.

Whatsapp The same as the above, plus the ability to make and receive phone calls.

Amazon Music A music streaming service.

BBC Sounds The BBC’s own app for streaming podcasts and radio.

Apple Maps Apple’s own sat-nav system.

Waze An indepenent sat-nav app with many exclusive features not offered by its Google and Apple counterparts.

Google Maps Yes, Apple CarPlay is an Apple product, but you can still use Google Maps, which is arguably the most reliable sat-nav app out there.

ZapMap, ChargePoint, Plugshare Independent apps to quickly find a public charging point for that all-important EV battery top-up. 

Can you play games on Apple CarPlay?

CarPlay is designed to help you drive without being distracted by your phone, so no, you can’t play games using the software.

Which cars have Apple CarPlay?

Fun fact: the first ever car to feature CarPlay was the Ferrari FF, which was updated in 2014 to add the functionality. 

Most mainstream brands have added CarPlay to their cars since, but it was often reserved for more expensive trim levels or offered as an optional extra. 

Now, though, it’s usually a standard feature due to its popularity. As we mentioned above, more than 600 car models on sale today are available with CarPlay, including cars from Audi, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Skoda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, BMW and Ford.

If you’re still unsure whether your car supports CarPlay or whether to connect using a USB cable or wirelessly, check the owner’s manual or consult Apple’s list of available models. 

My car is old and doesn’t have CarPlay; can I fit it myself?

You can fit Apple CarPlay yourself by buying and installing an infotainment system from an aftermarket manufacturer. So long as the car has a standard-sized (single- or double-DIN) sound system, it should be compatible. 

This can be replaced by a more modern touchscreen system from aftermarket manufacturers such as Alpine, Pioneer and Sony, with prices varying from around £200 to £1500 depending on screen size and functionality.

You can do this yourself, but we would recommend going to a car audio professional for peace of mind, even if it will cost a little extra.

Is Apple CarPlay free?

CarPlay is free to use, as are most of the apps supported by it.

In 2019, BMW attempted to introduce an £85 annual fee to use CarPlay after the first year of car ownership, but it reversed the decision after a backlash from customers and the media.

You will need to be wary of your mobile data charges, though. Podcasts, music streaming and other apps can use a lot of data quickly, so make sure you keep an eye on what you’re downloading to avoid any unwanted charges.

Pietro Cavolonero 18 September 2024

Another infomercial from Haymarket/Autocar.....

Not really journalistic is it?

No in-depth analysis, just a rehash of publicity material. Sad times.

xxxx 27 June 2023

How it works, perhaps a better question would be how it is going to weasel a way into your life and fleace you at the same time. That's if you don't die watching adverts on the tacked on iPad whilst commuting to work first.

All I want is a stand alone sat nav not a subscription based, tracking and eares dropping device.

