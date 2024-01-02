What is Apple CarPlay and how does it work?

Apple CarPlay is a software package that mirrors your iPhone's apps and services on your car's infotainment screen.

It was launched in March 2014 and has since become a piece of tech that many drivers consider integral to their car ownership experience. Some won’t even consider buying a car unless CarPlay is included as standard.

But what actually is CarPlay, and what does it allow drivers to do? We’ve put together a comprehensive guide right here so you can clue up on one of the automotive world’s most-used pieces of software.

What is Apple CarPlay?

An alternative to Android Auto for iPhone owners, CarPlay helps you to stay connected when on the move, allowing you to legally take phone calls, use your favourite sat-nav app and play your favourite music.

Thanks to its slick and familiar interface, many drivers prefer to use CarPlay over the operating system (OS) included in their car as standard.

Similarly to Android Auto, CarPlay is controlled through large icons on your car's infotainment screen. Most cars nowadays have a touchscreen, but those that don’t let you use the software via a physical control.

Car makers clearly understand the value of the product, with some 600 car models around the world using the software.

Does my phone have Apple CarPlay?

Do you own an iPhone? If you do, you can most probably use Apple CarPlay. The software is compatible with iPhones produced from 2012, so that’s the iPhone 5 and onwards.

CarPlay comes as standard on all iPhones carrying at least Apple’s iOS 7.1 software, launched in 2013. Apple launched iOS 18 in September 2024.

Android phones don't have access to CarPlay, instead relying on Google’s own Android Auto system, which largely offers the same functions. .