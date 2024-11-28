Porsche Taycan review

From £86,5559

New range, power, performance and suspension tech reinforce the position of one of the world's greatest sporting EVs

How time flies. It feels only last month that Porsche demonstrated to the world just how fine a dynamic proposition an EV could be, yet here we already are with the new-for-2024 Porsche Taycan, codenamed not J1 but J1 ‘II’.

It’s a prosaic denomination that belies the magnitude of the changes made to update arguably the most compelling electric car money can buy, and indeed the scale of cash spent doing so. We will come to all that soon, but it’s indicative of the extraordinary rate of development that car makers in the electric game are faced with that, just five years into its life, the Taycan is on the receiving end of such far-reaching updates. A taste: the available battery packs not only have greater capacity but are also now lighter, and ‘active’ suspension is also on the cards for those willing to tick a six-grand option box. The Taycan also now charges so quickly that the rapid charger we use to test EVs at Horiba MIRA – hardly an anaemic bit of apparatus with its 300kW feed – was the limiting factor, a fact that the car was quick to point out via a dashboard memo, a little gleefully.

Over the course of the past half-decade, the Taycan range has also filled out markedly. Porsche’s EV is its own not-so-little sub-brand, with everything from a ‘purist’ RWD option to soft-roading estates, and even a GT-division variant available with, yes, a ‘Weissach Package’, which is typically the preserve of 911 GT3 and Cayman GT4s. It means the new Taycan hits the ground running, with no fewer than 14 derivatives available in the UK, with prices starting at £86,500 (previously £75,555) and spanning all the way up to nearly £200,000.

Here we test the Turbo S, which sits very much towards the upper end of the range and is, perhaps, more Taycan than anybody needs. However, for a demonstration of what the updated Taycan is capable of (and, indeed, where it may be found wanting), the Turbo S is a good candidate for road test scrutiny because it packs all of Porsche’s new technologies, either in the form of standard kit or, as with our test car, choice optional extras. It also, if the spec sheet is to be believed, has the potential to be the quickest-accelerating car we have ever tested.

So let’s see if Porsche has moved the game on once again. After all, today the Taycan has rather more rivals than it did in 2019. Is this still the luxury performance EV to beat?

DESIGN & STYLING

9
Porsche Taycan Turbo S review 2024 02 side panning

One of the two more consequential updates ushered in for the Taycan facelift concerns the new nickel-manganese-cobalt drive battery packs. These now have either 82kWh or 97kWh of usable capacity, depending on which derivative you buy (and whether you option Porsche’s Performance Battery Plus). The packs have a new cell chemistry and can discharge and recharge more quickly (the 97kWh one at up to 320kW at a DC rapid charger of sufficient power).

Alongside this is a new, higher-power and more efficient power inverter, along with a new primary electric drive motor for the rear axle, with differently arranged permanent magnets and more effectively wound stator wiring than the one it replaces, and it can output up to 107bhp more. Single-motor cars are driven by this motor alone, and via a two-speed automatic transmission; dual-motor cars add a second unit for the front axle, driving through a single-speed ’box.

The visual tweaks to the Taycan are quite subtle. If you're wondering which model you're looking at, check the the headlights. The facelift has lost the air vent that ran down like a tear from the headlight. The headlight units now also fill the fold with the bonnet instead of a piece of black plastic doing the same.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

It’s encouraging that both the batteries and new rear motor are lighter than their predecessors. So, thanks to a lot of wider design detail improvements besides, the electric range of the longest-striding Taycan model (the entry-level Taycan, with the optional Performance Battery Plus) rises from 277- to 422 miles on the WLTP combined lab test. For a facelift, this is a remarkable uplift.

Range takes comparable hikes elsewhere in the model line-up – as does peak power output (which, in the case of all but that entry-level rear-wheel-drive Taycan, is available for short periods of time only, during Launch Control starts and driver-selected moments of push-to-pass-style motor and battery overboost). The Taycan 4S can now develop as much as 590bhp, the Turbo 872bhp and the Turbo S a whacking 939bhp. Turbo models use a rear motor of longer 'effective length' than the others, at 210mm versus 130mm (diameter is a constant 254mm, however).

The Taycan range is mostly structured as it was. So there’s a single-motor base model at the foot of the line-up and, above that, incrementally more powerful twin-motor 4S, Turbo and Turbo S models, leading up to the new range-topping Taycan Turbo GT. For bodystyles, you can still choose between regular four-door saloon, five-door Sport Turismo wagon and five-door, high-rise, all-surface Cross Turismo wagon versions (although there’s no single-motor Cross Turismo, but instead a Taycan 4 model in its place). Thanks to the aforementioned upgrades, the 0-62mph sprint for the single-motor Taycan is cut from 5.4sec to 4.8sec, while for the Turbo S it’s trimmed from 2.8sec to 2.4sec.

All versions of the car are now air suspended as a minimum, and all get more comfort and convenience features (a reversing camera, heated front seats, a heat pump for the powertrain and a wireless smartphone charger) as standard.

However, the Taycan can also be had with a new Porsche Active Ride system. This is an interlinked active damping system that uses electrically pressurised hydraulic reservoirs to manipulate each wheel in order to smooth out the ride and likewise even actively influence and change the car’s body posture within just fractions of a second. Our Turbo S test car uses the system, as well as rear-axle steering.

INTERIOR

7
Porsche Taycan Turbo S review 2024 08 dash

With no changes to the underlying architecture, the Taycan’s cabin is largely unchanged from before, front and back. It means that access remains a little tight for a luxury GT, and rear passenger space isn’t too generous given the car’s considerable footprint. That said, the driving ergonomics are still superb, with an unusually low hip point for an EV and plenty of reach in the steering column. While the rear bench is cosy, it’s also fairly comfy, with reasonable head room.

Equally, anybody who prefers physical switchgear to touch-sensitive controls will take time to warm to this space. The drive selector is a physical toggle on the dash but the secondary controls are mostly carried on touchscreens, with permanent capacitive ‘buttons’ for damper adjustment and stability control positioned around the periphery of the instrument binnacle (including one to swiftly deactivate speed-limit alerts). Climate controls are carried by a lower touchscreen display with haptic feedback (so it needs a firmer push of the finger in order to register an input than we would like).

A new digital instrument for the Taycan combines information about remaining range with current battery temperature and associated peak potential rapid-charging speed. Once you’re plugged in, it also indicates actual charging power draw (from the particular charger) versus maximum potential (for the vehicle) at current battery condition and temperature. It is all such useful intel that you wonder why other cars don't offer similar.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Boot space in the four-door car like the one tested here is sufficient for a few medium-sized cases but is greater and more flexible in Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo models, though all Taycans use the same bulky cable storage holdall. Combine front and rear luggage capacities and there is still a deficit to the Panamera, though it isn’t so great to base buying decisions on.

Perhaps the Taycan’s biggest asset is that it feels special to sit inside. Yes, you can have heated seats, there is slick Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, the standard Bose sound system is excellent and it is an immensely cocooning cabin that makes light work of long journeys, and yet the atmosphere remains that of a pedigree sports car, no matter the powertrain. The low scuttle permits that classic Porsche view over the front wings, and the driving position itself is as fine as you will find in any 911. No other luxury EV does this so well.

Multimedia system

The multimedia system in the Taycan is largely the same as in all modern Porsches. It's not the slickest system, with some input lag and some menus that could have been laid out more simply. However, it generally works as you expect it to and has a permanent shortcut bar. The built-in navigation system is quite clear and has up-to-date traffic info, but is a little too keen to send you on a rat run to save one or two minutes.

The headline novelty for the updated Taycan is deeper integration of Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. If you have the My Porsche app on your phone, you can create a new menu within CarPlay to control vehicle functions such as the climate control and trip computer. It also shows you things such as weather, playlists and nearby cafes. It’s a neat feature, but given most of those functions are easily accessible either within the normal CarPlay menus or the native interface, it lacks some added value.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

10
Porsche Taycan Turbo S review 2024 18 charing port

There are no slow cars in the Taycan line-up. Even the base RWD model has a claimed 4.8sec 0-62mph time, so just imagine what the Turbo S, which is more than twice as powerful as that car and has a driven front axle, is like when you stamp on the accelerator pedal. It’s worth experiencing what a machine like this can do from a standing start at least once. It is a sensation alien to ICE machines, more so than the numbers suggest.

So what are those numbers? On the day we timed this Taycan Turbo S, MIRA was very damp, but in the afternoon we did at least manage to log a couple of runs on a mostly dry surface, albeit still with a low ambient temperature of 11deg C.

More than its outright performance, I'm impressed by how nice the Taycan is to drive gently. You can turn the one-pedal driving all the way off and glide serenely. The long-travel accelerator pedal is tuned for gentle take-up, which all makes driving the Taycan smoothly very satisfying indeed.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

With Sport Plus mode engaged and Launch Control enlisted, our car hit 60mph in just 2.6sec – two-tenths sooner than the mk1 Taycan Turbo S managed in more favourable conditions. From there, the car took only 5.4sec to burst into triple figures and 11.6sec to reach 150mph before V-max at 162mph.

To what car can you compare such figures? Well, the current-generation 911 Turbo S, for one. By our timing, the world’s favourite supercar-slayer (tested on a warm, sunny day, note) was a tenth quicker to 60mph but slower than the Taycan to 100mph and comfortably behind the electric four-door by 150mph.

How about, then, not just a Bugatti Veyron but a Veyron Supersport? Well, it’s close, the mighty Bug just snatching bragging rights. If the Taycan takes 11.6sec to hit 150mph, the hypercar is travelling only about 10mph quicker by that point.

Perhaps more startling is the 1.9sec needed for 30-70mph. The Bugatti required 1.7sec; more recently, Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale took 1.8sec. Of course, those cars need to kick down before accelerating, whereas the Taycan just goes the millisecond you want it to. In the real world, there is nothing faster, this side of a Rimac.

Of course, such performance is mostly an irrelevance in the real world. More important is crisp, predictable roll-on acceleration, intuitive braking and nice control weights. The Taycan does all these ‘basics’ well, such that the Turbo S is no more difficult to drive than the entry-level car. The only thing we miss is the ability to really get stuck into the accelerator. Less powerful Taycans permit that without taking off like a missile, which isn’t the case with the Turbo S. There is plenty of modulation in the delivery of power and torque, and so it is straightforward to drive the car as smoothly as you like, but equally you do need to be mindful of the propulsive force at your command, and the ease with which it propels a car that weighs 2356kg, as tested.

Fortunately, the braking system is more than up to the challenge of slowing the Turbo S. The pedal is firm and positive, and the only inconsistency comes when you have already begun braking gently, at low speed, but then suddenly need to bring the car to a halt. The system isn’t always quick enough to realise you need proper disc-on-pad retardation, rather than regenerative, but it’s a minor qualm.

Turbo S aside, meanwhile, we tested the 4S and Turbo derivatives at the car’s press launch in Seville, and subsequently tested a single-motor version in the UK. Given even the entry-level version has 429bhp and a quoted 0-62mph time of 4.8sec, none wants for plentiful, accessible power.

In our testing, the rear-drive Taycan with the Performance Battery Plus shaved a further 0.3sec off its quoted acceleration time and carried on to its 146mph top speed with no trouble at all. Curiously, despite having slightly less power than the car it directly replaces (429bhp vs 469bhp), it proved even quicker, reaching 100mph in a second less. This supposed base model will out-accelerate an E63-generation BMW M6 (that's the one from 2005 with the V10) up to 140mph. Buy a quicker model if you want - but there’s no question that anyone would actually need to.

In the case of the Taycan Turbo, the car’s appetite for speed can begin to feel quite savage when fully tapped - but linear and perfectly responsive accelerator pedal calibration means that, even here, you never put on more speed than you intend. 

Porsche has added a push-to-pass button on the car’s steering wheel-mounted drive mode selector knob, which dials up a 10sec hit of additional motor power on cars so equipped (dual-motor, Sport Chrono package, optional bigger battery) - but with so much power under your toe to begin with, it’s something you seldom find a need for on the road.

Use Normal driving mode and there’s no noise to speak of from the Taycan’s powertrain; dial up Sport or Sport Plus and there’s a synthesised electric powertrain noise to add some performance flavour - but you can turn it off individually if you so choose, and it’s one of the most subtle of its kind. The way it helps to telegraph throttle load, as well as the point at which the rear motor changes from first to second gear, is actually quite useful.

Drivability is kept simple. There are no dedicated physical energy regeneration controls, although one of the steering wheel buttons can be mapped to switch regen between off and either auto or 'on'. Even in its strongest mode, it's quite mild – certainly not enough for one-pedal operation – and most of the regen is controlled via the brake pedal.

RIDE & HANDLING

9
Porsche Taycan Turbo S review 2024 19 front cornering

What was so startling about the Taycan when it was launched in 2019 was how ‘Porsche’ it felt. Deftly delivered close body control along with the communication of cornering forces – building up and abating in such neat, linear fashion – was recognisable not just from the Panamera but the 911. Combined with the Taycan’s naturally low centre of gravity, the result came as a very pleasant surprise to those who doubted that EVs could handle.

It’s no different with the new version. You’re treated to a degree of precision and control that seems all the more absurd when you consider the weight and size of the Taycan. Even though it has the added complexity of rear-axle steering, the Turbo S corners all at once, cohesive and steadfast, as if its two ends are telepathically connected, which of course they are, by the car’s 4D Chassis Control dynamics mastermind. Along with the seamless throttle calibration we have already mentioned, it makes guiding the Taycan down a B-road almost as easy as breathing, though there is no doubt that, as speeds rise, so does your perception of all that mass. As such, the experience is never entirely carefree.

This car has freakishly clever ESP/traction control tuning. I did some exploratory standing starts on MIRA’s straight when it was very damp, early in the day. All four tyres were over-rotating until 95mph, with an extra flare-up at around 80mph, when the back axle engages second gear. It should have been frightening but it wasn’t. It was like surfing a soundwave.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Neither is the Taycan, even in RWD guise, as effortlessly adjustable as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, though this isn’t to say it lacks the impulse to rotate through bends. You just have to set things in motion earlier, and with some weight transfer, after which the big Porsche will adopt little slivers of yaw easily and with an amazing sense of security. On track, when you can really magnify this kind of behaviour, the Turbo S transitions from grip to slip as easily as a Cayman GT4, seeming almost to rotate around a point inside the bonnet. It’s superbly controllable.

The interesting addition here is the new Porsche Active Ride system. It adds 30kg but on occasion it seems to deduct 10 times that in mass from the chassis. In handling terms, its effects are rather subtle, and Porsche admits the technology is geared more towards enhancing ride quality; at its most 'active', you can just about feel it tilting the car's body gently into corners to mitigate passengers' sensation of lateral forces, and 'helicoptering' the body to incline gently forwards as the car accelerates, and then backwards as it brakes, to have the same softening effect on longitudinal load. The extra bit of flatness it allows the body to retain on uneven roads is certainly discernible, though, even when the car isn't cornering or accelerating; and this permits the inherent balance and precision of the Taycan to shine more brightly. The system is also fast-reacting – hit a trough at speed and the cushioning is all but instant.

Note that the 'active' effects of the system are most pronounced in Normal mode but lessen for Sport mode and are disabled entirely in Sport Plus, when the suspension reverts to the same behaviour present in cars without an active element in order to load the tyres and suspension more predictably.

Comfort & isolation

What you can’t fail to notice, whatever mode the Taycan is in, is a car with superb body control, lovely uncorrupted steering, and only a modicum of road noise to mar its otherwise excellent touring manners.

The most refined of the Taycans is the Cross Turismo, with its softer springing and less performance-focused remit. However, the Turbo S is also a remarkably comfortable car in the context of its wild performance and you could argue that nothing else out there combines such pace and grace.

Having recently reconfigured the way we test noise, we don’t yet have any direct comparisons to make, but subjectively the Porsche is quiet enough on the move to justify its luxury positioning. A reading of 66dBA at 70mph is Mercedes E-Class-demure.

The new active suspension is also, in our view, worth having. It not only improves the Taycan’s primary ride but ameliorates the impact of potholes and speed bumps. Think of it like this: some of us have a habit of braking before speed bumps then gently moving onto the throttle to lift the nose as the bump begins. This lessens the impact, and the effect of the active suspension is to do this sort of thing for you, all of the time.

The result of all this is that the Taycan, while supercar-fast, is more than capable of fulfilling the GT-car role, as you may well use it for, given the greater range it now possesses.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Porsche Taycan Turbo S review 2024 01 front tracking

Taycan prices have risen around 8% for the new version, which doesn’t seem unfair. Note, however, that the active suspension costs more: £6291.

In terms of buying, the fragility of residual values that is affecting most EVs, and particularly luxury models, will make the new Taycan more expensive to finance than before, while cash buyers can expect their car to retain 40-45% of its value after three years.

I spent half an hour going around Millbrook Proving Ground's high-speed bowl at 100mph in an attempt to flatten the battery for a DC charging test. Efficiency dropped to 2.2mpkWh, which would still make longer Autobahn jaunts very doable.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

In terms of usability, the Taycan is considerably more impressive than before. Our ‘everyday’ efficiency test suggests that even the big-tyre Turbo S should manage more than 320 miles on a charge. 

Motorway touring range for the Turbo S is slightly less impressive though still competitive, at 260 miles or so, but so prolific is the car’s charging speed that it ought not to inconvenience owners.

During UK testing a rear-drive Taycan with the larger battery returned 3.7mpkWh, however (including performance testing) in dry weather and temperatures in the high teens. This would make for a real-world range of 360 miles – a very impressive result for this type of car.

During rapid charging testing, we weren’t able to achieve the Taycan's claimed 320kW because MIRA’s chargers only reach 300kW, but the Taycan consistently drew more than 290kW from 10-60%, only dropping below 100kW or so as the battery reached 85% capacity. A very impressive result.

For maximum range potential, opt for the RWD Taycan with the Performance Battery Plus (£4454).

 

VERDICT

9
Porsche Taycan Turbo S review 2024 23 static

The days when manufacturers could launch an expensively developed new product, safe in the knowledge that it would remain competitive for many years to come, are in the past – at least so far as the EV landscape goes. It’s why Porsche has revisited the Taycan relatively soon after the car’s groundbreaking initial launch, and why it has done so with an uncompromising attitude that has duly yielded a machine demonstrably better than its forebear. And, we say, any rival.

The new Taycan’s daily usability is improved, and the car retains those superlative, Porsche-typical dynamics. The Turbo S is also outrageously quick, yet it manages to make its speed approachable, and balance it with road manners that belie Veyron-baiting acceleration. It’s not exactly cheap, but it’s some statement.

Porsche has made this car better in important respects, while it remains as strong as ever in others. Although the context in which it competes has changed a lot, what makes the Taycan truly special hasn’t changed much at all. It is outstanding to drive, alluring to behold, sophisticated-feeling to travel in and decently usable with it - now especially so thanks to Porsche's range and charging improvements.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As part of Autocar’s road test team, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews, comparison tests, as well as the odd feature and news story. 

Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s eight-page road tests, which are the most rigorous in the business thanks to independent performance, fuel consumption and noise figures.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel (or, these days, a yoke).

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

