Electric cars have come a long way over the past few years and improvements across the board mean they're a more viable ownership option than ever before.
Choosing the best is a hard task as some are better at certain things than others, so we’ve organised the cars in this list to highlight exactly what they’re best at.
For example, some electric cars are better at delivering a long range, while others are best for practicality, driver appeal, or value for money.
But don’t panic: whether you’re looking for the most practical EV or one loaded with enough tech to fill a branch of Currys, we’ve got you covered.
Overall we rate the Cupra Born as the best electric car on sale today. Its mix of range, practicality, value for money and the fact it's a good steer make it very hard to look past.
Best for: overall completeness
For a couple of years now, Autocar has conducted an annual test of the best-handling, most fun electric cars on sale, and the Cupra Born is the reigning champion, beating rivals such as the MG 4 XPower and Abarth 500e.
The Born sits at a compelling nexus of size and usability, weight and power, real-world range and price.
It has enough power to keep you interested but doesn't seem excessive for the road or to compromise its efficiency in quicker motoring. It has an engaging, balanced, rear-driven chassis and some precision and purpose to its body control, but it also includes four usable seats and a decent boot.
The Born will also cover 220 real-world miles on a charge, which should be enough to get you to and from your favourite road, and it has the personality and poise to make the trip worthwhile.
There’s a completeness to the Born as a package that makes it the ideal affordable EV for interested drivers to take their first steps into zero-emissions motoring. Perhaps not by chance, it feels more like a Volkswagen Golf GTI for the electric age than anything that Volkswagen itself is making right now.
Plus, Cupra has also just introduced the Cupra Born VZ: a hot hatch version, with 322bhp and 402lb ft. It will hit 0-62mph in 5.7sec, which is faster than the standard Born by more than a second.
What a risible article.
Money in Autocars' back pocket, and by pure coincidence, the mediocre VAG Cupra tops Autocars list for best BEV.
No mention of the best selling Model Y, and the rather excellent Model 3 refresh. I wonder why. ;)
I'm no car journo but even I could do better than this. As others have said to not have the best selling Tesla 3 and Y in here with its long-range and supercharger network is nuts. Yet you have the barely sold S in left hand drive? And at number 2 sits Fisker, a car brand which is currently fire selling its stock at half price in the states in a desperate attempt to survive bankruptcy and where the software glitches are so bad that many on the forums suggest the car is not fit for purpose. I'm assuming this is an old article that's just been reposted, but in any event this is lazy, weak, inaccurate and out of date journalism. Shocking stuff.
I'm afraid that this is the standard you can expect if you aren't prepared to pay for your journalism output! People expect content for nothing these days. Unless you're a subscriber of course.