Fiat 500 Hybrid review

Fiat performs the unprecedented and converts an EV to petrol power. Is it any good?

The very existence of the new Fiat 500 Hybrid is tantamount to the Italian giant breaking the emergency glass.

Having finally discontinued the petrol 500 in August 2024, it had expected the new-shape, electric 500e to pick up the mantle.

The previous petrol 500 was killed by European Union regulations on cybersecurity; it was deemed too costly to update the then-17-year-old model to comply.
What happened instead was an utter collapse in sales, as buyers defected to petrol alternatives such as the Kia Picanto or something larger.

That forced the Mirafiori plant – Fiat’s crown jewel, in its home town of Turin – to idle for months, building precisely zero cars and furloughing workers while dealers cleared their surplus of 500es.

With the power of hindsight, Fiat Europe boss Gaetano Thorel calls the electric-only move “suicide”.

To right the ship, Fiat opted to perform the unprecedented and convert a bespoke EV to ICE power. That meant both 500 variants could be built on the same production line, giving Mirafiori the shot in the arm it desperately needed.

DESIGN & STYLING

Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 002

Twenty months after making that bold decision, Fiat’s efforts have borne fruit.

The conversion required the near-total redevelopment of the 500e: new subframes are located at the front and rear ends to accommodate a petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox, and a fuel tank has been subbed in for the EV’s traction battery.

The engine is assembled in Termoli, making this the first 500 in generations to be built entirely in Italy
Even with the 500e’s diminutive motor removed, space under the bonnet was severely limited. The 1.2-litre Puretech petrol engine deployed in a range of Stellantis models, including the larger Fiat Grande Panda, simply wouldn’t have fit. Developing something bespoke would have been too costly.

That left the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder used by the previous 500 Hybrid and updated for the Italian-market Panda in 2024 as the only option. This includes a 12V starter-generator hybrid system, and puts out a total of 64bhp and 68lb ft.

Inside, there’s a revised dashboard to accommodate a gearlever, mounted high as in the previous 500.

Otherwise, the 500 Hybrid looks almost identical to the EV, with its front end only gaining a 'moustache' grille to provide sufficient cooling to the engine and its gubbins.

The Fiat 500 Hybrid range at a glance

There's only one engine and gearbox combo available – no automatic option, as that would have been too costly for Fiat to engineer – leaving you to choose from one of three trims.

Entry-level Icon brings 16in alloy wheels, LED headlights, a black cloth interior and rear parking sensors. 

For a limited time, you'll also be able to opt for the Torino trim, named after Fiat's home town. This builds on Icon with special badging and cloth and vinyl upholstery.

Stepping up to the range-topping La Prima upsizes the alloys to 17in, brings faux-leather upholstery with neat 'cannelloni' stitching, and adds heating for the seats and windscreen and a reversing camera.

INTERIOR

Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 005

The interior is a mixed bag. The topology and design carried over from the 500e work well, and it has a much greater sense of solidity than the old 500.

The 10.25in infotainment touchscreen feels slightly overwhelmed by the density of icons, but once you’ve figured out the layout, it’s plenty responsive. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring is standard.

I couldn't get along with the door release buttons. Even after hours in the car, I still intuitively went to grab a traditional door handle that isn't there
The digital instrument display has a nice big tacho and speedo, although I had to set the steering wheel high so as not to block my view of them.

Indeed, the driving position might pose problems.

There’s plenty of room for the clutch pedal in a left-hand-drive car, but the driver’s footwell of the right-hand-drive 500e is especially tight, so it remains to be seen how it will accommodate three pedals.

Our test car didn’t have height adjustment for the seat, either, which made for an uncomfortable experience after more than half an hour.

Visibility isn't great. The rear screen is narrow and the C-pillar's thickness means there's a huge blindspot over your shoulder. It's just as well that Fiat fits huge side mirrors, which help to mitigate this problem somewhat.

Being a tiny city car, there isn't much room for rear passengers. This is a four-seater, freeing up some room widthways for rear passengers, though their legs will feel cramped after more than a short run.

Access to the back is also compromised by the three-door layout. Although mainland European buyers are offered a novel 'three plus one' bodystyle with a small rear door mounted on the passenger side, this won't be offered in the UK because it would be too expensive to develop a new bodyshell – effectively flipped over to suit right-hand drive – for a single market. 

The boot, meanwhile, is as tight as you'd expect from such a compact car. There's room for a few large backpacks or three carry-on suitcases, but bigger loads will require you to fold down the rear seats. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 003

In spite of the 500 Hybrid being something of a hack job, cobbled together with whatever Fiat had lying around on the shelves, the end result is fairly impressive.

The Firefly engine is particularly well suited to nipping around town, with the majority of its grunt coming in at just 2000rpm.

It's almost comical how little difference the throttle position makes in this car. Flooring it generates a lot more noise, but that doesn't translate into forward momentum.
With six tightly spaced gears to choose from, you will hardly ever be outside of that range, so getting up to 40mph is free of fuss.

Faster roads pose more of a challenge. Much of the coverage of the 500 Hybrid’s unveiling focused on its glacial acceleration on-paper: 16.2sec to hit 62mph from rest in the hatchback or 17.3sec in the cabriolet.

Beyond 50mph, you really feel that sluggishness, and you will have to change down to perform overtakes in decent time. But it is completely fine for pootling around town and A-roads – which, it’s worth noting, is what 500s have always been designed for.

That said, this 500 is not the character that those of the past were. The engine’s linearity completely dissuades you from chasing revs like you might have done with the 2007 car’s 1.2-litre Fire four-pot.

The sound is lacklustre too, missing the charming parp-parp that the old 1.2-litre made on start-up. Revving the engine hard emits an industrial thrumming, which is especially intrusive when building to higher speeds.

It's also hard to detect the involvement of the mild-hybrid system. There isn't the pronounced shove that you might expect to get from the delivery of electric power, and there isn't a strong regenerative effect from the brakes either.

It instead operates the start-stop system – which fires the engine into life quickly - and gives you a light boost when accelerating from low revs.

The gearbox encourages more relaxed driving: the lever’s high mounting and large, round knob make for comfortable changes but the throw is long and heavy.

It’s fine, but the slowness of its action might frustrate if you’re urgently downshifting, which you will need to do rather often if you head out onto faster roads.

RIDE & HANDLING

Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 010

The ride is decent for such a short and stout car, even on the cracked and cobbled roads of Turin.

Although you’re never completely isolated from the road’s surface, it does a good job of taking the bite out of bigger shocks.

The way this new 500 dispatches big bumps is a massive improvement on the old car, feeling like a much stronger, tougher car.
The trade-off is a fair amount of body lean through fast or tight bends and a hint of floatiness over crests, but it feels well judged for a car that will trundle around cities most of the time.

Similarly, the steering is fingertip-light and devoid of feedback, but that makes the car especially easy to manoeuvre around multi-storey car parks and tight urban bends.

It's also precise, so you can place the car exactly where you'd like it through faster bends. That makes it easy – even enjoyable – to carve a smooth line and conserve as much momentum as you possibly can.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001

The 500 Hybrid should become one of the UK's most frugal cars. It's also expected to be one of the UK's cheapest cars when it arrives in dealers and is likely to start at around £19,000. 

Fiat insiders suggest the brand is also working to mirror the finance deals currently offered in mainland Europe. In Germany, for instance, you can have one for €169 per month with a €1500 deposit.

The Hybrid badge on this car sits especially uneasily for me. It feels misleading, given it doesn't yield the fuel economy or performance you'd get from rival hybrids.
Fuel economy is decent too. Official tests suggest it'll do 54.3mpg, but on a mix of town roads, country lanes and motorways, it averaged an indicated 47.8mpg in our testing. Around town alone, it dipped into the low 40s.

We would expect better from a car badged as a hybrid, given the rival Toyota Aygo X officially manages a stonking 76.3mpg – something we actually bettered in our testing.

Moreover, the new 500 Hybrid's economy is a retrograde step compared with the previous car's, which was 55mpg in the real world. That's because the new one uses exactly the same engine but is 86kg heavier, so it has to work harder.

VERDICT

Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 012

On first impression, the 500 Hybrid feels surprisingly complete for something rushed into production as a sticking plaster for its maker’s misfortunes.

It’s a mature, easygoing product that will carry much appeal for the legions of buyers who wanted a new 500 but couldn’t put up with the compromises required to live with such a short-ranged EV.

The success of the 500 is mission critical for Fiat: it expects to build 100,000 a year, and a whopping 80% of those will be for export markets. It's the reverse for the Pandina, of which 80% are sold in Italy.
That could well prove to be what Fiat needs on its road to recovery.

Whether that will be enough for this new car to match the lofty sales of its predecessors remains to be seen.

The Kia Picanto and Toyota Aygo X are perhaps more rational alternatives, and although this new 500 is certainly more fashionable than those cars, I'm not convinced it appeals to the heart quite as much as previous iterations.

Given that Fiat thinks this car will sell on charm alone, that could prove a challenge. Let battle commence.

