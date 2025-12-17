Jaguar's reinvention as an electric luxury brand will kick off next year with the arrival of the production version of its radical new GT – and Autocar has had a first taste of this era-defining EV's incredible potential.

The new coupé is based on the bold Type 00 Concept revealed last year and is nearing the end of an extensive testing process. We were given a high-speed ride in the prototype for our first experience of the new tri-motor set-up that offers in excess of 1000bhp.

The extraordinary invitation arrived without warning. A few days previously, the car world's concentration had been on the departure of JLR design chief Gerry McGovern. A week before that, the company's new CEO, PB Balaji, had begun his role, tasked with "sorting things out".

Now came a chance to ride on JLR's Gaydon test track in a new GT prototype, disguised inside and out but very close in dynamic performance to the production cars due to be offered for sale in summer next year and on owners' driveways in early 2027.

It was tempting to look for a connection between this opportunity arising so soon after McGovern's sudden departure an attempt to prove that all was well at Gaydon - but then I decided I simply didn't care. This was not merely a chance to sample an important new prototype but to assess the dynamic character of the Jaguars of the future and to form a proper opinion about whether the company was heading in the right direction. We had been wondering how this opportunity would arrive. Now, here it was.

I would be accompanying vehicle development chief Matt Becker, who has performed marvels in previous roles at Lotus and Aston Martin, on a 20-minute demonstration ride on Gaydon's extensive network of test tracks, which vary from Silverstone-smooth high-speed surfaces to narrow, tight, undulating roads used to test Range Rovers. Gaydon is designed to uncover dynamic shortcomings in cars and 20 minutes with Becker was going to be more than long enough to find them, if they were there.