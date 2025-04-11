Ford Puma Gen-E review

Ford's best-selling compact crossover finally gets an all-electric powertrain

Few of the many other cars we test in 2025 will carry the significance of this one.

Yes, the Ford Puma Gen-E is just another all-electric compact crossover, and there have been quite a few of those released in the past couple of years. But the difference here is that the combustion-engined version happens to be the UK’s best-selling car. We therefore know that the fundamental Ford Puma recipe is one that many people love, and Ford will be hoping those existing Puma owners will be among the first in line to swap petrol for electric. 

It will be interesting to observe the extent to which that actually happens. The enormous popularity of the petrol Puma means this Gen-E model is something of a litmus test for broader attitudes toward EVs at the more affordable end of the market. Ford executives expect the Gen-E to make up 10-15% of total Puma sales, and if it’s less than that, we will know the reason lies not in the basic product but in the manner of its propulsion. You can rest assured that other competitors in this class, and also beyond, will be taking notes.

Of course, the Puma Gen-E is also pivotal to Ford, whose EV roll-out hasn’t been straightforward. Its first full-blooded EV, the Mustang Mach-E, was not without merit but was expensive. Next up was the Explorer – a serviceable family EV spun off the platform used by the Volkswagen ID 4 and therefore without much real Ford DNA in it. As much became apparent when we drove one. The dynamic package didn’t have that sparkle about it, as the Focus – the car the Explorer is all but superseding – always did.

It means the Puma Gen-E is only the second serious, fully in-house EV Ford has made (we’re excluding the toe-in-the-water Focus Electric of 2011 and the much more esoteric F-150 Lightning here). It arrives not before time too. Other car makers have had footholds in the small EV arena for some time and the Puma’s rivals now include the Jeep Avenger, the Skoda Elroq, the Smart #1, the sizeable MG S5 EV and the more premium Volvo EX30, not to mention the formidable Renault 5 and the Kia EV3. Some of these cars undercut the Puma Gen-E’s £29,995 starting price, while others justify their higher cost with extra space and some degree of opulence. 

The question is where this pivotal and potentially likeable Ford slots in to the class hierarchy. Let’s find out. 

DESIGN & STYLING

Ford Puma E review 2025 05 new grill

The Gen-E is built alongside the ‘regular’ Puma in Ford’s Craiova plant in Romania, and visually there’s scant difference between the two. The new variant has the EV-typical covered-off grille and naturally there are no tailpipes, but otherwise the appearance is unchanged, but for two exclusive colour options (Electric Yellow and Digital Aqua Blue, for £800). The technical specification does suggest that the EV rides a fraction higher than its ICE sibling, although the difference is slight, and with the same body-in-white, the kerbside stance of the two cars is identical.

The chassis is an adaptation of the Ford Global B-car platform that underpins the petrol Puma, and indeed served beneath the fine-handling Fiesta before the supermini was retired. At this price, it’s not unusual for this approach to be taken, although certain rivals do use a dedicated electric platform. The more expensive EX30 gets one (its Sustainable Experience Architecture is loosely shared with everything from the #1 to the Lotus Eletre in the Geely stable), as does anything from the Volkswagen Group, and also the Renault 5. 

Along the floor sits an NMC battery pack with 43.6kWh of usable capacity. If that sounds on the modest side, that’s because it is. Among entry-level rivals from Mini, Renault, Volvo and Kia, the least you will find is 49.0kWh and some of those cars have a ‘long-range’ option for even more capacity – something Ford so far insists it won’t offer for the Gen-E. 

It drives a 166bhp, front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor built at Ford’s Halewood factory, which last year came online after a £380 million redevelopment and will create electric drive units for 70% of the firm’s Europe-sold EVs. So far there’s no talk of a more powerful Gen-E derivative (an ST is the obvious candidate), but the existing car’s output certainly leaves head room, given that petrol Pumas have had as much at 197bhp.

The rest of the hardware is broadly the same as for the petrol version, with MacPherson-strut suspension at the front and a torsion bar rear, controlled by coil springs and passive dampers. The set-up has been subject to a comprehensive retune, however, on account of the Gen-E’s considerably lower centre of gravity and increased kerb weight.

We were unable to weigh the car on this occasion, but Ford’s claim of 1488kg makes the Gen-E 283kg heavier than the 1.0-litre mild-hybrid Puma we tested in 2020. With the driver on board, it means this crossover supermini treads the scales at well beyond 1500kg. Amazingly, this compares fairly well with rivals. A Renault 5 is a touch lighter, but an EX30 and a Mini Aceman are considerably heavier than the Ford.  

INTERIOR

Ford Puma E review 2025 10 dash

The Gen-E’s trump card from an interior perspective is an unusual one for electric cars: luggage space. If you include the Gigabox – a large, drainable recess beneath the adjustable-height boot floor – there’s 523 litres of capacity, which is nothing short of colossal for a car in this segment (and at the more compact end of it, at that). The Gen-E also benefits from a frunk, which is useful for cables, and the boot can be opened electrically, which feels pleasingly grown-up.

Inevitably, the driving position does feel perched, and the car’s raised floor poses greater problems in the back because Ford has neglected to add cut-outs for your feet, which can make it difficult to slip them under the seat in front (for your information, this tester wore New Balance trainers – hardly disco slippers but not chunky). 

Head room is good, mind, although in general the Gen-E can’t touch the EV3, which remains the obvious choice if you regularly need to cart teenagers about in the back.Up front, the Gen-E sports the layout of the updated petrol Puma, which blends surprisingly plush trim with conspicuously cheap plastics and includes two large digital displays, the central one of which contains all the climate control commands, albeit in a fixed row along the bottom. It runs Ford’s Sync 4 software, although Android Auto and Apple CarPlay both connect wirelessly, even if the visual integration isn’t too slick.

In general, the Gen-E’s cockpit lacks the visual flair, build quality and tactility of the Renault 5’s, but it has a maturity about it as well as fundamentally good ergonomics (the steering column has huge reach adjustment) and plenty of oddment storage, including a split-level centre console with two USB ports on the lower deck, to hide cables.As for the driver, in some ways that higher hip-point detracts from the Gen-E experience to a greater extent than it might in a rival with no pretence of being ‘fun to drive’. The petrol Puma always felt inherently ‘right’ as soon as you slid into its neatly bolstered seats.

Even so, this is a good cockpit, with subtly dished, comfy seats. Moreoever, not only is there that adjustment in the steering column, but the relationship between the pedals and seat is also well judged and the slim, firm steering rim is satisfying to hold. It also allows a clear view of the digital display ahead of you, which is controlled via spoke-mounted buttons that have a nice feeling of solidity about them. The column stalks also feel more robust than you often find in this class, and using the right-hand arm as the gear selector comes naturally enough after a short while.

Elsewhere, with its optional Winter and Comfort packages, our entry-level Select test car didn’t feel at all bargain basement, although the Premium grade does add a Bang & Olufsen sound system as well as Sensico synthetic leather seat trim.    

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Ford Puma E review 2025 21 front trackin

You’re not forced to endure any synthetic sonic enhancements if you don’t want to, but the Gen-E’s selectable accelerator sound is rather good. For a start, it’s subtle. It comes from the correct place too, emanating not from the dashboard ahead but somewhere low and behind you. The note is also quite enjoyable, being reminiscent of the three-pot burble of the old Puma ST but with a bassiness in the vein of air-cooled Porsche 911s and, as speeds increase, a higher-frequency element a bit like that of the V6 in a Ferrari 296 GTB. Strange but true.

The performance level is also exactly where you would want it to be in a sprightly, small EV without overtly sporty pretensions but with a bit of driver appeal. At MIRA, the sprint to 60mph took 7.2sec, which isn’t quick but certainly isn’t slow, either. Tip-in acceleration is also delivered sensibly, with a gratifying sharpness that never overspills into hair-trigger jerkiness. You can choose from a couple of modes that vary this sort of thing, but the Gen-E always feels intuitive. Our only real criticism is that you can’t mix and match. It would be useful to have the crisp accelerator pick-up of Sport mode while retaining the easygoing, fingertippy steering calibration you get in Normal mode.

As is the norm in this class, there isn’t a vast array of regeneration braking options or paddles with which to vary the strength of the system on the fly, but you can go into the menus and select a (slightly grabby) ‘one-pedal’ mode that ramps up the regen considerably.In normal driving, there are two settings, the default being close to a freewheeling mode and moderately strong ‘L’ mode selected via the drive selector stalk.

Meanwhile, outright braking performance wasn’t especially impressive during our tests (the Renault 5 stops more keenly), but the pedal feel is mostly good. The handover from regenerative to physical braking has been carefully considered, it seems. 

RIDE & HANDLING

Ford Puma E review 2025 23 rear tracking

A showdown with the Renault 5 beckons, because the Gen-E handles very agreeably by class standards.

Given that underneath the crossover-lite body and the electric powertrain sits more or less the same platform as the old Fiesta, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. What’s encouraging is that the Fiesta’s enthusiasm for turning in to corners, and its well-judged balance of fun-invoking roll and neat control, has largely survived the transition from supermini to far heavier, taller, electric crossover. The Gen-E is good to drive.

Much of this stems from the steering. For this kind of car, you need to temper your expectations in respect of feel and communication, but do that and you will find the Puma rack’s crisp off-centre pacing satisfying, with an enjoyable lightness that stops short of feeling disconnected. It’s an engaging helm and, as with the petrol Puma, means the Gen-E is fun to put down all manner of roads at everything from a canter to a committed lick. 

Helping matters is the fact that the Gen-E will have a better weight distribution than the petrol Puma, hardly a nose-heavy car itself in the first place. The EV is conspicuously well balanced and cannily damped, which not only makes it easy to place but also allows the chassis to claw considerable lateral grip out of its efficiency-minded tyres. With 166bhp, there was never going to be any need for a limited-slip differential, as the old Puma ST had, but even with that car’s 197bhp output, we doubt the Gen-E would need mechanical intervention to remain hooked up. This a neat, cohesive car to drive, with a good sense of flow and personality.  

As for comfort, the Gen-E uses a torsion-bar back axle where several rivals have fully independent rear suspension, which might be a concern for some. Equally, at this point Ford knows a thing or two about setting up a smallish hatchbacks, and we found our Select test car to ride well enough despite its comparatively ordinary mechanical layout, even at low speeds. Note, however, that the entry-level Gen-E tested here wears 17in wheels with generous sidewalls. Premium-grade cars have 18in wheels with shorter sidewalls, and in our experience this can make a noticeable difference to compliance on a small wheelbase, and with a quite a taut, sporty setup.

Still, we can only assess the car we’ve driven and, by class standards, the Gen-E Select cushions sharp impacts (potholes and the like) surprisingly well for a car with such engaging handling and it also exhibits a fine long-wave gait on motorways – although you won’t be spending too much time on those, as we will come to soon. 

The Gen-E is refined enough too. Its 66dBA at a 70mph cruise is an exact match for the larger (and independently suspended) Skoda Elroq, as well as the considerably more expensive Mini Aceman SE Exclusive we’ve previously tested.  

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Ford Puma E review 2025 01 panning

Ford has taken its time to deliver a sub-£30,000 EV, but the Gen-E is, finally, that car – so long as you go for the entry-level Select without any options whatsoever. (Add £2000 to go for Premium grade.) In fairness, doing so won’t leave you bereft of kit. You might want to spec an option pack or two for heated seats and a fancier sound system, but even if you don’t, you still get the Sync 4 infotainment, the digital instruments, wireless phone charging and a rear-view camera. It puts the Gen-E in an interesting position, usefully undercutting some of the premium brands but starting at a noticeably higher price than the Renault 5, which has to be considered this car’s chief rival.

In terms of usability, the small battery capacity should concern anybody undertaking longer drives on a regular basis. Our test car’s 3.4mpkWh at 70mph isn’t poor, but with just 43.6kWh to draw from, it translates to a motorway range of only 148 miles. Public charging can be done at up to a claimed 100kW, which is par for the class, but we saw a considerable drop-off in speed from a 50% state of charge (SoC) onwards, and a weighted average of 68kW for the 10%-90% SoC period. The Renault 5 has the same maximum charging speed but maintained a quicker rate for longer. However, the Gen-E aced our ‘everyday’ economy test for low- to medium-speed routes, averaging 6.2mpkWh. That should give you a strong 270-mile day-to-day range.

Ford deliberately didn’t include a manual ‘battery pre-heat’ button, as it found that customers consistently underestimate how long it takes to pre-heat a battery
Vicky Parrott

Because we’re dealing with a small crossover here, that’s probably a compromise most Gen-E owners will be prepared to make. Ford is also offering a free home charger in partnership with Octopus Energy and ‘up to 10,000 miles’ of charging credit if you opt for the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff, though only for cars bought before the end of June. There’s five years’ free servicing on offer too, although the likes of Kia, Hyundai and MG all offer longer vehicle warranties.

VERDICT

Ford Puma E review 2025 24 static

Being based on the existing petrol Puma platform, the Gen-E’s potential to change the game in its class was always going to be limited. Certainly, Ford’s belated introduction of a more affordable EV doesn’t set new benchmarks for range, charging speed or price, even if the car’s ‘everyday’ efficiency is very good indeed. 

Instead, this is a nicely rounded small electric crossover and, unlike the VW-based Explorer, it is recognisably ‘Ford’ in its handling. Owners will enjoy driving it, even if they can’t quite say why. Its easygoing manner extends to its refinement, which is a surprising strength, to go along with that everyday economy and a vast boot. 

The Gen-E straddles the outright-budget EV class and the more refined small SUV class and does so neatly. 

