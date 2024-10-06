The successor to the McLaren P1 mixes Formula 1 aerodynamics with a mighty new V8 hybrid drivetrain that sends all of its 1258bhp to the rear wheels.

Although the McLaren Senna and Speedtail have followed in the decade since the P1, the £2 million McLaren W1 is considered by its maker to be the true successor to that hypercar, which was itself a follow-up to the seminal McLaren F1.

The W1 breaks all records for the company in terms of power and performance. It laps circuits quicker than the aero-focused Senna and accelerates faster than the speed-focused Speedtail, all in a package that weighs 1399kg thanks to a forensic approach to weight-saving for every component, from the engine to the sun visors.

The P1 was famously launched at the same time as the LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder to create a ‘holy trinity’ of hypercars and Ferrari is understood to be readying its own LaFerrari successor for an imminent launch as a rival to the W1.

McLaren W1 engine and performance

At the heart of the W1 is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre flat-plane-crank V8 engine from McLaren’s long-time collaborator Ricardo.

McLaren says the engine is new from the ground up and designed specifically to work with hybrid systems.

The engine, which uses both direct injection and port fuel injection, produces 915bhp on its own to give the highest output per litre of any McLaren engine yet Codenamed MHP-8, the engine works in conjunction with an e-module, which comprises a motor control unit and a 342bhp radial flux electric motor with performance aping a Formula E car’s motor.

This is used primarily to add more performance via a small, 1.4kWh battery (the car is not a plug-in hybrid) but it also acts as a reverse gear for the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, enables silent start-up and allows for 1.6 miles of EV range.

An e-differential also features. McLaren says the W1’s hybrid components weigh 40% less than those in the P1 but offer 40% more power. The combined peak torque is 988lb ft, a huge rise from the 903bhp P1’s 664lb ft.