BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: McLaren W1 succeeds P1 with 1258bhp V8 hybrid powertrain
UP NEXT
Flat out in McLaren's ultimate trio: F1 meets P1 and Senna

McLaren W1 succeeds P1 with 1258bhp V8 hybrid powertrain

McLaren P1 successor combines Formula 1 aerodynamics with a mighty new V8 hybrid drivetrain
Mark Tisshaw
News
6 mins read
6 October 2024

The successor to the McLaren P1 mixes Formula 1 aerodynamics with a mighty new V8 hybrid drivetrain that sends all of its 1258bhp to the rear wheels.

Although the McLaren Senna and Speedtail have followed in the decade since the P1, the £2 million McLaren W1 is considered by its maker to be the true successor to that hypercar, which was itself a follow-up to the seminal McLaren F1.

The W1 breaks all records for the company in terms of power and performance. It laps circuits quicker than the aero-focused Senna and accelerates faster than the speed-focused Speedtail, all in a package that weighs 1399kg thanks to a forensic approach to weight-saving for every component, from the engine to the sun visors.

Related articles

The P1 was famously launched at the same time as the LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder to create a ‘holy trinity’ of hypercars and Ferrari is understood to be readying its own LaFerrari successor for an imminent launch as a rival to the W1.

McLaren W1 engine and performance

At the heart of the W1 is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre flat-plane-crank V8 engine from McLaren’s long-time collaborator Ricardo.

McLaren says the engine is new from the ground up and designed specifically to work with hybrid systems.

The engine, which uses both direct injection and port fuel injection, produces 915bhp on its own to give the highest output per litre of any McLaren engine yet Codenamed MHP-8, the engine works in conjunction with an e-module, which comprises a motor control unit and a 342bhp radial flux electric motor with performance aping a Formula E car’s motor.

This is used primarily to add more performance via a small, 1.4kWh battery (the car is not a plug-in hybrid) but it also acts as a reverse gear for the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, enables silent start-up and allows for 1.6 miles of EV range.

An e-differential also features. McLaren says the W1’s hybrid components weigh 40% less than those in the P1 but offer 40% more power. The combined peak torque is 988lb ft, a huge rise from the 903bhp P1’s 664lb ft.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
2024 Kia EV6 front lead
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews

Back to top

The 0-62mph time is 2.7sec, 0-124mph is 5.8sec and 0-186mph is 12.7sec. Top speed is limited to 217mph and McLaren promises a “crescendo” from the exhaust note that builds towards the engine’s 9200rpm redline.

Different powertrain modes allow for varying levels of electric assistance, from a Sprint mode that gives maximum e-power over one lap to a GP mode that manages its assistance on a longer track run.

A Boost setting gives instant full power, mimicking a race-style push-to-pass system, and this can be combined with an F1-style drag reduction system (DRS) on the rear wing to increase straight-line speed further.

Both of these systems are accessed using the only two buttons on the steering wheel. Four-wheel drive was not deemed necessary for the W1 due to the grip and load afforded by the aerodynamic package and suspension.

Managing that amount of power and torque through the rear wheels was achieved by “Formula 1 know-how”, according to McLaren, whose F1 team currently leads the 2024 constructors’ championship.

McLaren W1 aerodynamics

The W1 follows only the Aston Martin Valkyrie in being a road car with true ground-effect aerodynamics thanks to its underbody design.

Advertisement
Back to top

There are active front and rear wings, including the W1’s signature feature of an Active Long Tail rear wing, which extends 300mm rearwards rather than upwards to work with the underfloor and rear diffuser to create extra downforce without adding drag.

This function is available on track only. In the aero’s most extreme setting, Race mode, the W1 produces 350kg of front downforce and 650kg at the rear for a total of 1000kg.

Yet, as chief aero engineer Robin Algoo explained, what’s different about the W1 beyond the headline numbers is its stability and predictability while cornering at such high speeds, which allows it to lap the Nardò handling circuit (McLaren’s reference track) 3sec quicker than a Senna.

The starting point for the aero package on the W1 is the central Aerocell carbonfibre monocoque, which the car is built around and integrates the two seats for the cabin to allow for a shorter wheelbase.

Almost every component and installation in the W1, from the mounting of the engine to the suspension design, has been done with aero performance in mind. For that reason, the doors are anhedral rather than dihedral, a McLaren first, and the scoop on the roof, recognisable from the F1 and P1, acts as a flow diverter to the rear.

In road mode, the active front wing lifts and the Active Long Tail rear wing integrates into the body. 

Advertisement
Back to top

McLaren W1 chassis

McLaren says a key part of the W1’s story is the civility with which it can be driven at everyday speeds and road conditions.

The continuously active race-bred double-wishbone suspension design, called McLaren Race Active Chassis Control III, is new and its operating range has been engineered to span comfortable road driving and blistering track performance.

Comfort, Sport, Race and Race+ modes are selectable. Comfort puts the focus on a “smooth ride quality” while Race and Race+ provide stability for the aerodynamic package to unlock the full performance potential on track.

The ride height adjusts between modes. Pushrods are another McLaren first and work with inboard dampers using F1 expertise at the front to channel airflow, while outboard springs and dampers are used at the rear.

Titanium is among the materials used for construction and 3D printing is one of the production methods used for suspension components in the pursuit of lightness.

McLaren has retained hydraulic steering for the W1 and has fitted Carbon Ceramic Racing+ brake discs with an extra ceramic layer over previous discs to further boost stopping power.

The W1 will go from 62mph to a standstill in 29m and 124-0mph in 100m. Bespoke tyres from Pirelli have been designed for the W1, including track-focused yet road-legal P Zero Trofeo RS rubber and more road- “In Race mode, it produces 350kg of front downforce and 650kg at the rear for a total of 1000kg” focused P Zero R and P Zero Winter 2. The alloy wheels are made from magnesium.

Advertisement
Back to top

McLaren W1 design and interior

The W1 is 4635mm long, 2074mm wide and 1182mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2680mm, which makes it marginally bigger than a P1.

Extensive use of carbon fibre helps to enable a 1399kg dry weight that’s almost at parity with the P1. The design is more an evolution of the Senna than the Speedtail but it also has plenty in common with the current 750S supercar, albeit with that quite aerodynamic overhaul.

McLaren says the W1’s interior has “unmatched supercar ergonomics and best-in-class visibility”. It also talks up the comfort and spaciousness of the car by supercar standards. Particular focus has been placed on making ingress and egress as easy as possible and the engine quiet when a more civilised driving manner is called for.

The pedals, as well as the steering wheel and primary controls, are adjustable, while the fixed seats are fully upholstered and more reclined than normal to improve comfort.

The A-pillars are McLaren’s thinnest yet to aid visibility. The steering wheel is smaller than is typical for a McLaren and optionally incorporates shift lights to show when the redline is approaching.

Advertisement
Back to top

Key switchgear is used for major chassis and powertrain controls but there is a central 8in touchscreen that runs Apple CarPlay. Android Auto isn’t offered. There is storage for two-weekend bags (or helmets) behind the rear seats, a sliding cupholder and an extra central storage area.

All 399 examples of the W1 have already been sold ahead of production starting in Woking in 2026. The transaction prices are expected to be far higher than £2m as a result of the “unlimited” customisation options that are available.

As part of the usability pledge for the W1, a four-year service plan is included with the car. It has 12-month service intervals and similar service requirements to one of McLaren’s V6 hybrids, which is atypical for a track-focused machine.

Advertisement

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
martin_66 6 October 2024

Good grief.  What an absolute dog's dinner of a car.  And that interior!  It looks like someone had an accident with a tin of paint on the way back from B&Q.  The only good thing about this is it looks better than the Senna.  Just.

Nickktod 6 October 2024

Is it just me or on first impressions is this a little bit disappointing? Just another higher powered iteration of the standard McLaren template. I was hoping for a beautiful timeless design, a central seating position and ideally a N/A V12 + hybrid system for around 1500bhp and 1500kg...

Peter Cavellini 6 October 2024
Nickktod wrote:

Is it just me or on first impressions is this a little bit disappointing? Just another higher powered iteration of the standard McLaren template. I was hoping for a beautiful timeless design, a central seating position and ideally a N/A V12 + hybrid system for around 1500bhp and 1500kg...

There all spoken for, McLaren had their customers all lined up, a no brainer yes, it may come over as just another iteration of other McLaren that went before,it is significantly quicker and handles better than most of its contemporaries, speed isn't necessarily the thing to major on,it's light compared to the others, goes round corners better to,and, until Ferrari release their latest car,this McLaren is top Dog.

Latest Reviews

01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
2024 Kia EV6 front lead
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews