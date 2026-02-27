Toyota is testing a new rally car that could hint at the design and dynamic intent of the next-generation Celica sports car, which is due to be unveiled next year.

Images taken by Marcio Pereira and published by French website Rallye-Sport.fr show a new coupé wearing Toyota’s test livery being shaken down in Portugal, ahead of its debut in the 2027 World Rally Championship.

Premières images de la Toyota WRC27 en essais au Portugal #WRCPhotos : Marcio Pereira pic.twitter.com/JLDMR9ejMn — Rallye Sport (@RallyeSport) February 26, 2026

The WRC's 2027 regulations allow competitors to field cars with a much broader range of bodystyles than currently, including coupés.

Autosport has reported that Toyota is the only manufacturer known to be developing an all-new car for the formula.

Given a new Celica is currently in development, and given the Celica's legacy in the WRC (it won the manufacturers' title in 1993 and 1994), it's most likely this coupé will reprise the name.

The prototype leaves much to the imagination, wearing wide arches and all manner of aerodynamic addenda, but it appears the Celica will have a bubble-style roofline and fang-like front lights similar to those worn by the previous Toyota FT-Se concept.

Toyota first confirmed the return of the Celica at the 2024 Rally Japan, when then-vice-president Yuki Nakajima told spectators: “We're making the Celica!”

Company chairman Akio Toyoda has previously spoken of his desire to revive what he calls the “three brothers”, the Supra, Celica and MR2.

The Supra was revived back in 2019 and little remains known about the next MR2, suggesting the Celica will be next to return.

A spokesperson for Toyota told Autocar: "As everybody knows and as has been communicated by the FIA, a new set of technical regulations will be introduced for the 2027 WRC season.

"For TGR-WRT, this means that our current Rally1 [car, the GR Yaris] will naturally reach the end of its competitive lifespan in WRC at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

"As a company and motorsport team, we are always working to develop ever-better cars and have started testing with our prototype car developed to the new regulations as laid out by the FIA for 2027."