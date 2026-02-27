BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Wild Toyota rally prototype hints at new Celica sports car
UP NEXT
BMW M2 to gain rear-biased four-wheel drive

Wild Toyota rally prototype hints at new Celica sports car

New Toyota-liveried rally prototype surfaces in Portugal, and it could be our first look at the new Celica

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 February 2026

Toyota is testing a new rally car that could hint at the design and dynamic intent of the next-generation Celica sports car, which is due to be unveiled next year.

Images taken by Marcio Pereira and published by French website Rallye-Sport.fr show a new coupé wearing Toyota’s test livery being shaken down in Portugal, ahead of its debut in the 2027 World Rally Championship.

 

 

The WRC's 2027 regulations allow competitors to field cars with a much broader range of bodystyles than currently, including coupés.

Autosport has reported that Toyota is the only manufacturer known to be developing an all-new car for the formula.

Given a new Celica is currently in development, and given the Celica's legacy in the WRC (it won the manufacturers' title in 1993 and 1994), it's most likely this coupé will reprise the name.

The prototype leaves much to the imagination, wearing wide arches and all manner of aerodynamic addenda, but it appears the Celica will have a bubble-style roofline and fang-like front lights similar to those worn by the previous Toyota FT-Se concept.

Toyota first confirmed the return of the Celica at the 2024 Rally Japan, when then-vice-president Yuki Nakajima told spectators: “We're making the Celica!”

Company chairman Akio Toyoda has previously spoken of his desire to revive what he calls the “three brothers”, the Supra, Celica and MR2.

The Supra was revived back in 2019 and little remains known about the next MR2, suggesting the Celica will be next to return.

A spokesperson for Toyota told Autocar: "As everybody knows and as has been communicated by the FIA, a new set of technical regulations will be introduced for the 2027 WRC season.

"For TGR-WRT, this means that our current Rally1 [car, the GR Yaris] will naturally reach the end of its competitive lifespan in WRC at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

"As a company and motorsport team, we are always working to develop ever-better cars and have started testing with our prototype car developed to the new regulations as laid out by the FIA for 2027."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ineos Quartermaster review 2026 001
Ineos Quartermaster
7
Ineos Quartermaster
Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Mitsubishi cars for sale

 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T 4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,798
 Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,698
 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,865
 Mitsubishi ASX 1.8D 4 4WD Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£4,750
 Mitsubishi MIRAGE 1.2 3 CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£6,995
 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 MIVEC Exceed CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,995
 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh Dynamic CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,300
 Mitsubishi SHOGUN 3.2 DI-DC SG2 4WD Euro 5 5dr LWB opens in a new tab
£13,995
 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh Juro CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£5,490
View all 1001 cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Ineos Quartermaster review 2026 001
Ineos Quartermaster
7
Ineos Quartermaster
Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo

View all car reviews