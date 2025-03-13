Mercedes-AMG is set to roll out advanced new axial-flux electric motor technology across a new range of “hyper-performance” models - starting with 500bhp-plus successors to the CLA 45 4Matic+ Saloon and Shooting Brake.

Previously, AMG's patented axial-flux motors were confirmed for only the company's dedicated electric GT 4-Door and GT SUV models, due out in 2026. But Autocar has learnt that the motors – developed in partnership with Yasa, a British-based engineering firm acquired by Mercedes-Benz in 2021 - are also set to feature in other electric performance variants of the new GLA, GLC and C-Class, among other AMG models.

The move aims to position AMG at the forefront of performance EVs and is a direct response to the plans of its BMW M rival to provide future performance models, including new electric versions of the next-generation M3 and X3 M, with four motors developing up to 1000bhp.

Mercedes-Benz’s Chief Technical Officer, Markus Schäfer, confirmed the plans at the unveiling of the third-generation Mercedes CLA at a presentation in Rome, where the German car maker previewed the upcoming AMG variant due out in 2026 to the media.

“We have established a second pillar when it comes to powertrains - keyword Yasa. This is available to us across all model lines,” Schäfer told Autocar.

Central to AMG's “hyper-performance” plans is the axial motor’s low weight and compact dimensions, and it will be brought to at least four models based on Mercedes-Benz’s MMA and MB.EA platforms.

At the unveiling of its OneEleven concept car in 2023, Mercedes-Benz claimed the axial electric motors weighed just one-third of its new eATS 2.0 motors, as used in the new electric Mercedes CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4Matic. At the same time, it stated that they require just one-third of the space.

Mercedes-Benz sources reveal AMG has developed a number of different 800V drivetrain combinations based around its axial-flux motor technology, including a tri-motor set-up. This is not only expected to provide future performance models with "significant power and torque" but also "advanced torque-vectoring properties."