Honda Prelude review

Honda Prelude returns with an interesting hybrid system and Civic-based tech

When Honda announced that it was going to make a new Prelude, you would have been forgiven for assuming it was going to be another crossover and not taking much notice, just to avoid disappointment. Such things do happen. Yet even though SUVs have replaced coupés for many as the moderately fashionable daily driver, Honda really was going to breathe new life into the mainstream two-door.

Picking up the tradition from the early 2000s as if nothing had changed, Honda’s new coupé is based on a mid-sized hatchback. Given the Accord has long been absent from Europe, the Honda Civic was the starting point.

DESIGN & STYLING

02 Honda Prelude 2025 Autocar review rear driving

As a hatchback, it’s already an understatedly handsome car that’s pretty good to drive, which is promising. The coupé then gets a shorter wheelbase and suspension that has been tightened up with the help of some Type R-flavoured bits (they’re not literally from the Civic Type R, since the mounting and geometry is different).

Chief among those are the dual-axis front struts, which reduce torque steer and give more feedback, the adaptive dampers and the solid rather than fluid-filled compliance bushes for the rear axle. In general, the set-up is softer than on the Civic Type R, because this needs to be a liveable daily driver first. The Prelude’s whole structure is also stiffer than the Civic’s.

Honda says the Prelude's shape was inspired by a glider. With its very gently sloping rear end, I can see it. Let's assume it doesn't have a glider's aerodynamics, though.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

INTERIOR

06 Honda Prelude 2025 Autocar review IV driving

The interior is mostly Civic but slightly funkier. The dashboard and centre console are a bit swoopier but still with plenty of clicky physical controls.

The driving position isn’t any lower than in the Civic, but then it didn’t need to be. The seats are a bit sportier, though, with more lateral support for the driver. Curiously, the passenger seat is different from the driver’s, offering a slightly softer cushion and less side bolstering. Depending on the exterior colour, there’s a choice of either all-black upholstery (yawn!), or the blue-and-white version you see in the photos.

The infotainment system is the same as in other Hondas. It's logical enough, doesn't dominate and has wireless phone mirroring, but feels quite dated
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

It's a compact coupe, so don’t expect too much from the rear seats. They’re there, they’re useful for emergencies and stuff, but adults won’t want to spend any length of time there. They’re also cloth rather than leather like the fronts. The boot is surprisingly deep, but the luggage cover is flimsy and any overweight dog will need craning in over the substantial loading lip.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

12 Honda Prelude 2025 Autocar review engine

Trick suspension, cozy interior – sounds like it’s all made to be paired with a slightly detuned Civic Type R engine, right? Failing that, the 1.5-litre turbo and six-speed manual from the American Civic Si would also do the trick. Well, it’s 2025 and Honda doesn’t sell many EVs, so it’s having to watch every gram of CO2. As a result, the Prelude gets the same 181bhp hybrid system as the Civic, albeit with a trick up its sleeve.

Honda’s people say it’s the best solution for this car because it has so much torque, but let’s be honest: fun things are rarely the ‘best’ solution to any given problem.

As in the Civic, brake feel is excellent
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The trick to make this hybrid more exciting is eight simulated gears. Adding fake gears to a CVT or a hybrid transmission that behaves like one is nothing new – various Toyotas and Subarus do it – and the result is underwhelming. The difference is that in Honda’s hybrid system, the engine doesn’t drive the wheels except at a constant cruise; usually, it drives a generator to feed electricity to the big drive motor or the battery.

So as long as the generator is being spun quickly enough to produce enough juice, the engine can do whatever the software deems appropriate. It can be at low revs; its revs can be rising and falling; it could play a grumbly rendition of Jingle Bells (it doesn’t actually do that, because Honda’s CEO isn’t Elon Musk). More to the point, it can pretend to have the world’s fastest automatic gearbox. Because an Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder unit doesn’t in itself tend to sound very good, its sound is augmented by the speakers.

It sort of works. The sound is quite believable and the ‘gearbox’ is very active in the way it downshifts when you’re slowing for corners. Manual upshifts with the paddles are faster than with any real gearbox. The immersion is broken, however, when you try to power out of a hairpin in third and it downshifts or when you don’t make a gearchange for a few seconds and it upshifts.

There’s no locked manual mode, because that would seemingly cause trouble with the WLTP economy figure. It’s a missed opportunity, as Honda hasn’t finished the job. I found myself leaving the car in its standard mode, where it still simulates some shifts to break the CVT-style tedium but doesn’t do the whole gearbox schtick.

This powertrain will be very pleasant and economical in everyday use, and it just about does the job when you’re having fun, but there’s no doubt the chassis deserves a more exciting partner.

RIDE & HANDLING

13 Honda Prelude 2025 Autocar review front cornering

That’s because in many ways the Prelude rides and handles like the Civic Type R but better. The steering is quick but fluid and linear, with a really natural build-up of weight. The balance is keen, agile and adjustable and, with a bit less grip than its hatchback sibling, the Prelude’s limits are more approachable on the road.

When we drove a prototype at Thruxton circuit, we found that it did expose a bit of looseness in the car's body movements.

The ride is taut but totally tolerable for a sporting model. The adaptive dampers have two modes, and I’d leave it in the softer one for nearly every situation.

Honda says it has worked on the lane keep assist to make it tolerant enough that you’re unlikely to switch it off. Indeed: it is mostly unintrusive. It’s just a shame that can’t be said for the overspeed warning, which can only be turned off when stationary and in Park.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

01 Honda Prelude 2025 Autocar review front driving

The Prelude will cost £40,995 when deliveries start in March 2026, and other than a couple of paint colours there are no options. That’s pretty similar to the BMW 220i Coupé in a similar spec – arguably the Prelude’s only rival.

Given the drivetrain is the same as the Civic’s, you can expect very strong economy day-to-day: over 50mpg should be easily doable.

VERDICT

15 Honda Prelude 2025 Autocar review front static

Judging the new Prelude is a question of positioning. The Preludes of old that are in our collective memory (whether we’ve individually driven one or not) are the angry, screaming VTEC ones. Judge it by that standard and you will be disappointed – even though it does have the chassis for it. Remember that coupés used to be mainstream – simply a more stylish take on the everyday hatchback – and the new Prelude makes more sense.

Despite the BMW 220i’s drive going to the ‘correct’ end, its chassis doesn’t really feel any more pedigree, over-sprung and over-tyred as it is. A Toyota GR86 is much more of a sports car, but no longer available new

As something different from the SUV norm, an everyday car with a bit of style and handling panache, the Prelude is really rather agreeable.

