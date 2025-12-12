BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and L200 confirmed for UK

Japanese brand will return next summer with new iterations of two of its previous best-sellers

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 December 2025

Mitsubishi has confirmed it will sell the Outlander plug-in hybrid SUV and L200 pick-up truck in the UK when it returns next summer.

The two models were key parts of the brand’s line-up before it exited the UK in 2021, and it will surely be hoping to rekindle their success with new generations of each car.

The Mk2 Outlander PHEV is a longer, wider and taller proposition than the original, allowing it to offer seven seats for the first time.

Mitsubishi has yet to confirm specifics, apart from its powertrain employing a 2.4-litre petrol engine and two electric motors, giving it four-wheel drive. In US-market cars, this provides a combined 248bhp and an electric-only range of 38 miles.

Mitsubishi doesn't publish an official 0-62mph dash time for the model, but it's expected to fall at around 7.0sec.

Prices have also yet to be confirmed, but the Outlander will face stiff competition from a wave of low-priced Chinese PHEVs that have quickly taken a significant share of the UK’s new car market.

For reference, the BYD Seal U is priced from £33,315 with an electric range of 43 miles or £35,315 with an EV range of 78 miles, while the Jaecoo 7 SHS is priced at £35,165 and offers 56 miles of EV range.

The new Mk6 L200, meanwhile, is a much sturdier proposition, aimed at stealing market share from the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max.

Mitsubishi L200

It's powered by a 2.4-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine that, in other markets, produces 201bhp and 347lb ft of torque.

This is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox with centre differential lock (to force full-time four-wheel drive) and a low-speed rear differential lock. 

Prices for the L200 have also yet to be confirmed, but the double-cab Ranger starts from £30,800 (excluding VAT), while the Hilux starts at £49,750 (ditto).

It remains to be seen what other models will be offered by Mitsubishi UK, but Frank Krol, the brand’s European head, said in 2022 that it would need “more than one” electric car upon its UK return.

That suggests the brand could import the new Eclipse Cross crossover, effectively a rebadged Renault Scenic, but it has no other suitable EVs in its global line-up yet.

An EV is needed because of the UK’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which will require a third of every brand’s car sales to be electric next year.

Add a comment…

