Mitsubishi has confirmed it will sell the Outlander plug-in hybrid SUV and L200 pick-up truck in the UK when it returns next summer.

The two models were key parts of the brand’s line-up before it exited the UK in 2021, and it will surely be hoping to rekindle their success with new generations of each car.

The Mk2 Outlander PHEV is a longer, wider and taller proposition than the original, allowing it to offer seven seats for the first time.

Mitsubishi has yet to confirm specifics, apart from its powertrain employing a 2.4-litre petrol engine and two electric motors, giving it four-wheel drive. In US-market cars, this provides a combined 248bhp and an electric-only range of 38 miles.

Mitsubishi doesn't publish an official 0-62mph dash time for the model, but it's expected to fall at around 7.0sec.

Prices have also yet to be confirmed, but the Outlander will face stiff competition from a wave of low-priced Chinese PHEVs that have quickly taken a significant share of the UK’s new car market.

For reference, the BYD Seal U is priced from £33,315 with an electric range of 43 miles or £35,315 with an EV range of 78 miles, while the Jaecoo 7 SHS is priced at £35,165 and offers 56 miles of EV range.

The new Mk6 L200, meanwhile, is a much sturdier proposition, aimed at stealing market share from the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max.

It's powered by a 2.4-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine that, in other markets, produces 201bhp and 347lb ft of torque.

This is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox with centre differential lock (to force full-time four-wheel drive) and a low-speed rear differential lock.