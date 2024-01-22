Nowadays, life is all about having all the information you need at your fingertips, and modern driving is no different. That’s why so many drivers use smartphone mirroring such as Android Auto.
An alternative to Apple CarPlay for those with a Google-based phone from makers such as Samsung, Sony, OnePlus or even the American tech giant itself, Android Auto gives quick and easy access to a host of applications.
As car manufacturers grapple with the relentless development of smartphones, many drivers prefer mirroring services like Android Auto over the standard operating system (OS) fitted to their cars. It's no surprise that around 150 million cars worldwide have Android Auto installed.
But what is Android Auto and how do you use it? Read on as we answer this and more right here.
What is Android Auto?
Android Auto is a car-based driving companion created by Google to bring all the convenience of your phone directly to your car’s dashboard.
It was initially introduced to improve safety while driving, but there’s a lot you can do with it. It’s a service that lets you connect your Android phone to the car's infotainment system to display sat-nav apps, legally take phone calls, reply to messages and play audio.
These functions are accessed via large icons on your infotainment screen and through voice commands. Google, the company behind Android Auto, says the software aims to reduce your levels of distraction as much as possible, so the icons should be easy to reach when you're driving.
Android Auto is accessible, too. It’s free of charge for one, but it also streamlines your car’s interface with hands-free voice commands, large, easy-to-read icons, and integration with some of the mobile world’s most popular apps including Google Maps, Waze and Spotify.
How to connect to Android Auto
If you have an Android phone - that’s a phone developed by companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, Nokia, Sony or Google itself - Android Auto will come pre-installed on your phone if it's operating on Android 10 or above. It’s also free to install on the Google Play Store.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I think its important when writing articles like this to be factually correct.
I dont have a problem with the text, but the images used from Polestar and Volvo are showing a different system - Android Automotive, Which is not the same.
Built-in satnavs become outdated after 3 years max, involve subscription fees, are never as accurate as the map systems on your phone be it Android or iOS, and add to the cost of the car.If you want to live in the dark ages, kudos to you. But Ferrari was absolutely correct in not offering their own satnav in the Purosangue.
Rubbish, never paid a subscription for my built in sat nav and never needed wifi, never recieved a notification or advert, it's never tracked me or sent my location to third parties. Accurate within 8 meters which is only 3 metres more than the car is long.
Manufacturers are taking the easy route in allowing apple and android to battle it out by providing the media interface etc. Will never be as simple and as cheap as jumping in the car without a phone and inputing the postcode, end of.
"what is Android Auto"? It's what the "cool kids" - i.e. under 60s - use!