Nowadays, life is all about having all the information you need at your fingertips, and modern driving is no different. That’s why so many drivers use smartphone mirroring such as Android Auto.

An alternative to Apple CarPlay for those with a Google-based phone from makers such as Samsung, Sony, OnePlus or even the American tech giant itself, Android Auto gives quick and easy access to a host of applications.

As car manufacturers grapple with the relentless development of smartphones, many drivers prefer mirroring services like Android Auto over the standard operating system (OS) fitted to their cars. It's no surprise that around 150 million cars worldwide have Android Auto installed.

But what is Android Auto and how do you use it? Read on as we answer this and more right here.

What is Android Auto?

Android Auto is a car-based driving companion created by Google to bring all the convenience of your phone directly to your car’s dashboard.

It was initially introduced to improve safety while driving, but there’s a lot you can do with it. It’s a service that lets you connect your Android phone to the car's infotainment system to display sat-nav apps, legally take phone calls, reply to messages and play audio.

These functions are accessed via large icons on your infotainment screen and through voice commands. Google, the company behind Android Auto, says the software aims to reduce your levels of distraction as much as possible, so the icons should be easy to reach when you're driving.

Android Auto is accessible, too. It’s free of charge for one, but it also streamlines your car’s interface with hands-free voice commands, large, easy-to-read icons, and integration with some of the mobile world’s most popular apps including Google Maps, Waze and Spotify.

How to connect to Android Auto

If you have an Android phone - that’s a phone developed by companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, Nokia, Sony or Google itself - Android Auto will come pre-installed on your phone if it's operating on Android 10 or above. It’s also free to install on the Google Play Store.