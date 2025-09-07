BACK TO ALL NEWS
Electric Mercedes-Benz GLC on sale now from £60k

Best-seller goes electric with next-gen grille and dashboard-sized infotainment touchscreen

James Attwood
News
4 mins read
23 October 2025

The new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC is now available to order in the UK, starting from £60,350 - around 10% more than the ICE version, but cheaper 

Stuttgart's rival for the incoming BMW iX3 will launch in GLC 400 4Matic guise, with a twin-motor powertrain giving 482bhp for 0-62mph in 4.3secs, and a 94kWh battery that's good for 406 miles of range and can charge at 330kW.

It will come in five different trim levels, ranging from entry-level Sport through AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and top-spec Premier Edition - priced at £73,350.

Eventually, Mercedes will offer the GLC with five different power outputs – the most efficient of which will return 435 miles of range – but has not confirmed plans for a single-motor derivative. 

Mercedes GLC EV: everything you need to know

The electric GLC is the spearhead for what Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius has called “the biggest product offensive” in the company’s history.

Named the GLC with EQ Technology, the SUV is effectively a successor to the EQC. While that car was given its own name and styling, the new EV shares its title and general design language with the existing combustion-engined GLC, although the two models use different platforms.

The GLC is Mercedes’ best-selling car and sits in the premium SUV segment that Källenius sees as “the most important” to the firm.

The electric version uses the new MB.EA bespoke EV platform, which is designed for medium to large cars and has an 800V electrical architecture that allows for fast charging.

It also runs the latest version of the firm’s MB.OS infotainment software.

While the GLC EQ is all-new, it’s designed to closely resemble the existing GLC, explained Källenius: “If you were told this was the next-gen combustion GLC, you would say ‘yes, it’s the next logical step: it looks like a GLC’.”

The front is dominated by Mercedes’ new electric-only ‘Iconic Grille’, which is a larger and more upright design than on previous EVs.

The GLC EQ is broadly the same length as the ICE GLC, but its 2972mm wheelbase is 80mm longer – and nearly 100mm longer than the old EQC’s.

Mercedes GLC front quarter

Källenius said the decision to stretch the wheelbase was taken “because we can”, adding: “You do it because you get extra space inside for free.

Compared with the ICE GLC, it has more leg room in the front and rear and increased head room, plus it offers a 570-litre boot and large 128-litre frunk.

It also uses a two-speed gearbox, featuring gears with 11:1 and 5:1 ratios to maximise both acceleration and efficiency.

Källenius said that the rear bias of the powertrain is “desirable for any car that is somewhat focused on performance, and you get that for free with an EV”.

Because of the 800V system, the battery can be charged at speeds of up to 330kW. As with the new CLA EQ, a DC converter will be offered “on a country-specific basis” to allow use of 400V public chargers – the most common type.

Mercedes GLC rear quarter

The suspension is a multi-link set-up both front and rear. Optional air suspension can lower the car on faster roads to reduce drag and consequently boost range, while optional rear-wheel steering reduces the car’s turning circle of 11.2m.

Another development is a new ‘one-box’ brake system that integrates energy regeneration and friction braking into a single system.

Four levels of regen are available, with the most aggressive able to recuperate around 300kW.

A suite of driver assistance systems will also be offered, including a ‘transparent bonnet’ function for off-roading.

Intended to fuse “analogue luxury” with “digital elegance”, the GLC EQ’s interior features a large centre console that merges into the instrument panel and revamped air vent and speaker grille designs.

Mercedes GLC dashboard

It can be optioned with the largest seamless digital screen yet offered in a Mercedes model. It measures 39.1in, prompting Källenius to quip that “we’ve run out of words to name the screen” – although Mercedes has settled on Hyperscreen.

An optional Vegan Package is claimed to be the fi rst in which all the soft-touch materials are certified by the Vegan Society.

The GLC EQ and other future EVs based on the MB.EA platform will be built at Mercedes’ plant in Bremen, Germany, with additional production in Hungary and China.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

