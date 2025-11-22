Whereas the original was a tall Golf with a jazzed-up Polo interior, the new T-Roc has nobler bones. It uses the latest MQB Evo toolset from the Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq etc. That means it’s a bigger car than before, at 122mm longer. Some of that is in the wheelbase, but a big chunk is in the overhangs, which had to grow in order for the car to still score five stars with Euro NCAP (although it hasn’t officially been tested yet).

It’s just 9mm wider across the body, but the front track is 30mm wider for a more purposeful stance and better turn-in. Suspension is always by MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link at the back, even on the entry-level versions. As before, adaptive dampers are an option, which is quite unusual at this end of the market. A new compound for the various bushings in the chassis is said to reduce the impact harshness, without compromising lateral stiffness.

To begin with, the powertrain line-up is very familiar, with simply two variations of the 1.5 eTSI four-cylinder mild-hybrid turbo petrol engine: 114bhp or 148bhp. Both come with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive.

There are more in the pipeline, though. The trusty ‘EA888’ 2.0-litre four returns with mild electrical assistance and either 201bhp or 329bhp in the T-Roc R. Next year there will be a pair of full hybrids; so far, Volkswagen is saying only that they will have 134bhp and 168bhp, but word on the grapevine is that this will be a Honda-style system using the 1.5 TSI engine. Even though the platform allows it, there are no plug-in hybrids planned, because Volkswagen doesn’t expect enough demand.