Volkswagen T-Roc review

From £29,410

Incredibly popular compact crossover enters its second generation aiming to right some wrongs

It says ‘Volkswagen T-Roc’ on the back, but one of the engineers called it ‘the anti-Diess car’.

The years under Herbert Diess weren’t Volkswagen’s happiest. The company was weathering the Dieselgate storm and getting to grips with electrification. In the process, sacrifices had to be made, and the results were the software glitches and iffy plastics in the Mk8 Golf and the ID 3. Thomas Schäfer is the CEO now, things are going better for Volkswagen and there’s some time – and, importantly, money – again for niceties.

The T-Roc has quickly become part of the furniture at Wolfsburg, but it’s worth remembering that it hasn’t actually been around for that long. Whereas the Tiguan is already in its third generation, the original T-Roc was introduced only in 2017. Because the Tiguan had outgrown its original billing as the tall Golf, the T-Roc was created to fill that gap – very successfully, it must be said. It charmed us into a 4.5-star verdict with its wide range of engines and surprisingly game handling and ended up selling over two million examples.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 002

Whereas the original was a tall Golf with a jazzed-up Polo interior, the new T-Roc has nobler bones. It uses the latest MQB Evo toolset from the Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq etc. That means it’s a bigger car than before, at 122mm longer. Some of that is in the wheelbase, but a big chunk is in the overhangs, which had to grow in order for the car to still score five stars with Euro NCAP (although it hasn’t officially been tested yet).

It’s just 9mm wider across the body, but the front track is 30mm wider for a more purposeful stance and better turn-in. Suspension is always by MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link at the back, even on the entry-level versions. As before, adaptive dampers are an option, which is quite unusual at this end of the market. A new compound for the various bushings in the chassis is said to reduce the impact harshness, without compromising lateral stiffness.

The hockey-stick C-pillar and shoulder line marked out the original T-Roc and return for the second generation
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

To begin with, the powertrain line-up is very familiar, with simply two variations of the 1.5 eTSI four-cylinder mild-hybrid turbo petrol engine: 114bhp or 148bhp. Both come with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive.

There are more in the pipeline, though. The trusty ‘EA888’ 2.0-litre four returns with mild electrical assistance and either 201bhp or 329bhp in the T-Roc R. Next year there will be a pair of full hybrids; so far, Volkswagen is saying only  that they will have 134bhp and 168bhp, but word on the grapevine is that this will be a Honda-style system using the 1.5 TSI engine. Even though the platform allows it, there are no plug-in hybrids planned, because Volkswagen doesn’t expect enough demand.

INTERIOR

Even more than in the chassis, a Diess-orcism has been performed on the cabin. Even though the T-Roc sits below the Tiguan, it feels a bit more premium. There are new door handles, which you pull up rather than out, and the materials feel like an upgrade, including next to no gloss-black plastic. The silvery strip around the dashboard and the Mini-style knitted fabric on the dash add a bit of visual interest, and on the higher-spec versions there are pieces of perforated leatherette on the doors that let the ambient light through – a neat touch.

The much-maligned touch bar makes another appearance, but I don’t mind it. It lights up, you tap the red bit to make the air warmer, the blue bit for colder – plus it’s joined by a multi-functional rotary knob that does the volume and drive modes. It’s all pretty intuitive, if not quite as good as the original T-Roc’s more fulsome array of buttons.

Plenty of soft-touch and matte materials revive some of the quality feel that characterised VWs of old.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

As usual with Volkswagens but unusually for the class, there’s a wide array of seat options. The basic ones lack some thigh support but do feature adjustable lumbar support; the upgraded ones are superb.

Knee room is just about sufficient for me, at a long-legged 6ft 2in, to sit behind my driving position, and the rear seat angle is quite comfortable. At 475 litres with some extra space under the floor, the boot is a good size for a compact crossover too.

Infotainment is the usual Volkswagen deal. The touchscreen is bigger and more distracting than it needs to be, but the menu layout is very configurable, it responds pretty quickly, most of the major functions are just one tap away and there’s wireless phone mirroring.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 013

Given all the talk of wide tracks and multi-links and the somewhat sporty character of the original T-Roc, you might expect great things of this new one. My impression was more of a sophisticated and mature operator.

I got to try only the 1.5 eTSI, which is a very familiar engine. Here it’s clearly dampened by plenty of noise insulation, because so long as you’re not asking too much of it, it’s very quiet and smooth. Surprisingly, the subjective difference between the 114bhp and 148bhp versions isn’t as big as the numbers suggest. Neither feels particularly quick, so I would probably wait for the 2.0 eTSI.

Some VW mild hybrids have an unpredictable brake pedal, as it switches between regen and friction brakes. The T-Roc's isn't perfect, but good enough.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

On these small-ish turbo engines, fuel consumption is very dependent on driving style. On a mixed route, either version would return 40mpg, but on a less demanding suburban loop I saw more than 50mpg.

RIDE & HANDLING

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 015

I tried one car on 20in wheels and adaptive dampers, another on 18in wheels and passive suspension. Ride-wise, they felt quite similar, which suggests that the fancy suspension largely cancels out the ill effects of the huge wheels. It manages to avoid the brittleness over potholes that we’ve sometimes complained about in Volkswagen Group cars with big wheels and adaptive dampers but stops short of being distinguishingly isolating.

In the very wet and slippery conditions of the Lisbon launch event, at least, the steering lacked the usual feel that Volkswagen tend to have, and the general handling balance was one of safe and steady understeer.

The engineers recommend the 19in wheels, which come with sportier tyres. The 20in tyres have a softer sidewall to maintain ride comfort, but the extra sidewall height of the 19s and the sportier compound give the best compromise of response and comfort.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The T-Roc also introduces a new generation of assisted driving systems, for better and for worse.

The bad news is that Volkswagen has finally had to give in and fit an interior camera for the driver monitoring, and as a result, it does nag if you look at the instruments or screen for too long. On the upside, it’s still one of the less intrusive systems and easy to turn off.

Meanwhile, the adaptive cruise control (which is also one of the smoothest and most responsive of its kind) now does automatic lane changes, albeit not in the torrential rain of my test drive.

The ‘innovation’ that I’m most excited about, though, is that you can switch back to standard cruise control if you want to. Apparently it was added back in response to customer feedback, so it wasn’t just me who had been going on about it.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 001

Prices haven’t been confirmed yet but should start in the low £30,000s, rising to the low £40,000s for very high-spec cars. That’s more than the Toyota C-HR and Renault Symbioz, but then the T-Roc is more practical than the former and feels more upmarket than the latter.

VERDICT

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 019

Whereas the original T-Roc underscored Volkswagen’s sense of fun, this new one feels like a more grown-up car, because of both its softer design and its mature driving manners. It has also taken a step forwards in interior space and perceived quality. It’s a classic Volkswagen, then: an impressively rounded car, if not terribly exciting.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

New Volkswagen T-Roc cars in stock

 Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Black Edition Plus DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£38,830
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Black Edition Plus DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£38,515
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Black Edition Plus DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£39,445
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£39,430
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£36,635
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Match DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£30,415
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£38,945
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£35,345
50miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Style Design DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£32,490
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 379 cars
In partnership with