Xpeng G6 review

From £39,9907

New Chinese mid-sized electric SUV majors on space, tech, charging speed and value

It probably won’t surprise you that the creator of the subject of this test, the Xpeng G6, is something of a Far Eastern imitator of Tesla.

The brand has yet to assume anything like a comparable growth path but its expansion to European markets – including, very recently, the UK – may well be another key step along the way.

Xpeng was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2014 by former senior executives of state-owned GAC . The enthusiasm for advanced automotive technology that those two executives, Xia Heng and He Tao, put at the core of their new enterprise can be read as a reaction against the presumably conservative attitudes of their former employer.

Xpeng had offices in Silicon Valley, California, within a few short years of its formation and was closely involved in the development of autonomous cars before its fifth birthday. It is international in its outlook and independently operated – its shares are traded on the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges – and it remains committed to distinguishing its electric cars from their peers primarily via their technology.

It introduced the G6 in China in June 2023 as “an ultra-smart coupe SUV” and it’s now available through newly recruited UK distributors International Motors. Based on an all-new model platform, the G6 offers several key selling points relative to rivals grouped around a price point starting at just under £40,000. These include 800V rapid charging and, according to its maker, efficiency, on-board digital technology and sophisticated advanced driver assistance systems.

DESIGN & STYLING

The G6 looks like a slightly naive mix of the progressive and derivative. Its ‘robot face’ look is clearly intended to outwardly manifest the technologically avantgarde philosophy within but just how successfully it manages to do that seems very open to question. The curving roofline and distinctive silhouette are certainly quite bold and ought to better identify the car. And yet, overall, it’s hard to see much of anything here but a mix of design cues appropriated from Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. The G6 looks a little like some strange, aggregated automotive form designed by AI.

The G6’s engineering would certainly seem to deserve better. The car sits on Xpeng’s SEPA2.0 platform, which is made up of a mixed-metal chassis of aluminium and steel, reinforced by a stressed underfloor battery pack. It has an aluminium body, an 800V electric architecture, with a silicon-carbide power inverter, and what Xpeng calls its ‘full scenario’ XPilot 2.5 driver assistance technology package, which is made up of a network of 29 cameras, radar transceivers and ultrasonic sensors, whose output is monitored and processed by a special Nvidia processor. If that sounds like a lot for an electric family SUV priced from under £40,000, it may be because, frankly, it is.

A curving roofline, which peaks just above the driver’s head, gives the G6 an unusual profile. It’s a relatively tall car but the dark-coloured sills hide that quite well.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The car is available in the UK in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive form only (a twin-motor version is offered elsewhere) and in Standard Range and Long Range models. The latter uses a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery with 84kWh of usable capacity, the former a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) one of 65kWh. Both versions are driven by a permanent magnet-style electric motor with 325lb ft of peak torque, although in the Long Range model that motor develops marginally more peak power (282bhp) than in the Standard Range model (255bhp) that we elected to test.

So does the LFP battery and all that aluminium in the construction make this a relatively light EV? A little disappointingly, no. The G6 came in at 2067kg on the proving ground scales – heavier than the long-range Tesla Model Y we tested in 2022 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 we tested the year after, both rivals with larger-capacity battery packs.

INTERIOR

The G6 feels a bit bathtub-like to sit in, the plunging bonnet and bodysides hidden from view from the driver’s seat behind quite a high beltline and scuttle. This, combined with the effect of that descending roofline at the rear, makes for quite an enveloping ambience, which it builds on to modestly luxurious effect in at least one respect.

At 4.75m in length, this is quite a big car for the price – almost 200mm longer than a Peugeot e-3008 and more than 100mm longer than a Skoda Enyaq – and, more than anywhere, it feels that way in the provision of second-row passenger space. Even taller adults will find room to stretch out in the back seats, which don’t seem to suffer from the ‘high floor syndrome’ that affects so many EVs. They also recline quite a long way.

There was quite a lot of dark grey leather in our test car, but go for a Long Range car and you can have off-white leather on the seats, consoles and steering wheel instead.
Digital technology aside, though, you wouldn’t say the G6’s interior feels particularly lavish, though neither is it hard or cheaply kitted out. The perceived quality is a cut above that of MG and on a par with BYD and it certainly bears comparison with European brands.

Up front, there’s a slightly anonymous look to the dashboard and primary controls, but that’s mostly because there are so few features to look at here – and what is there isn’t very originally themed. The use of satin chrome switchgear and decorative trim against the charcoal grey of mouldings and cloth puts you in mind of a mid-level Mercedes business saloon, while the layout of a dominant central touchscreen, and so little elsewhere, is clearly from the Tesla playbook.

Unlike in a Tesla, the G6 does have an instrument display, but no head-up display, and it does have a ‘column shifter’ drive selector and an indicator stalk. The ‘thumb’ button consoles on the steering wheel spokes, meanwhile, double up to adjust door mirror positioning and motorised steering column adjustment, in a similar way to a Tesla, once the right touchscreen menu is selected.

There’s quite a bit of cabin storage in the front row, between a deep armrest cubby and the space below the floating centre console. However, while the boot is advertised at a voluminous-sounding 571 litres, its outright space is clearly shallower than in some squarer-bodied SUV rivals, and might not be suited to carrying the very bulkiest of loads.

Multimedia - 3.5 stars

The G6’s 15in landscape-oriented touchscreen has very little back-up from permanent physical controls. As a result, like so many we’ve criticised, it must provide heater and ventilation controls, audio system controls, trip computer information, and more – all at a fairly distantly stretched arm’s length from the driver.

Its first transgression is in not flipping its main vertical menu nav bar over to the right-hand margin of the screen for right-hand-drive users, which means you have to stretch all the way to the left when jumping around menus. That the lower shortcut nav bar makes the icons on it a little too small for easy at-a-glance identification is a more minor annoyance.

The system includes wireless smartphone mirroring for Apple and Android devices as standard. The twin, air-conditioning-cooled, 50W wireless smartphone charging pads are really great too and they work perfectly to keep your device topped up. But there’s no shortcut to easily switch between the native and phone-mirroring software, which makes for another protracted dive through several screens every time – something there’s a little too much of in any case.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

The G6’s performance level is more than sufficient for daily driving and as linear and straightforward as any electric rival’s. It’s clearly a car designed to make life as easy, comfortable and safe as possible for you but with little regard for how much you might enjoy driving it. There’s no pretence of dynamism or sportiness of the sort that Tesla typically, but not exclusively, trades in among specialist EV makers. 

You’re given plenty of choices to customise the driving experience via the central touchscreen and among them is the low-speed ‘proximity noise’ that it makes. The options are several but all sound suspiciously video-game-like and, regrettably, ‘off’ isn’t an option. 

The car has enough potency to feel brisk from low speeds and to get single-carriageway driving done fairly authoritatively when it needs to. The 50-80mph motorway overtaking dash takes a few tenths longer than in some rivals and, moreover, there’s considerably more deterioration in the car’s performance at less than 10% state of charge (SOC) than we’ve seen elsewhere (the G6’s 0-60mph dropped off by more than four seconds, whereas a Kia EV6’s tails off by only four-tenths.) But this could be a deliberate calibration characteristic of the car’s, done to maximise remaining range, rather than any limitation of the battery.

The absence of paddles for manual control of regenerative braking counts a little against the car on drivability. As with so many things, there’s a toggle for it on the touchscreen and, as with others, it’s buried several menu layers deep from the home screen.

Braking endurance test

RIDE & HANDLING

The one aspect of the G6’s character that Xpeng doesn’t seem to have appropriated from a certain other maker of EVs is how it drives. Its performance is fairly unremarkable, as you’ve just read, and so is its ride and handling. In terms of its ride frequency and dynamic tuning, it feels medium soft, with a fairly gentle gait out of town – a little like a middle-sized, mid-range Volvo or Volkswagen.

You can adjust the weight in the car’s steering, though the directness of the fairly large tiller is always medium-slow, in line with the car’s fairly lengthy wheelbase, and a sense of filtered disconnection from the front wheels is ever-present. So the G6 isn’t very agile and we found that a lighter control weight suited it better and made it feel at least more coherent to drive.

However, soft certainly doesn’t mean settled when it comes to the close body control and ride composure of the G6. Xpeng has chosen a multi-valve passive damper from Sachs, which behaves a little like a frequency-selective shock – albeit one apparently in need of some further fine-tuning.

The car’s ride feels a little wooden, sharp and under-isolated over high-frequency bumps like deceleration ridges and drain covers, as if the suspension is freezing a little. Then it becomes too permissive over longer-wave ones, allowing the body to pitch and heave a little at speed, and undermining its cruising comfort. The lack of effective support for the body was particularly evident in our wet-weather emergency stops, when the car’s mass rocked back and forwards between its axles, rather than managing to work both consistently and evenly, as the ABS kicked in.

The car controls lateral movement better and certainly wouldn’t run out of grip or be short of stability on the road. At the limit of grip, you can begin to feel the influence of the rearwards weight distribution as the car pushes into roll-understeer. The ESC can be a little slow to quell the chassis when it first pitches into a throttle-off slide in wet conditions, but it does an effective job eventually.

Assisted Driving - 3.5 stars

The G6’s assisted driving technology is advertised as one of its key selling points so ought to be a real strong suit for it, but our testers weren’t particularly impressed.

The lane departure warning system defaults to on at every ignition cycle, but the speed limit warning buzzer doesn’t and neither does the driver monitoring system, which is odd, in light of the framing of European legislation on these things – though we would certainly prefer it that way.

The lane keeping system is tied to the adaptive cruise control. The latter works fairly smoothly but the former struggles with inconsistent lane markings and drops in and out with annoying frequency anywhere other than on perfectly marked motorway.

The active-dipping headlights must use the same cameras and image processors as the various other ADAS functions – and even they struggle to spot cars that you’re following beyond a fairly close distance and all too often switch to full beam when they shouldn’t.

However, we have no criticisms of the autonomous emergency braking system, which, through the instrumentation screen, seemed to have a very complete picture of any potential hazards in its immediate surroundings during our test and never triggered unnecessarily.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

The G6 is available from a whisker under £40,000. That gives the Standard Range car a price advantage of £5000 over the outgoing, bottom-rung version of the Tesla Model Y (the equivalent facelifted Model Y hasn’t been announced yet) and a similar one over a Kia EV6 and Peugeot e-3008 although cars like the Skoda Enyaq are closer prospects.

At the time of writing, Xpeng UK hadn’t finalised its personal finance offerings, so we’re unsure of its exact cost on a monthly basis, though residual value forecasts are certainly in line with rivals. One way or another, there should be little denying the value that this car represents in terms of sheer metal and equipment for the money.

On electric range, charging speed and associated longer-range usability, the car impressed equally well. Our Standard Range test car bettered 3mpkWh on both an average and touring test basis. That’s better than a Kia EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5 managed when last we tested either and matches the Tesla Model Y Long Range we tested in 2022. It suggests this car could cover 215 UK motorway miles between charges (when tested in fairly chilly conditions too, remember). We’d expect the bigger-batteried G6 to give well beyond 250 real-world miles, for under £45k. Not quite transformative or classleading efficiency perhaps, but still very good for the price.

The G6’s rapid-charging speed peaked at just under 200kWh at a very low SOC, but a strong rate was maintained up to 70%, giving the car an impressive weighed average of 147kW (Kia EV6 125kW, Polestar 2 LRSM 124kW). The G6 Long Range has an even faster claimed peak charging speed (215kW vs 280kWh), which our test car’s performance gives us good reason to believe.

Running efficiency test

DC rapid charging speed test

VERDICT

The first time you see an Xpeng G6 on UK roads, you may need two or three takes to recognise it. Visually, it’s anonymous and derivative and serves to prove that when Chinese designers seek to make a class-leading car, they tend to copy the best that’s on the market, rather than to surpass it. 

However, to dismiss this car out of hand as a second-rate Tesla tribute act would be to overlook some clear and fairly convincing rational qualities. The G6 is spacious, quite versatile, comfortable, fairly well appointed, efficient, fast-charging and, above all else, strong value for money.

To drive, it’s quite ordinary – and at times a little poorly resolved. But if the digitally dominated operating concept doesn’t irritate you, and the design doesn’t either, there are good, sensible reasons to consider it.

