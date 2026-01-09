BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot 408 facelift brings fresh styling and new tech
Volvo EX60 to become UK's longest-legged EV with 503-mile range

Peugeot 408 facelift brings fresh styling and new tech

Electric variant of fastback now offers 283 miles of range and easier payments at public chargers

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 January 2026

The Peugeot 408 fastback has been updated, bringing a slick new look and a swathe of technological tweaks. 

The revised styling brings it into line with the new 308 hatchback. The main-beam headlights are set lower on the front end than previously, making a new ‘three-claw’ daytime running light signature the focal point of the design. At the rear end, the 'Peugeot' script is backlit, in a first for the brand.

The powertrain offering remains the same as previously, with two hybrid options and one electric set-up. The entry-level hybrid and the electric e-408 are the same as previously, although the latter’s range is improved by two miles, to 283 miles, thanks to the fitting of more aerodynamic underbody cladding. 

From this summer, the e-408 will also gain Plug and Charge functionality. This means that when a charging cable is connected to the car at a public charger, the car will automatically authorise payment for the electricity from the driver’s Free2Move app account. This removes the requirement to manually tap or insert a card into the machine, making the process of charging more convenient.

Peugeot said the feature is already available at 15,000 chargers across Europe – focused on arterial roads – and will “expand rapidly”.

The 408's plug-in hybrid powertrain, meanwhile, has had its electric-only range improved by three miles and its total output boosted by 15bhp to 237bhp.

Prices and a delivery date for the 408, which was revealed on Friday at the Brussels motor show, have yet to be confirmed, but the current 408 hybrid starts from £33,065, rising to £33,670 for the EV and £41,610 for the PHEV.

Latest Reviews

Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral

Read our review

Car review
peugeot 408 review 2023 001 action front

Peugeot 408

Striking French crossbreed aims to tempt people away from SUVs

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Comments
1
xxxx 9 January 2026

What Another App, Free2move, will remove the need to tap a credit card, and that's a good thing?

Wake up and smell the coffee Stellantis people don't want another app. You don't have apps for the garden nursery, Tesco's, Wickes and the corner shop to pay for stuff so why have one for fuel.

