Renault is close to signing off a four-wheel-drive version of the 4 for production, having engineered a working prototype of the 4 Savane 4x4 concept car.

Indeed, Autocar has driven the concept on a beach in Denmark and can report the model already feels fresh from the factory and ready for a place in Renault showrooms.

Few details of the prototype have been revealed since it was first seen at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris in the spring.

However, the still-unspecified additional, rear motor is smaller than either the 118bhp or 148bhp units that normally power the 4’s front axle. The tracks are 20mm wider, ground clearance is raised by 15mm and there are wider, 215mm tyres.

A subtle bodykit helps to further distinguish the 4x4 Savane from the standard 4 on which it is based and the inside features some brown trim and fabrics.

A driving mode selector allows you to engage a new terrain mode, the only mode this prototype has been optimised for, while the infotainment screen has a new display that indicates how much torque is being distributed between the front and rear axles.

What's it like to drive?

The firm sand of Tversted Strand in northern Denmark did not provide the most demanding of surfaces for our test, but as we headed to where it had been rutted up by previous testers – Renault’s own engineers among them – we were able to put the 4x4 Savane under the cosh a bit more.

It felt like it was mostly the front wheels pulling the 4x4 Savane along, with the rears there for support.

We didn’t come close to getting it stuck and were occasionally able to make it slide but it never wanted for traction and we found the prototype to be a very stable, confidence-inspiring car. The extra ground clearance was noticeable when approaching the ruts too.

As for the model’s production chances, Renault says it is studying the market for four-wheel-drive electric superminis and believes it has found a niche, although demand and volumes remain to be considered. It sees most appeal for the 4x4 Savane in northern Europe and snowier central European countries such as Austria, Switzerland and northern Italy.

The concept also acts as a further showcase for the capabilities of the Ampr Small platform for the Renault Group’s small EVs. Engineers say that while the set-up could feasibly fit on the Renault 5, the compromise to boot space would be too great, and if a production future for this four-wheel-drive EV lies anywhere, it will be with the 4.