Future cars that will define an era: 2025-2030

As we approach the mid-point in the 2020s, one thing has become very clear: the future of the industry is in electric cars.

Historic names including Alfa Romeo and Jaguar plan to go electric-only well before the end of the decade, joining a dizzying array of new start-ups in contending for a slice of the market.

Welcome to our guide to some of the most exciting cars hitting the market between 2025 and 2030, covering everything from cute city cars like the revived Renault Twingo to extravagant supercars including a new Audi R8.

Aehra SUV

The first model to come from Italian EV start-up Aehra will be a £155,000 coupé-SUV designed to carry four NBA basketball players in comfort. It will be powered by a three-motor powertrain outputting 794bhp.

Aehra Sedan

The Aehra Sedan is a sleeker foil to the Aehra SUV, with a more aerodynamic body that will supposedly allow a range of 497 miles between charges. Nailing the “basic physics” is the priority for the saloon according to engineering chief Franco Cimatti, who was previously responsible for developing Lotus’s EPA platform.

Alfa Romeo 4E

The Alfa Romeo 4E will serve as a brand-building halo model amid the brand’s shift to offering solely electric cars. Product boss Daniel Guzzafame said a new Alfa Spider would become “within reach” once the brand has five EVs in its line-up, suggesting it won’t arrive until after 2027.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Giulia saloon will move onto Alfa parent firm Stellantis’s radical new STLA Medium platform as it goes electric. It will retain its sporting character, though, with the Giulia Quadrifoglio sports saloon promised to offer outputs of up to 1000bhp.

Alfa Romeo GTV successor

Alfa design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos has confirmed that design work on a new coupé, inspired by the famed SZ, continues behind the scenes. He hinted that it could make production if the brand’s fortunes continue to improve under Stellantis stewardship and that it would likely be a variant of the Giulia (above).