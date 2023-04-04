New GMA T33 Spider brings 609bhp V12 for £1.8m

A topless variant of the GMA T33 will be the fourth car released by Gordon Murray Automotive, arriving in 2025 with a near-£500,000 premium over its coupé sibling.

Equipped with a targa-style roof and new design from the A-pillar backwards, the Spider is more than just a rebodied T33, company founder Gordon Murray pressed.

The £1.8 million supercar, of which “around half” of the 100 planned examples have already been sold, weighs just 18kg more than its 1090kg sibling. This is down mostly to “single grams from every component” being shaved across the car. The carbonfibre roof, which splits into two panels to be stored in the ‘frunk’, also plays a role.

Fitted with the same rear-mounted 607bhp Cosworth-made 3.9-litre V12, Murray said the new T33 – which is about the size of the Porsche 718 Boxster – arrives with a simple purpose: “To offer the ultimate spider experience.”

Key to this isn’t performance numbers (nothing was lost from the standard T33, although Murray said: “I really don’t care about figures”) but how it feels to drive.

Party pieces include an electronically dropping rear window and an air intake protruding above the cockpit that “brings the engine into the car”. It feeds straight to the naturally aspirated V12, which revs to 11,100rpm.