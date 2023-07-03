BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alfa Romeo SZ to inspire 2026 electric coupe
UP NEXT
Under the skin: How tyres are changing for electric cars

Alfa Romeo SZ to inspire 2026 electric coupe

Design boss hints at the influence of ‘Il Mostro’ in the gestation of the next GTV
Matt Saunders Autocar
News
2 mins read
3 July 2023

A long-awaited replacement for the Alfa Romeo GTV coupé inspired by the iconic Alfa Romeo SZ could arrive as soon as 2026, with the brand’s chief designer confirming design work is continuing behind the scenes.

Although not officially part of Alfa Romeo’s product plan, the GTV could be considered for release in 2026 or 2027 if the firm’s corporate fortunes continue to improve as they have over the past 18 months, design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos hinted to Autocar. By that point, the firm’s model catalogue will be all-electric.

It is not to be confused with the low-volume sports car that’s to be unveiled later in 2023 that takes inspiration from the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale - commonly thought of as the Italian firm’s most beautiful model. 

Related articles

Mesonero-Romanos wouldn’t say whether the car, which might most easily be thought of as a Giulia coupé, is more likely come to market badged as a GTV or perhaps as an Alfetta; but he did hint that he’d been spending a lot of time surveying the unconventional form of the SZ, and has been inspired by it.

“This wasn’t a beautiful car, we all know,” he told Autocar, “but there is a lot we can take from its distinctiveness and independence of spirit when we think about designing a coupé for the electric age. I loved its wedge profile, its square tail, and the way the dark glasshouse just bubbles out of this great mass of body. It’s a brutal design, but such a special, impactful one - and we need to emulate it if we can.”

Alfa Romeo SZ front tracking

That task won’t be easy using Alfa’s next-generation skateboard EV platform, which lends itself towards higher-profile bodies, long wheelbases and slightly inelegant proportions. “It’s often said that EV technology is freeing for designers because there are no rules, no restrictions. The truth is, we have even more restrictions and challenges with skateboard platforms than we did with ICE ones,” said Mesonero-Romanos.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

“There are ways we can offset the extra height that an underfloor battery adds to a car as Porsche did with the Taycan’s ‘foot-garage’ [battery cutouts], but we have to fight for every few millimetres when it comes to roofline height and hip point – and that’s what we’re doing. Some fights we win; others, the engineers win. But we have to be prepared to fight for every car.”

used cars for sale

Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,338
8,173miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 108 1.0 Collection Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,295
2,495miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoTEC Energy Auto Euro 6 5dr
2019
£12,881
27,663miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Viva 1.0i SE Euro 6 5dr (a/c)
2015
£6,480
43,170miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Tech Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,595
6,784miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 2.5 EcoBoost Duratec 14.4kWh Titanium CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£26,791
9,823miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Honda Jazz 1.4 I-VTEC ES Euro 5 5dr
2011
£4,775
79,828miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.5 Turbo D BlueInjection Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,400
47,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Flair Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,650
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive

View all latest drives