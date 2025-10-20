The new Audi Concept C revealed in September previews a two-seat sports car that will go on sale in 2027 – and Autocar has been given an exclusive drive of the prototype to get an early taste.

Revealed at an event in Milan and then displayed at the Munich Motor Show, the Concept C derives inspiration from the 1930s Auto Union Type C racer, the Audi TT coupé and the R8 supercar, and introduces a whole new design language under new design chief Massimo Frascella.

At the launch, Audi merely described the two-seat concept as being “drivable”, but the firm has now revealed that it is significantly more advanced than most show cars, giving tangible hints what the production car it will spawn will be like.

Autocar is the only UK publication that has had a chance to drive the car on public roads, which took place in the Italian Dolomites.

Why the Audi Concept C is more than just a show car

The Concept C prototype has been developed entirely in-house at Audi by a team of around 150 people. Design work was done in parallel with development of the production version that is expected to arrive in 2027, but this vehicle – the same on that was displayed in Milan and Munich – is essentially a one-off.

The level of sophistication compared with most concept cars is shown by the fact that Audi has secured type approval for it to be registered and driven on public roads. That means it has features such as working windscreen wipers, indicators, a horn and more.

“This is a real car, but made with single tooling,” Audi CEO Gernot Döllner told Autocar. “It was really complex to do that, especially since we were working on a whole new design, but the end result is much more realistic and helps with the feasibility study of the production car. We’d have missed an opportunity not to make this as drivable as it is.”