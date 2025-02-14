Luxury cars were once tied to the saloon segment, with executive limos like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class leading the luxo-barge class.
But as SUVs have risen in popularity, luxury offerings have emerged and sales are the healthiest they have ever been, such is the plethora of models on sale today.
Composed road manners, lavishly appointed interiors and cosseting ride comfort, luxury SUVs combine all the goodness of an executive saloon in a bigger, more practical package.
Many of these premium 4x4s offer even greater cabin flexibility too, having seven seats. And while some in this list are an exercise in conspicuous consumption, there's no denying that these are some of the most capable cars you can buy.
Several of the cars in this list bring genuine off-road ability, while others deliver a level of performance and dynamism that could outshine the most well-sorted sports cars.
Below we’ve ranked the 10 best luxury SUVs for you, but our list is topped by the Range Rover Sport. Read on to see why it beats rivals from Porsche, Mercedes, Bentley and more.
Best for: All-round ability
The Range Rover Sport may be cheaper than its big brother, but objectively speaking it's a fractionally more complete and compelling purchase.
Despite its size, the Range Rover Sport is agile and direct in the corners, living up to its moniker.
Then there’s the first-rate cabin richness, refinement and luxury ambience, while Land Rover's latest 13.1in Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen finally gives the brand the on-board tech to rival the best.
Engine selection is versatile, with a range of six-cylinder petrol and diesels and BIK-busting plug-in hybrids that offer up to 76 miles of electric range. Those after a bit more punch will be satisfied with the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 that sits at the top of the range with 523bhp or 626bhp in flagship SV form.
Read our Range Rover Sport review
Once you’ve done a long trip in something like a Range Rover Sport or XC90, it’s hard to go back. The space, quiet, and ride really do make family life easier, especially on holiday runs with kids and luggage. Personally I’d lean toward a plug-in hybrid now, just to soften the fuel bill and guilt a bit. When I look at something this expensive, I’m extra careful with finance and lenders, I even double-check things like the Regional Acceptance phone number before signing anything.
For maximum all-round ability, the Range Rover Sport stands out with superb refinement, off-road talent and a broad engine range, from efficient six-cylinder hybrids to a 4.4‑litre V8. The Cayenne remains the keen driver’s choice, while the BMW X5 balances sharp handling with a long-range PHEV option for those wanting both pace and lower running costs.
Luxury SUVs like the Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5 mix limo-level comfort with serious performance, space and tech, which explains their popularity even in tight economic times. Many now offer plug-in hybrids, softening fuel bills and company-car tax hits.