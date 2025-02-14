BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best luxury SUVs – driven, rated and ranked

Spacious, versatile and dripping in upmarket appeal, luxury SUVs have all the bases covered. Here are 10 of the best

James Disdale Jack Warrick Sam Phillips
23 February 2026

Luxury cars were once tied to the saloon segment, with executive limos like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class leading the luxo-barge class. 

But as SUVs have risen in popularity, luxury offerings have emerged and sales are the healthiest they have ever been, such is the plethora of models on sale today. 

Composed road manners, lavishly appointed interiors and cosseting ride comfort, luxury SUVs combine all the goodness of an executive saloon in a bigger, more practical package. 

Many of these premium 4x4s offer even greater cabin flexibility too, having seven seats. And while some in this list are an exercise in conspicuous consumption, there's no denying that these are some of the most capable cars you can buy. 

Several of the cars in this list bring genuine off-road ability, while others deliver a level of performance and dynamism that could outshine the most well-sorted sports cars. 

Below we’ve ranked the 10 best luxury SUVs for you, but our list is topped by the Range Rover Sport. Read on to see why it beats rivals from Porsche, Mercedes, Bentley and more.

1. Range Rover Sport

9
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs7

Best for: All-round ability

The Range Rover Sport may be cheaper than its big brother, but objectively speaking it's a fractionally more complete and compelling purchase. 

The car earns particular credit for its excellent mechanical refinement and smooth drivability; its rich and inviting interior; its uncompromising versatility; and its ability to engage and satisfy its driver.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Despite its size, the Range Rover Sport is agile and direct in the corners, living up to its moniker. 

Then there’s the first-rate cabin richness, refinement and luxury ambience, while Land Rover's latest 13.1in Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen finally gives the brand the on-board tech to rival the best.

Engine selection is versatile, with a range of six-cylinder petrol and diesels and BIK-busting plug-in hybrids that offer up to 76 miles of electric range. Those after a bit more punch will be satisfied with the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 that sits at the top of the range with 523bhp or 626bhp in flagship SV form.

Read our Range Rover Sport review

range rover sport review 2024 01 front tracking

Range Rover Sport review

Latest Sport is best model yet, with luxury and off-roading to match full-fat Range Rover

2. Porsche Cayenne

9
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Driving dynamics

The Porsche Cayenne isn't only one of the best SUVs to drive, it's also one of the best luxury SUVs on sale today. 

Does it feel good to have V8 power back and represented more broadly throughout the Cayenne model range than it used to be? It sure does.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Still to this day Porsche's best-selling car, the Cayenne is a performance-based powerhouse with a seriously capable line-up of powertrains, ranging from turbo V6 and V8 engines to a plug-in hybrid system.

Beneath the metal, the Cayenne has all the gear to offer a sports car-esque driving experience and few can match its dynamic capabilities. 

The real magic is found inside, where the Cayenne combines quality materials and comfortable seats to give it a genuine luxury edge over its rivals.

Add outstanding ride refinement and it gives away almost nothing to the most comfortable in the class. 

Read our Porsche Cayenne review

3. Range Rover

9
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs7

Best for: Cabin isolation

When you think of what a luxury car is, your mind will probably immediately be drawn to the Range Rover – and nobody would blame you.

It feels easily good enough inside for the price Land Rover is asking and its on- and off-road capabilities are outstanding.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

The Range Rover is still one of the best luxury SUVs money can buy and it's the most refined car on this list, offering unrivalled cabin isolation and ride composure. 

Whether you're a fan of petrol, diesel or electrification, the Range Rover has you covered. A popular choice with fleet buyers will no doubt be the PHEV, which boasts up to 76 miles of electric-only range. 

Our go-to choice of engine is the six-cylinder diesel, which delivers 345bhp and 516lb ft of torque. It's smooth and serenely quiet on the move, which is something luxury car buyers should absolutely love. 

Like many other options on this list, the Range Rover is available with up to seven seats. With five seats in place you get a huge, yawning boot measuring 725 litres.

Read our Range Rover review

4. Bentley Bentayga

9
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs7

Best for: Refinement

With a list price a smidge under £200,000 and an options list longer than a Leonard Cohen song, few cars in this list offer the same level of opulence and personalisation as the Bentayga. 

Unlike the Aston Martin DBX S or Lamborghini Urus SE, the Bentayga Speed isn't compromised as an everyday or long-distance luxury car.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

When it was first launched in 2015, the bulbous Bentley wasn’t seen as a looker, but it has aged well, with a more curvaceous appearance than the subsequent Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue. 

Power can come from either a 449bhp 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid system or a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that makes 542bhp. The range-topping Bentayga Speed gets even more punch, with a searing 626bhp, 664lb ft V8. 

Perceived interior quality is exceptional, the Bentayga offering superb build quality and refinement.

Opt for the extended-wheelbase (EWB) model if you want the full limo-like experience. 

Read our Bentley Bentayga review

5. BMW iX

9
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Electric performance

Questionable looks aside, the BMW iX is well deserving of its place on this list of the best luxury SUVs. 

You might not like everything that the BMW iX is, but what it does as a luxury EV demands recognition.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

Following its 2025 update, the iX looks far smarter than before and it's also more powerful and efficient than ever. 

In its most efficient specification, drivers can expect 426 miles of range, which makes it one of the longest-legged electric SUVs on sale today. 

Power is equally impressive, with between 402bhp and 659bhp on offer, so shifting all that weight (all 2.5 tonnes of it) is light work. 

Overall, the iX will leave you satisfied if you're eyeing up a luxury SUV with a comfortable ride, opulent materials and an excellent real-world range. 

Read our BMW iX review

6. Ferrari Purosangue

9
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs6

Best for: Ride and handling

Maranello’s first SUV proved that even the biggest, heaviest and most controversial Ferraris can be instilled with the brand’s classic DNA. 

It’s taut, controlled and agile for a car with an engine this size out the front, and with this kerb weight and this ground clearance. And boy, it’s fast. It has a very honest big-coupé vibe.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

Indeed, the head-turning Purosangue was never on Ferrari’s radar, but models like the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX forced its hand. 

With a 715bhp atmospheric V12 engine, clever active dampers and beautifully weighted steering, the Purosangue melds into a seamless whole on a twisty road; it feels like a proper Ferrari on the fly. 

Naturally, it’s extremely expensive to buy, with prices starting at around £310,000 (closer to £400,000 with options), and the fuel economy will make you want to shut your bank account. 

But this is a luxury Ferrari like nothing before it, that’s also brimming with driver appeal. 

Read our Ferrari Purosangue review

7. Land Rover Discovery

9
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Space

On sale in fourth-generation guise since 2017, the Discovery is a mainstay of the luxury SUV class. 

It won’t be for everyone, but for those who have a use for its Amazon-wide range of abilities, the Discovery is a brilliant and unrivalled product.
Sam Phillips, Staff Writer

It’s easily one of the most practical and upmarket SUVs on sale, with a vast boot and the option of seven seats.

You can have the Discovery only with a 3.0-litre diesel straight six, which isn’t the most parsimonious oil-burner, but does bring a vast well of torque to make towing effortless. 

Sure, it’s not particularly quick or dynamic in its handling, but this isn’t a car for B-road thrills. The Discovery delivers a relaxed, easy-going vibe while isolating its passengers in a materially rich and comfortable environment. 

It may be starting to show its age now, but the Discovery remains one of the most complete cars in the Land Rover line-up. 

Read our Land Rover Discovery review

8. BMW X7

8
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs6

Best for: Passenger space

The BMW X7 is the German brand's largest car and a seriously capacious luxury SUV.

The lower 7 Series limousine is probably still the better luxury car in outright terms, but it doesn’t offer the outstanding practicality of the X7.
Kris Culmer, Chief sub-editor

It will seat seven in comfort (although you can opt for six seats instead) and there's a huge level of adjustability and creature comforts, with between 300 and 2001 litres of boot space at its disposal.

Inside it's absolutely rammed full of technology, including BMW's eighth-generation iDrive infotainment system with two huge and domineering curved screens. There's even a rotary dial, although some of the controls are only accessible through the touchscreen. 

Add a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, USB ports for each row and headrest-mounted tablet holders and you have a luxury SUV to suit the entire family. 

Petrol and diesel powertrains are the order of the day for the X7, but they're all excellent. No matter which you choose, it will hit 0-62mph in less than 6.0sec.

Read our BMW X7 review

9. BMW X5

9
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Sporting feel

Twenty years on from the original version that played a big part in redefining this part of the luxury car market, the X5 recipe remains the same.

It provides a truly soothing and luxurious experience but one that can be very economical to run and even quite engaging. It really is an astoundingly rounded package.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Essentially, BMW hit on a powerfully appealing concept: that of the sporting SUV with as much space, versatility and 4x4 capability as many needed but not enough to dull its dynamic edge.

The latest car is smaller and lower than many of its rivals, with a more saloon-like recumbent driving position. It still offers a sizable boot, plus the option of seven seats.

Overall, it gives little away in luxury ambience, with a rich and expensively finished cabin that’s been improved by the addition of BMW's now-traditional curved screen for the instrument cluster and infotainment.

Read our BMW X5 review

10. Audi Q7

8
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: Family friendliness

The Q7 is a desirable, polished SUV with a real aura of accomplishment.

The Q7 is hugely practical, commendably potent and immaculately mannered, and it comes with a brilliantly constructed cabin.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Huge inside, with high-quality materials and sublime levels of refinement and mechanical isolation, it has all the key qualities any modern upmarket family car should possess.

The Q7 is at its best when oiling along in a smooth and unflustered manner, its standard air springs soothing progress and its excellent refinement keeping long haul headaches at bay.

You can choose from a range of petrol and diesel V6 engines, while company car buyers will be drawn to the TSFIe plug-in hybrid, which offers up to 51 miles of electric range. 

While it’s not the most engaging to drive, the Q7 is a brilliant all-rounder that would slot into the lifestyle of any family, however big or small. 

Read our Audi Q7 review

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST LUXURY SUVS

Choosing the right luxury SUV is about finding the perfect balance between refinement, comfort, performance and capability. Since these are often among the most expensive cars you can buy, you will need a luxury SUV that aligns with your specific lifestyle. 

Here’s what you need to consider:

Size and practicality
Why it matters: Usability and practicality should not come at the detriment of luxury appeal. A plush SUV still needs to be versatile and flexible. 

  • Five or seven seats: SUVs with a third row are handy if you regularly carry more than five passengers, but in many luxury offerings the rearmost seats are suitable only for children. Be wary that some models, like the Ferrari Purosangue, have only two seats in the back.
  • Boot access: Look out for handy features like air suspension which can lower the rear ends to make loading heavy luggage and dogs easier. 
  • Wheelbase: If your luxury SUV will be used exclusively to shuttle passengers, a long-wheelbase model will boost leg room in the back. The rear seats will likely come with massage and reclining functions too. 

Performance and powertrain
Why it matters: The character of a luxury SUV is defined by its engine. Few classes offer such a broad range of choice. 

  • Petrol or diesel: The petrol V12 Ferrari Purosangue brings supercar levels of performance but is much dearer to run. Large-capacity diesels, like the six-cylinder oil-burners fitted to the Range Rover Sport and Audi Q7, are best for high milers, thanks to their surfeit of torque and impressive range. This is also the best type of powertrain for towing. 
  • Plug-in hybrid: PHEVs are ideal if you have a short commute and want a near-silent electric experience in town but still need a petrol engine for longer journeys. 
  • Electric: High-end EVs (like the BMW iX) offer the best refinement, oodles of performance and a good range of more than 350 miles. Home charging is a must to keep costs down. 

Interior technology
Why it matters: Complex technology can quickly become frustrating if it isn't intuitive and easy to use. 

  • Physical versus digital: Ensure the most-used functions (like climate control) aren't buried deep in sub-menus. Some brands have moved entirely to touchscreens while others retain tactile buttons and switches. 
  • Driver aids: Most are standard on luxury SUVs, but make sure your car has adaptive cruise control with lane-centring, which can make longer trips less stressful. 

Reliability and value
Why it matters: Depreciation is important, because luxury SUVs are one of the most expensive types of car on the market. 

  • Running costs: Luxury SUVs are generally more expensive to buy and run, particularly if you’re buying a performance derivative with a petrol V8. You will get better economy from a diesel engine. 
  • Residual values: Prices of luxury SUVs are high so make sure that your model of choice doesn't take a big hit in terms of depreciation. 
  • Reliability record: Avoid cars that have a poor reliability record and make sure your car comes with a manufacturer warranty upon purchase. 

How to decide if you actually need a luxury SUV

A luxury SUV makes sense if:

  • You want a car with a materially rich, ultra-refined cabin with exceptional build quality. 
  • You need an all-weather, all-terrain car with a high driving position that’s comfortable, spacious and practical.
  • You want effortless performance in a larger package that can tow heavy loads hassle-free. 

A luxury SUV doesn’t make sense if:

  • You have a small budget and want lower running costs. 
  • You don’t need a car with four-wheel drive.
  • You want a car that’s easy to park and drive in town.

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

The very best luxury SUVs maximise passenger comfort and refinement, deliver accessible and effortless performance, all without harming its versatility and practicality. 

Here’s what we assessed:

1. Comfort and isolation
We tested each vehicle in a range of environments, from pockmarked urban streets to high-speed motorways. We paid particular attention to how effectively adaptive air suspension ironed out road imperfections and whether acoustic glazing and soundproofing successfully isolated passengers from the outside world at higher speeds. 

2. Interior quality
We scrutinised every touchpoint, from the plushness of the materials to the tactility of the switchgear. We looked for high-quality materials – real wood, milled aluminium and glass – while assessing the fit and finish of panels to ensure there are no squeaks or rattles that could compromise the premium vibe.

3. Performance 
We evaluated how seamlessly powertrains (whether V8, straight six, plug-in hybrid or electric) deliver their torque and assessed the responsiveness and smoothness of automatic gearboxes. 

4. Versatility and practicality
We measured real-world passenger space in the rear – often the most important seat in this segment – and tested the ease of operation for folding seats and split tailgates. We also assessed the driving position and how well four-wheel steering systems help these large vehicles navigate tight city streets.

5. Technology
We evaluated the sophistication of the infotainment systems, looking for high-resolution displays that are intuitive and easy to operate on the move. We also assessed the quality of the on-board tech, from parking cameras to high-end surround-sound systems. 

FAQs

What is a luxury SUV?

A luxury SUV is a sport utility vehicle - or a large car - that combines premium materials, advanced technology, superior comfort, and high performance with the practicality of a regular SUV. They're usually seen at the top of a brand's model range and command the most expensive price tags. 

Why should I buy a luxury SUV instead of a luxury saloon? 

This is largely down to personal preference. Reasons to choose a luxury SUV over a saloon include a raised ride height, which improves visibility. SUVs are often more practical than saloons too, with larger boots. Saloons also do not offer the option of seven seats, unlike SUVs. 

Which car brands sell luxury SUVs?

Several car brands sell luxury SUVs. The most notable are the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Land Rover and Volvo, while models from like Bentley, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce can fall into the category above - ultra-luxury SUVs. 

Qucetal 10 December 2025

Once you’ve done a long trip in something like a Range Rover Sport or XC90, it’s hard to go back. The space, quiet, and ride really do make family life easier, especially on holiday runs with kids and luggage. Personally I’d lean toward a plug-in hybrid now, just to soften the fuel bill and guilt a bit. When I look at something this expensive, I’m extra careful with finance and lenders, I even double-check things like the Regional Acceptance phone number before signing anything.

 
Morsuly 10 December 2025

For maximum all-round ability, the Range Rover Sport stands out with superb refinement, off-road talent and a broad engine range, from efficient six-cylinder hybrids to a 4.4‑litre V8. The Cayenne remains the keen driver’s choice, while the BMW X5 balances sharp handling with a long-range PHEV option for those wanting both pace and lower running costs.

Tabiantot 10 December 2025

Luxury SUVs like the Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5 mix limo-level comfort with serious performance, space and tech, which explains their popularity even in tight economic times. Many now offer plug-in hybrids, softening fuel bills and company-car tax hits.

 

