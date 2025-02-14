Luxury cars were once tied to the saloon segment, with executive limos like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class leading the luxo-barge class.

But as SUVs have risen in popularity, luxury offerings have emerged and sales are the healthiest they have ever been, such is the plethora of models on sale today.

Composed road manners, lavishly appointed interiors and cosseting ride comfort, luxury SUVs combine all the goodness of an executive saloon in a bigger, more practical package.

Many of these premium 4x4s offer even greater cabin flexibility too, having seven seats. And while some in this list are an exercise in conspicuous consumption, there's no denying that these are some of the most capable cars you can buy.

Several of the cars in this list bring genuine off-road ability, while others deliver a level of performance and dynamism that could outshine the most well-sorted sports cars.

Below we’ve ranked the 10 best luxury SUVs for you, but our list is topped by the Range Rover Sport. Read on to see why it beats rivals from Porsche, Mercedes, Bentley and more.