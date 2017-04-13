Land Rover Discovery review

From £60,6259

Is this a triumph of style over substance or is the fifth-generation Discovery the best yet?

Where does the Land Rover Discovery sit at the large SUV table? 

Since the reincarnation of the Land Rover Defender, its place between that and the opulent Range Rover has been squeezed. 

And yet despite its tricky positioning, here we have an SUV that nails the big seven-seater brief, can go much farther than its competitors ever would dream of and cocoons you in a premium cabin that’s practical and spacious.

Regardless of where it slots into the Land Rover range, the Discovery, which is now in its eighth year of production, is up against rivals in a segment that is hardly full of underachievers, the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7 and BMW X5 to name a few. 

So, does the Discovery have the credentials to take the seat at the head of the table, or does the Defender, or indeed its broad range of competitors, have more to offer? Let’s find out. 

Range at a glance

You will have to be a fan of diesel if you want a Discovery, because there are no other options here. The engine is JLR’s own Ingenium 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six that makes 345bhp (more on that later). 

Starting proceedings is the Discovery S, costing from £62,690 and fitted with a modest selection of kit, including 20in wheels, LED headlight, 14-way heated electric seats, dual-leather upholstery and a body-coloured roof. 

The Dynamic SE gets larger 21in wheels, 18-way heated electric seats and a Meridian sound system, while the Dynamic HSE gets even bigger 22in wheels, 20-way heated electric seats, posher leather and matrix LED headlights. 

Bookending the line-up is the Metropolitan Edition, with all the kit of the Dynamic HSE plus a sliding sunroof, heated, electric third-row seats and a head-up display, all for £78,020. 

DESIGN & STYLING

LR Discovery XXXV 2025 JB20250128 7674

The Discovery’s design always centred on evolution as opposed to revolution, its boxy, thickset shape a hallmark of its off-roading character. Not so for the Mk5, which has a far closer visual relationship with the Range Rover.

Make what you will of its appearance: Land Rover is adamant that the softening of the previous model’s idiosyncratic lines was essential to broadening its appeal. We've never come around to the offset rear numberplate, though. 

A sixth-generation successor isn't all that far away, and from a visual standpoint, the Discovery 5 is starting to show its age.
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

Revisions to its styling in 2021 certainly heightened its appeal, with various bits of chrome and glossy trims further pushing it even further towards the Range Rover. 

More importantly, its all-aluminium architecture, borrowed from the L494 Range Rover Sport, upped interior space (as a result of a longer wheelbase) and all-round performance (thanks to a weight loss of up to 480kg). 

Further revisions were made to the Discovery in 2021, with it gaining new air springs, new anti-roll bars and recalibrated dampers and steering to give it more precision on the road without forsaking any capability off it. 

There’s a suite of advanced off-road driving modes, which allows you to configure the ride height and lock the various differentials.

There are also dedicated modes to choose from via the Terrain Response 2 programme and it can wade up to a depth of 900mm. 

INTERIOR

LR Discovery XXXV 2025 JB20250128 7657

The Discovery’s cabin majors on both practicality and space while also offering enough luxury feel and usable tech to make it appealing to ride around in. 

Material richness and perceived quality are both very good but perhaps not quite class-leading. Indeed, key touch points like the steering wheel, gear selector and doors all feel of high quality. There are some cheaper elements however, such as on the centre console, but we’re talking about very fine margins compared to rivals. 

The 11.4in Pivi Pro curved touchscreen is good. Despite being a little laggy to inputs, it's well-configured and easy to use. Setting up Apple CarPlay is a seamless process (Android Auto is also available) and the head-up display is crisp and clear. Our test car’s Meridian sound system was also very good.

Underneath the touchscreen, unlike in the Discovery Sport and Range Rover, are various buttons and knobs for the air conditioning. We like the rotary dials for increasing the temperature and how you can push and pull them to change functions like the heated seats. 

The haptic controls in between the dials are a little more fiddly, as you never quite know if you’ve pushed the right button. Still, it's far easier to operate than in some of its stablemates, whose climate controls are solely controlled via the touchscreen.

There’s a handy wireless phone charger underneath the air conditioning switches and two large cupholders in the centre console. 

We’re a fan of the rotary dial for the off-road driving modes, which sits nicely in the centre console behind the tactile gear selector.

The seating position is high in the Discovery, but its tall body ensures there’s plenty of head room. The 20-way adjustable seats in our test car were very comfortable and it was easy to find a good driving position thanks to the electrically adjustable steering wheel. 

Move to the rear and head and leg room are both generous, with more than enough space for three adults to sit comfortably. 

Sure, the middle seat is a bit narrower, but it isn’t raised like most usually are, so a six-footer shouldn’t complain. Rear passengers get their own set of rotary controls for the air conditioning, too. 

The second row is split 60/40, each portion sliding fore and aft as well as folding. In the third row, the Discovery is head and shoulders more spacious than its rivals. 

Our test car’s third-row seats were also heated and had their own Isofix points and USB points for charging electronic devices. So as a seven-seater for adult passengers, the Discovery remains unbeatable.

Its boot is among the class’s biggest, too. Our range-topping Discovery was fitted with electronically folding rear seats, but they’re a bit slow to rise and close. 

You can also adjust the ride height of the car with buttons in the boot which is handy when loading a trailer, and there’s a small bench which folds down at the touch of the button. A push of a button here can also reveal the electric towbar. Nice.

Storage cubbies are hidden in places you least expect to find them, such as behind the ventilation controls and under sliding cupholders. Our test car also had massage seats (which were rather lovely) four-zone climate control and chilled drinks compartment in the centre console.

Overall, this Discovery’s cabin walks the line between functional pragmatism and premium-brand luxuriousness. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

LR Discovery XXXV 2025 JB20250128 7677

The fifth-generation Discovery might be lighter than its predecessor, but overall it’s still a very big car – and it drives like one, too.

Diesel power is very much attuned to the Discovery’s characteristics and the six-cylinder mild-hybrid engine, with its strong reserves of torque and low down grunt makes it willing to be hustled away from a standstill. 

Body roll only seems to catch the Discovery out through tighter bends. Through faster corners, its handling is respectable.
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

Overtaking feels far less of a chore than its predecessor or indeed the previous engine line-up, with the 0-60mph sprint dispatched in 5.9sec – that’s quicker than both diesel-powered versions of the Audi Q7. 

There’s character to the straight-six, too: at idle it’s hushed and refined, but call on its 345bhp and there’s a meaty and rich tone to it as it surges you forward.

Power delivery is smooth and linear, and there are such vast waves of torque that towing a big heavy trailer should be a doddle (braked towing capacity is up to 3500kg). 

The Discovery settles down into a cruise effortlessly and you get the sense that this is a big car at home when being driven at a constant pace along the motorway. And being such a tall, wide car, you wouldn’t really want it to be any quicker anyway. 

Its eight-speed automatic gearbox is smooth and shits up quickly through the gears, and it's smart and obedient in manual mode when you swap cogs with the wonderfully tactile aluminum paddles behind the steering wheel. Ultimately it's at its best when ushering along in swift unhurried fashion. 

There was a little more wind noise at higher speeds, and road roar was perhaps higher as a result of our test car’s large 22in wheels. It’s pretty well-isolated overall. 

Pedal weights are ok but the brake does feel a little long, and at lower speeds round town they’re a little grabby. 

RIDE & HANDLING

LR Discovery XXXV 2025 JB20250128 7674

The Mk4 Discovery, with its unified platform, tall body and air suspension, offered a terrifically appealing driving experience – and rather than rewrite that blueprint for the Mk5, Land Rover simply evolved this by making it leaner and lighter of foot. 

Impressively, the Discovery retains the hallmarks of its predecessor, and drives well on the road considering this is a vehicle that can quite happily turn off it and handle ruts, mud and gravel far better than any of its rivals. 

There’s laudable precision to the steering and handling until you get to about 45deg off dead ahead. I really enjoyed driving the Discovery reasonably swiftly but keeping it within that zone.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Indeed, competitors like the Q7 and X5 offer a sportier experience, but it still handles well for a near 2400kg off-road-going SUV.

That said, when it comes to threading the car down a twisty, rural thoroughfare, the Discovery’s size and mass means it tends to lean away from the corner, with a good helping of roll.

It’s still a pleasurable car to pilot down a country road and is far more relaxed than some rivals, which opt for firm set-ups in a bid for greater dynamism.  

The steering is quite heavy, and while it's precise and leaves you in no doubt about the car's placement on the road, it is a little ponderous.

You will hardly bother driving this car spiritedly, however, because the Discovery is a supreme cruiser that allows you to sit back and soak up the scenery. 

The Discovery is authoritative when it comes to ironing out road imperfections, glossing over vagaries in the asphalt and handling long-wave undulations with confidence.

Our test car’s 22in wheels did shave off a layer of suppleness to the ride, with sharper edges and aggressive potholes more noticeable from inside the cabin.

Worth noting here that if you opt for the range-topping model, it costs up to £1500 to drop down a wheel size. 

But don’t let a bit of chop at lower speeds deter you from the Discovery: it’s very comfortable, a relaxing motorway cruiser and refined in both its ride and handling. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

LR Discovery XXXV 2025 JB20250128 7681

Land Rover quotes a 33.4mpg economy figure, and during our time with the Discovery we saw a range of figures depending on the driving environment. 

Around town and cross-country roads we typically saw between 32mpg and 33mpg, which isn’t so bad for a 2.3-tonne large SUV.

Eco mode helped efficiency slightly, and on a long run up the motorway we were closer to 35mpg. 

Its large 89-litre fuel tank takes some filling and costs about £110 to fill up – the going rate for any big diesel-powered SUV these days. 

VERDICT

LR Discovery XXXV 2025 JB20250128 7696

While it may be nearing the end of its lifecycle now, the Discovery has the refinement, premium interior, practicality and versatility to appeal to those who want an upmarket seven-seater. 

It’s such a claiming, comfortable and assured car on the road that it puts you completely at ease, despite being a very large, wide and heavy SUV. 

The classy Discovery now lives in the shadow of the Defender but is still a throughly enjoyable and likeable SUV.
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

It's ready for whatever you might ask of it, and soaks up miles so effortlessly that you can sit back and enjoy the ride.

And that all before we even mention its off-road ability, which is only trumped by its more utilitarian sibling, the Defender. 

Indeed, the way in which we use an SUV has changed dramatically over the years, and people will rarely call upon its go-anywhere capabilities. If your big family hauler won’t be seeing any mud or gravel, we would steer you towards the equally capable Q7 and X5.

Sure, the Defender has the legs off-road, and with the same straight-six diesel equipped it's the more rewarding road car. But while it might not have the Defender’s appeal or slightly more rounded drive, it can certainly match its usability. 

If you don’t want to follow the crowd but still want your SUV to come with a Land Rover badge, the Discovery remains a solid alternative. 

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

