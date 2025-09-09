Ferrari has reprised a storied name with the new 849 Testarossa, which replaces the SF90 Stradale and becomes the company's most powerful series-production model.

The new supercar makes 1035bhp - 49bhp more than its predecessor - and will reach 62mph in 2.35sec on its way to ‘more than’ 205mph.

Deliveries of the coupé are due to start next spring, with the drop-top Spider variant arriving in the autumn.

Along with its extra power, innovations concerning the car's aerodynamics and chassis electronics mean the 849 Testarossa can lap Ferrari’s Fiorano test track in 1min 17.5sec - 1.2sec quicker than the SF90 Stradale and just 0.2sec shy of the limited-series SF90 XX Stradale.

The lap time was achieved with the help of the Assetto Fiorano pack, which will be offered from the start of sales and shaves 30kg off the car’s 1570kg dry weight, as well as bringing track-focused upgrades to the suspension, tyres and body.

That dry weight figure is unchanged from the SF90 Stradale, thanks to incremental weight-saving measures throughout the car that mitigate the 20kg or so that the new body and driveline modifications have added. The spider weighs 90kg more.

In its styling, the mid-engined 849 Testarossa is a radical departure from its predecessor. The leading edge adopts the striking, full-width graphic recently seen on the F80 and 12Cilindri, while the rear of the car features two spectacular spoilers intended to evoke Ferrari’s sports prototype racers of the early 1970s.

Chief designer Flavio Manzoni said at the reveal event in Milan that "it is our duty as designers to create something new", despite the car’s effective status as a facelift and its mechanical similarity to the SF90 Stradale.