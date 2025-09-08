BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra goes radical with 489bhp range-extender sports SUV
UP NEXT
Bespoke platform but traditional looks for Mercedes 'Mini G-Class'

Cupra goes radical with 489bhp range-extender sports SUV

New coupé-crossover concept car previews the largest – and quickest – Cupra model yet

Felix Page
News
5 mins read
8 September 2025

Cupra's new Tindaya concept car shows how the Spanish brand will emphasise driver engagement in its next cars - and uses a radical new range-extender (REx) drivetrain that enables it to go further and faster than current Cupra EVs.

At 4.72 metres long, it's the largest car Cupra has built – and with a 0-62mph time of just 4.1sec, it's also the quickest.

But while it is likely to eventually make production in toned-down form (potentially as a successor to today's Formentor), the Tindaya has been created primarily to show off the futuristic technology and radical new design cues that will be rolled out to all upcoming Cupra models. 

New powertrains

Hypothetically based on the same SSP platform that will underpin other Volkswagen Group EVs (including the next Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia), the Tindaya is said to offer the choice of either pure-electric power or, as showcased in this concept, a new REx system that uses a petrol engine to charge the battery.

This is the first indication that the SSP architecture can accommodate a combustion powertrain of any sort – and suggests that a similar set-up could be deployed in other next-generation Volkswagen Group cars. 

The Tindaya REx's drivetrain comprises an electric motor on each axle giving a combined 489bhp, a battery that's good for 186 miles of range in its own right and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that Cupra says could boost that to a huge 620 miles by topping up the battery on the move.

Cupra hasn’t given any specifics about its make-up, but Volkswagen-owned American SUV brand Scout will offer its electric 4x4s with the option of a naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine as a REx, sourced from Volkswagen's Mexico factory, and that's likely the unit used here.

Cupra is the latest in a line of manufacturers – including Mazda, Hyundai, Leapmotor and Ford – to experiment with REx technology in Europe, amid a surge in demand for such powertrains in China.

It hasn't shared any plans to deploy such a set-up in a production car, but sibling brand Volkswagen has suggested that wavering uptake of pure-EVs in Europe could create a hospitable market for REx alternatives.

More concrete are the clues the Tindaya provides with regard to the styling of Cupra's next-generation line-up, which head of UX/UI design Ruben Rodriguez Bosch said is all about emphasising emotional appeal.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Polestar 5 250911 2067
Polestar 5 prototype review
Polestar 5 prototype review
Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Cupra Formentor review 2024 01

Cupra Formentor

Cupra's first standalone model has been extensively reworked to broaden its appeal. Does it deliver?

Read our review
Back to top

"When we created this car, we didn't want to create another machine - we wanted to create a car that is alive, like an animal, with some kind of connection with the driver," he explained.

Design overhaul

Cupra Tindaya rear quarter

As such, there are display screens at each end of the car that are said to give the effect of breathing, while the muscular haunches and accentuated curves down the sides are described as 'humanised sculptures' - complete with exposed 'under-skin' in the lower portion, where lightweight BComp material represents the Tindaya's "muscles and nerves".

BComp – a "more respectful" alternative to carbonfibre that Cupra will use on upcoming models – is also used to mark out the prominent 'blister' motif that runs around the rear arches. 

The use of lots of different materials and colours in the Tindaya's design is all about managing the proportions to "reduce the visual effect" of its substantial silhouette, Rodriguez Bosch said.

The Tindaya's cabin is more conceptual, and certain elements like the pillarless reverse-opening doors, floating seats and full-length centre console will never make it to showrooms - but it nonetheless gives a good idea of what future Cupra cars will look like inside. 

"It's a vision that will influence our products in the future," Rodriguez Bosch told Autocar, with the prevailing priority being to emphasise the brand's commitment to driver engagement.

"No drivers, no Cupra," he said. "We love driving, we love cars and we create products for our customers who also love driving their cars."

Cupra Tindaya dashboard

Advertisement
Back to top

That driver-centric focus manifests in a cockpit that has been designed with heavy influence from sports cars and racing, and majors on tactility. The steering wheel, for example, is swapped out for a serious-looking yoke (that is connected electronically to the wheels and so only needs to turn through 180deg); all four seats are carbon-tubbed buckets; there's a 24in wraparound display and control panel ahead of the driver; and most core functions are controlled using traditional switches and buttons.

"All the elements are for the person that is in command of the car", explained Rodriguez Bosch, adding an emphasis on analogue controls over touchscreens.

"We are going back to more physical buttons. For example, we could have done capacitive switches [on the steering wheel] but these are mechanical switches.

"We are bringing back the physical because the interaction is better."

It's not all about preserving tradition, though: there is a full-width wraparound digital display at the base of the windscreen, an advanced voice control system and a unique, interactive prism-shaped device in the centre console that's used to change the interior settings and drive mode. 

However, in a notable shift away from convention, the Tindaya does not feature a touchscreen - and that's because Cupra sees the potential for artificial intelligence to eventually be able to serve much the same purpose.

AI could replace touchscreeens

Cupra Tindaya interior

"We see AI as an enabler for new ways of interaction for the future," explained Rodriguez Bosch. "A few years ago, voice assistants didn't work properly, so it was very difficult to drive by voice, but we see AI as a potential opportunity to improve that."

Asked if that means Cupra thinks its customers are ready to ditch touchscreens in their cars, he said: "We will be soon. Maybe not now, but soon. One year ago, there was no AI, and now that technology is evolving really, really fast, and people are adapting as fast as the technology is evolving.

Advertisement
Back to top

"All cars have all the content, all the time, in screens - and here we are trying to change that, offering only what you need."

The Tindaya's emphasis on driver enjoyment and sporting thrills is similar to that of Cupra's radical DarkRebel supercar concept from 2022, but Rodriguez Bosch said the new show car takes a less exclusive approach. 

"People driving this kind of car [an SUV] also want to have a nice driving experience, and this is where we think Cupra comes in," he said. "We offer products that are more for daily use but with a nice experience. It's the evolution of [the DarkRebel] into a daily-use car."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

 Volvo V60 1.6 D2 R-Design Powershift Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£4,850
113,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 E-tron Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 17.3kWh
2017
£18,890
96,000miles
Diesel Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI GTD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,996
29,694miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 SERIES 1.5 118i M Sport Shadow Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,450
35,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz B Class 1.5 B180 CDI AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,990
62,614miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,920
13,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 2.0 A35 AMG SpdS DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,498
36,879miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Mokka 1.2 Turbo Elite Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,998
25,055miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,998
8,943miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Polestar 5 250911 2067
Polestar 5 prototype review
Polestar 5 prototype review
Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2

View all car reviews