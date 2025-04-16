Dependable, robust and versatile, the pick-up truck has grown into a far more desirable offering in recent years, to a point where regular folk are selecting a double-cab workhorse over an SUV.

Before the boom in popularity, pick-ups were purely utilitarian vehicles, but they have become increasingly more upmarket, with SUV-level comfort, refinement and technology to attract private buyers.

It has certainly worked, as evidenced by the number of double-cab pick-ups on UK roads these days.

Previously, the tax-busting benefits of double-cab pick-ups also heightened their appeal, but as of April 2025, they're classed as cars rather than light commercial vehicles, meaning no more beneficial rates for benefit-in-kind tax.

So where does that leave us? Despite the tax changes, a pick-up still makes a lot of sense if you need a durable vehicle that can carry and tow just about anything.

Having tested all of the latest pick-ups on sale, our favourite is the Ford Ranger. It’s reasonably priced, has an upmarket interior full of intuitive technology and rides and handles like a large SUV.

But which other pick-ups should you consider? Keep reading as we share our list of the best models in 2025.