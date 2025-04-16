Dependable, robust and versatile, the pick-up truck has grown into a far more desirable offering in recent years, to a point where regular folk are selecting a double-cab workhorse over an SUV.
Before the boom in popularity, pick-ups were purely utilitarian vehicles, but they have become increasingly more upmarket, with SUV-level comfort, refinement and technology to attract private buyers.
It has certainly worked, as evidenced by the number of double-cab pick-ups on UK roads these days.
Previously, the tax-busting benefits of double-cab pick-ups also heightened their appeal, but as of April 2025, they're classed as cars rather than light commercial vehicles, meaning no more beneficial rates for benefit-in-kind tax.
So where does that leave us? Despite the tax changes, a pick-up still makes a lot of sense if you need a durable vehicle that can carry and tow just about anything.
Having tested all of the latest pick-ups on sale, our favourite is the Ford Ranger. It’s reasonably priced, has an upmarket interior full of intuitive technology and rides and handles like a large SUV.
But which other pick-ups should you consider? Keep reading as we share our list of the best models in 2025.
Best for: Daily driving
The Ford Ranger is Britain’s most popular small truck, and it’s easy to see why: it absolutely nails the pick-up truck brief.
Compared with its predecessor, the Ranger made big leaps in desirability, taking visual inspiration from Ford’s iconic F-150, with a square-set and rugged design.
You can have a single- or double-cab model and it has a max payload of between 1035kg and 1207kg, depending on the model. The loadbed measures a competitive 1564mm in length.
The cabin is digital-savvy, with Ford’s latest portrait-orientated infotainment touchscreen, which is easy to use and intuitive, and the set of physical buttons underneath are handy when driving. Material quality is good too.
A broad mix of engines is available. You can have a 168bhp or 202bhp four-cylinder diesel or a 237bhp V6 turbo diesel, then there's a new petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain with 277bhp and an all-electric range of 26 miles.
To drive, the Ranger feels more like an SUV than a pick-up: its leaf-sprung rear axle can make it feel a bit busy over lumps and bumps but overall it’s comfortable and steers precisely.
Read our Ford Ranger review
I miss those small pickups you used to get. Something like the Fiat Strada they have in Brazil at the moment. That would be a fun little daily runner to have.
And those were actual small pickups and still very practical.
Hummer EV is BOSS. Mahindra make an excellent and rugged alternative to the 70 series.
