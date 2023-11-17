BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lucid primes £40,000 Tesla Model 3, Model Y rivals
UP NEXT
Jaecoo 7 SUV confirmed for UK launch in summer 2024

Lucid primes £40,000 Tesla Model 3, Model Y rivals

Californian firm to target mass-market following its UK launch in 2025
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
20 December 2023

American EV maker Lucid will launch in the UK within the next two years before expanding its range with an affordable mid-sized model line to rival the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Lucid launched the Air saloon in 2021 and earlier this month revealed its long-awaited SUV sibling, the Gravity, which are both priced from around $80,000 (£64,000) and aimed at the luxury end of the market.

But the next model line to be introduced will take the brand boldly into more mainstream territory, with CEO Peter Rawlinson suggesting to Autocar a starting price of “about $50,000” (£40,000) and laying bare his ambition to drastically increase Lucid’s sales volumes.

Related articles

“We have to go with volume, because that’s what we’re about,” he said, explaining that Lucid had to launch the high-end Air and Gravity first because of the costs involved in setting up a new car company.

Details of what to expect from the next Lucid remain under wraps, but Rawlinson did suggest that it would appear much earlier than has previously been reported.

Lucid Gravity parked – rear quarter

He said: “I’ve formally stated mid-late decade, and that has been completely misquoted as the end of the decade – 2030. What I mean is ‘not 2025’. It’s a few years away, but it’s close. It takes three and a half years to do a car, and we’ve started… and that wasn’t yesterday.”

Rawlinson – who previously led development of the Tesla Model S while serving as chief engineer at the pioneering EV maker – also revealed to Autocar that the new products are designed to take on his former employer.

He said: “The mid-sized [line] is going to be overtly a Tesla competitor – Model 3, Model Y. This is the first time I’ve ever said it: we’re going to compete in that market – high-volume family car.

“And how can we compete? Because we’ve got the most advanced technology, which means we can go farther with less battery, and the battery is the most high-cost item of an electric car. So if you can go a certain distance with less battery, you can make that car more cheaply than anyone else.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
toyota chr review 202301 tracking front
Toyota C-HR
7
Toyota C-HR
Alfa Romeo 4C
Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2013-2018 review
9
Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2013-2018 review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Aston Martin DB12
9
Aston Martin DB12
Porsche Macan front driving
Porsche Macan electric prototype review
Porsche Macan electric prototype review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
lucid air 2023 review 001 cornering front

Lucid Air 2023 review

Brainchild of the man behind the Tesla Model S aims to unseat the established luxury order

Read our review
Back to top

Lucid platform

Lucid was a battery supplier before it started making cars, and the Air is one of the longest-range, quickest-charging EVs on sale globally.

Ultra-efficient battery chemistry combined with aero-optimised bodywork and ‘miniaturised’ drivetrain components give the Air a maximum 516-mile range from a 112kWh battery.

No doubt the entry-level cars’ batteries will be smaller, but they should still provide segment-leading range figures.

Asked if Lucid would consider building cars using the ‘megacasting’ method now favoured by Tesla, which minimises the number of individual components in a car and thereby reduces costs and production times, Rawlinson said: “I would do anything that I see as technically beneficial.”

He stopped short of revealing the volumes that Lucid aims to ultimately achieve, though.

Lucid Air driving – front quarter

Advertisement
Back to top

Before expanding its lineup, the brand will finally begin production of right-hand-drive cars. Rawlinson suggested 2025 as the likely date for Lucid to be ready to enter the UK market.

Asked to confirm if Lucid is coming to the UK, Rawlinson – who was born and raised near Cardiff and has led the engineering departments at both Lotus and Jaguar – said: “We are. It’s a matter of when. I’ve got to be there – I’m British.

“We’ve got to do right-hand-drive Air. To do that is probably going to take us 18 months and we’re absolutely slammed, because I’ve got all my main engineering team doing all the design and development for Gravity.

“So realistically, it’s two years away. I’d love it to be less. If we started tomorrow, it would be 18 months.”

He added that the UK launch wouldn’t be limited to the Air; Lucid would “totally” look to offer its other models over here as well.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

Car Review
Lucid Air 2023 review
lucid air 2023 review 001 cornering front
Read our full road test review
Read more

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
catnip 20 November 2023

Interesting that he says there are two really big markets for luvury EVs, bigger than anywhere else, and the UK is one of those. The cost of living crisis really doesn't touch a significant number of people here it seems.

Gerhard 18 November 2023

So they forgot to include 73 countries and 2.2 billion people in their original design planning... 

As well as forgetting to benchmark the activities of their largest competitor...

Why do US companies have such 'blinkers' on when it comes to the rest of the world?

Andrew1 19 November 2023
Or maybe they did but they decided to go for the other 6bn first.
KeithS 17 November 2023

If they say two years, that means four years, and that's if they see demand slowing in their existing markets. 

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
toyota chr review 202301 tracking front
Toyota C-HR
7
Toyota C-HR
Alfa Romeo 4C
Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2013-2018 review
9
Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2013-2018 review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Aston Martin DB12
9
Aston Martin DB12
Porsche Macan front driving
Porsche Macan electric prototype review
Porsche Macan electric prototype review

View all car reviews