While the vast majority of drivers enjoy life with their family SUV, the estate is still going strong.

Packed with bags of appeal, versatility and practicality in equal measure, the best estate cars combine the versatility of an SUV with the dynamic precision of a saloon.

Many argue they satisfy the cliché of being 'all the car you'll ever need' more than their raised and blocky SUV counterparts.

The current crop of estates is incredibly diverse, too, which means there are endless options when it comes to size, performance and functionality.

The list is so broad that you can have anything from a simplistic, mile-munching diesel to a more luxurious, materially-rich shooting brake. There's also a growing choice of electric estate cars on sale, with models from brands including Volkswagen, Audi and MG.

Be it superb ride comfort, exceptional efficiency or supercar-baiting performance and handling, there’s an estate to suit every taste and budget.

The best estate car on sale today is the Skoda Superb, which lives up to its name for its spacious interior, versatile powertrain line-up and its driving dynamics to such a degree that we rated it a perfect five stars in our road test.

There's a host of other rivals worth considering, though, so read on as we list the ten best estate cars on sale in the UK today.